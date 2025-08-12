SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / BAS 2 11
Aleksandr Dziuba

BAS 2 11

Aleksandr Dziuba
0 reviews
Reliability
114 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 289%
FINAM-AO
1:1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Portfolio Value
  • Equity
  • Portfolio
  • Drawdown
Trades:
9 959
Profit Trades:
5 180 (52.01%)
Loss Trades:
4 779 (47.99%)
Best trade:
9 339.57 RUB
Worst trade:
-5 196.56 RUB
Gross Profit:
600 463.67 RUB (807 196 pips)
Gross Loss:
-487 516.54 RUB (725 124 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (691.46 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
10 638.35 RUB (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
99.23%
Max deposit load:
0.00%
Latest trade:
7 hours ago
Trades per week:
282
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
7.10
Long Trades:
4 974 (49.94%)
Short Trades:
4 985 (50.06%)
Profit Factor:
1.23
Expected Payoff:
11.34 RUB
Average Profit:
115.92 RUB
Average Loss:
-102.01 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
99 (-399.85 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 793.78 RUB (4)
Monthly growth:
21.08%
Annual Forecast:
255.82%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
311.22 RUB
Maximal:
15 916.13 RUB (47.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.37% (15 916.13 RUB)
By Equity:
2.59% (2 663.57 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SVZ5 1047
SVM6 1035
CRZ4 890
CRM4 825
CRU4 737
SVH5 608
CRH5 602
SVU4 466
CRZ5 463
CRM6 450
MMM6 303
MMZ5 303
SVH6 180
VBM4 158
SVM5 139
CRH6 136
SVU5 135
VBH4 126
CRH4 117
SVH4 107
CRU5 96
NAU4 94
SVU6 90
NAH4 82
CRZ3 73
GLM4 73
SVM4 69
NAM4 55
HSU4 49
GLH4 46
SVZ3 43
NAZ3 43
BRZ5 41
BRV5 41
HSM4 39
CRU6 32
VBZ3 30
SVZ4 26
GLU4 17
CRM5 17
BRX5 17
BRU5 17
GLZ3 11
MMU6 10
MMH6 10
HSH4 9
HSZ4 2
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SVZ5 138
SVM6 589
CRZ4 17
CRM4 85
CRU4 -56
SVH5 727
CRH5 5
SVU4 -48
CRZ5 51
CRM6 33
MMM6 26
MMZ5 74
SVH6 128
VBM4 22
SVM5 -130
CRH6 1
SVU5 72
VBH4 2
CRH4 5
SVH4 -2
CRU5 30
NAU4 -190
SVU6 82
NAH4 32
CRZ3 -19
GLM4 -44
SVM4 7
NAM4 233
HSU4 24
GLH4 4
SVZ3 38
NAZ3 17
BRZ5 -68
BRV5 76
HSM4 -35
CRU6 -11
VBZ3 -10
SVZ4 -151
GLU4 40
CRM5 68
BRX5 9
BRU5 4
GLZ3 8
MMU6 -8
MMH6 -2
HSH4 -5
HSZ4 0
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SVZ5 1.1K
SVM6 4.3K
CRZ4 -1.1K
CRM4 5.2K
CRU4 -2.3K
SVH5 4.5K
CRH5 529
SVU4 -359
CRZ5 3.1K
CRM6 2K
MMM6 16K
MMZ5 45K
SVH6 921
VBM4 1.3K
SVM5 -767
CRH6 67
SVU5 514
VBH4 147
CRH4 291
SVH4 -10
CRU5 1.8K
NAU4 -4.5K
SVU6 611
NAH4 2.1K
CRZ3 -1.1K
GLM4 -27K
SVM4 37
NAM4 6.9K
HSU4 13K
GLH4 2.3K
SVZ3 256
NAZ3 1.1K
BRZ5 -495
BRV5 546
HSM4 -18K
CRU6 -648
VBZ3 -611
SVZ4 -668
GLU4 24K
CRM5 4.1K
BRX5 69
BRU5 29
GLZ3 4.9K
MMU6 -4.6K
MMH6 -1.1K
HSH4 -1.1K
HSZ4 152
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9 339.57 RUB
Worst trade: -5 197 RUB
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +691.46 RUB
Maximal consecutive loss: -399.85 RUB

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-AO" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.23 16:05
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 12:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 20:54
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 18:54
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.17 16:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.20 11:51
No swaps are charged
2025.11.13 11:21
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 17:31
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.05 15:27
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.03 14:03
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.11.02 12:09
No swaps are charged
2025.10.31 15:18
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 14:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 06:48
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.30 13:57
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
BAS 2 11
30 USD per month
289%
0
0
USD
148K
RUB
114
99%
9 959
52%
99%
1.23
11.34
RUB
21%
1:1
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.