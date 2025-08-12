SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tickmill yunye
JUN LI

Tickmill yunye

JUN LI
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 237%
Tickmill-Live08
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 577
Profit Trades:
2 203 (61.58%)
Loss Trades:
1 374 (38.41%)
Best trade:
203.55 USD
Worst trade:
-352.45 USD
Gross Profit:
36 574.69 USD (9 079 379 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 418.19 USD (5 907 986 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (398.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
699.15 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
20.49%
Latest trade:
55 minutes ago
Trades per week:
186
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
5.99
Long Trades:
1 676 (46.85%)
Short Trades:
1 901 (53.15%)
Profit Factor:
1.29
Expected Payoff:
2.28 USD
Average Profit:
16.60 USD
Average Loss:
-20.68 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-295.00 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-542.17 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
9.84%
Annual Forecast:
119.38%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
136.67 USD
Maximal:
1 361.42 USD (12.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.28% (616.25 USD)
By Equity:
28.52% (3 068.72 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 982
EURUSD 638
XAUUSD 394
AUDCAD 332
NZDCAD 265
AUDNZD 258
USDCAD 199
BTCUSD 196
EURJPY 118
EURCHF 50
EURGBP 43
GBPUSD 42
AUDUSD 29
USDCHF 12
GBPJPY 12
NZDCHF 7
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY -605
EURUSD 652
XAUUSD 3.4K
AUDCAD 827
NZDCAD 690
AUDNZD 474
USDCAD 212
BTCUSD 1.2K
EURJPY 374
EURCHF 49
EURGBP 312
GBPUSD -113
AUDUSD 696
USDCHF 19
GBPJPY -32
NZDCHF 23
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 9.1K
EURUSD 11K
XAUUSD 135K
AUDCAD 50K
NZDCAD 20K
AUDNZD -8.7K
USDCAD 7.2K
BTCUSD 2.9M
EURJPY 16K
EURCHF 1.6K
EURGBP 703
GBPUSD 104
AUDUSD 12K
USDCHF 1.9K
GBPJPY -490
NZDCHF 1.2K
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
2.5M 5M 7.5M 10M 13M 15M 18M 20M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +203.55 USD
Worst trade: -352 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +398.10 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -295.00 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live08" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarkets-Live15
0.00 × 1
SuperForex-ECN
0.00 × 24
Tickmill-Live04
0.16 × 32
ICMarkets-Live02
0.25 × 4
Tickmill02-Live
0.44 × 18
NeptuneSecurities-Live
0.68 × 22
FBS-Real-7
0.81 × 26
ICMarkets-Live22
0.91 × 1395
Exness-Real17
0.93 × 41
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.93 × 330
Exness-Real9
0.93 × 61
ICMarketsSC-Live18
0.99 × 278
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
1.00 × 633
ICMarketsEU-Live17
1.02 × 43
Tickmill-Live09
1.03 × 637
ICMarkets-Live05
1.03 × 36
FusionMarkets-Live
1.03 × 630
ACYCapital-Live02
1.06 × 86
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.10 × 2813
TMGM.TradeMax-Live8
1.13 × 135
Exness-Real18
1.13 × 1803
ICMarketsSC-Live16
1.15 × 369
ICMarketsSC-Live02
1.19 × 452
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 3 Server
1.19 × 463
347 more...
No reviews
2025.11.27 22:34
