Trades:
3 577
Profit Trades:
2 203 (61.58%)
Loss Trades:
1 374 (38.41%)
Best trade:
203.55 USD
Worst trade:
-352.45 USD
Gross Profit:
36 574.69 USD (9 079 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 418.19 USD (5 907 986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (398.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
699.15 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.49%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
186
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.99
Long Trades:
1 676 (46.85%)
Short Trades:
1 901 (53.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
2.28 USD
Average Profit:
16.60 USD
Average Loss:
-20.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-295.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-542.17 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.84%
Annual Forecast:
119.38%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
136.67 USD
Maximal:
1 361.42 USD (12.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.28% (616.25 USD)
By Equity:
28.52% (3 068.72 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|982
|EURUSD
|638
|XAUUSD
|394
|AUDCAD
|332
|NZDCAD
|265
|AUDNZD
|258
|USDCAD
|199
|BTCUSD
|196
|EURJPY
|118
|EURCHF
|50
|EURGBP
|43
|GBPUSD
|42
|AUDUSD
|29
|USDCHF
|12
|GBPJPY
|12
|NZDCHF
|7
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|
200 400 600 800 1K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|-605
|EURUSD
|652
|XAUUSD
|3.4K
|AUDCAD
|827
|NZDCAD
|690
|AUDNZD
|474
|USDCAD
|212
|BTCUSD
|1.2K
|EURJPY
|374
|EURCHF
|49
|EURGBP
|312
|GBPUSD
|-113
|AUDUSD
|696
|USDCHF
|19
|GBPJPY
|-32
|NZDCHF
|23
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|9.1K
|EURUSD
|11K
|XAUUSD
|135K
|AUDCAD
|50K
|NZDCAD
|20K
|AUDNZD
|-8.7K
|USDCAD
|7.2K
|BTCUSD
|2.9M
|EURJPY
|16K
|EURCHF
|1.6K
|EURGBP
|703
|GBPUSD
|104
|AUDUSD
|12K
|USDCHF
|1.9K
|GBPJPY
|-490
|NZDCHF
|1.2K
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
|
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
Best trade: +203.55 USD
Worst trade: -352 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +398.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -295.00 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.00 × 1
|
SuperForex-ECN
|0.00 × 24
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.16 × 32
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.25 × 4
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.44 × 18
|
NeptuneSecurities-Live
|0.68 × 22
|
FBS-Real-7
|0.81 × 26
|
ICMarkets-Live22
|0.91 × 1395
|
Exness-Real17
|0.93 × 41
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.93 × 330
|
Exness-Real9
|0.93 × 61
|
ICMarketsSC-Live18
|0.99 × 278
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|1.00 × 633
|
ICMarketsEU-Live17
|1.02 × 43
|
Tickmill-Live09
|1.03 × 637
|
ICMarkets-Live05
|1.03 × 36
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.03 × 630
|
ACYCapital-Live02
|1.06 × 86
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.10 × 2813
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
|1.13 × 135
|
Exness-Real18
|1.13 × 1803
|
ICMarketsSC-Live16
|1.15 × 369
|
ICMarketsSC-Live02
|1.19 × 452
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
|1.19 × 463
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
237%
0
0
USD
USD
11K
USD
USD
33
99%
3 577
61%
100%
1.28
2.28
USD
USD
29%
1:500