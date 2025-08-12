- Growth
- Portfolio Value
- Equity
- Portfolio
- Drawdown
Trades:
9 959
Profit Trades:
5 180 (52.01%)
Loss Trades:
4 779 (47.99%)
Best trade:
9 339.57 RUB
Worst trade:
-5 196.56 RUB
Gross Profit:
600 463.67 RUB (807 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-487 516.54 RUB (725 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (691.46 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 638.35 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
99.23%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
282
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.10
Long Trades:
4 974 (49.94%)
Short Trades:
4 985 (50.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
11.34 RUB
Average Profit:
115.92 RUB
Average Loss:
-102.01 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
99 (-399.85 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 793.78 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
21.08%
Annual Forecast:
255.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
311.22 RUB
Maximal:
15 916.13 RUB (47.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.37% (15 916.13 RUB)
By Equity:
2.59% (2 663.57 RUB)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SVZ5
|1047
|SVM6
|1035
|CRZ4
|890
|CRM4
|825
|CRU4
|737
|SVH5
|608
|CRH5
|602
|SVU4
|466
|CRZ5
|463
|CRM6
|450
|MMM6
|303
|MMZ5
|303
|SVH6
|180
|VBM4
|158
|SVM5
|139
|CRH6
|136
|SVU5
|135
|VBH4
|126
|CRH4
|117
|SVH4
|107
|CRU5
|96
|NAU4
|94
|SVU6
|90
|NAH4
|82
|CRZ3
|73
|GLM4
|73
|SVM4
|69
|NAM4
|55
|HSU4
|49
|GLH4
|46
|SVZ3
|43
|NAZ3
|43
|BRZ5
|41
|BRV5
|41
|HSM4
|39
|CRU6
|32
|VBZ3
|30
|SVZ4
|26
|GLU4
|17
|CRM5
|17
|BRX5
|17
|BRU5
|17
|GLZ3
|11
|MMU6
|10
|MMH6
|10
|HSH4
|9
|HSZ4
|2
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SVZ5
|138
|SVM6
|589
|CRZ4
|17
|CRM4
|85
|CRU4
|-56
|SVH5
|727
|CRH5
|5
|SVU4
|-48
|CRZ5
|51
|CRM6
|33
|MMM6
|26
|MMZ5
|74
|SVH6
|128
|VBM4
|22
|SVM5
|-130
|CRH6
|1
|SVU5
|72
|VBH4
|2
|CRH4
|5
|SVH4
|-2
|CRU5
|30
|NAU4
|-190
|SVU6
|82
|NAH4
|32
|CRZ3
|-19
|GLM4
|-44
|SVM4
|7
|NAM4
|233
|HSU4
|24
|GLH4
|4
|SVZ3
|38
|NAZ3
|17
|BRZ5
|-68
|BRV5
|76
|HSM4
|-35
|CRU6
|-11
|VBZ3
|-10
|SVZ4
|-151
|GLU4
|40
|CRM5
|68
|BRX5
|9
|BRU5
|4
|GLZ3
|8
|MMU6
|-8
|MMH6
|-2
|HSH4
|-5
|HSZ4
|0
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SVZ5
|1.1K
|SVM6
|4.3K
|CRZ4
|-1.1K
|CRM4
|5.2K
|CRU4
|-2.3K
|SVH5
|4.5K
|CRH5
|529
|SVU4
|-359
|CRZ5
|3.1K
|CRM6
|2K
|MMM6
|16K
|MMZ5
|45K
|SVH6
|921
|VBM4
|1.3K
|SVM5
|-767
|CRH6
|67
|SVU5
|514
|VBH4
|147
|CRH4
|291
|SVH4
|-10
|CRU5
|1.8K
|NAU4
|-4.5K
|SVU6
|611
|NAH4
|2.1K
|CRZ3
|-1.1K
|GLM4
|-27K
|SVM4
|37
|NAM4
|6.9K
|HSU4
|13K
|GLH4
|2.3K
|SVZ3
|256
|NAZ3
|1.1K
|BRZ5
|-495
|BRV5
|546
|HSM4
|-18K
|CRU6
|-648
|VBZ3
|-611
|SVZ4
|-668
|GLU4
|24K
|CRM5
|4.1K
|BRX5
|69
|BRU5
|29
|GLZ3
|4.9K
|MMU6
|-4.6K
|MMH6
|-1.1K
|HSH4
|-1.1K
|HSZ4
|152
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9 339.57 RUB
Worst trade: -5 197 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +691.46 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -399.85 RUB
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
289%
0
0
USD
USD
148K
RUB
RUB
114
99%
9 959
52%
99%
1.23
11.34
RUB
RUB
21%
1:1