MICHEL EDOUARD M ROELANS

My Darwinex

MICHEL EDOUARD M ROELANS
0 reviews
41 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 4999 USD per month
growth since 2025 -9%
Darwinex-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
333
Profit Trades:
207 (62.16%)
Loss Trades:
126 (37.84%)
Best trade:
9.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-13.07 EUR
Gross Profit:
207.96 EUR (18 551 pips)
Gross Loss:
-297.52 EUR (18 701 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (12.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.66 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
1.18%
Max deposit load:
95.08%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.82
Long Trades:
220 (66.07%)
Short Trades:
113 (33.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-0.27 EUR
Average Profit:
1.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.36 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-22.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.33 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.81%
Annual Forecast:
-21.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
105.35 EUR
Maximal:
108.95 EUR (10.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.86% (108.95 EUR)
By Equity:
4.22% (40.97 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 248
GBPUSD 85
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -85
GBPUSD -17
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 344
GBPUSD -162
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +9.39 EUR
Worst trade: -13 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.97 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.97 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FCMCY-Live
0.00 × 1
BlueberryMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live05
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live05
0.00 × 1
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 3
XM.COM-Real 11
0.00 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 10
Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 1
AxiTrader-US06-Live
0.00 × 4
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.00 × 1
Monex-Server2
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
0.08 × 12
ICMarkets-Live07
0.22 × 58
CFHMarkets-Live1
0.29 × 34
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.32 × 87
ICMarkets-Live14
0.50 × 6
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.63 × 60
GlobalPrime-Live
0.75 × 92
LMAX-LiveUK
0.80 × 5
OrtegaCapital-Server
0.82 × 113
ICMarkets-Live12
0.92 × 12
JFD-Live01
0.92 × 49
FUTUREMAKEFX-Real
0.93 × 15
AxiTrader-US07-Live
0.98 × 41
146 more...
This signal is synchronized with my other manual ICMarket scalping strategy but because of the very high fees and spread the profits I make on the first account is translated on Darwinex by a loss..

The conclusion is that when you choose a brooker it is important to choose the cheapest one!

No reviews
2025.12.16 11:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 16:03
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.20 09:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.16 12:47
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.03 12:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 12:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 12:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 11:30
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.03 11:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.03 10:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 11:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 09:07
No swaps are charged
2025.10.22 07:44
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.09 10:25
No swaps are charged
2025.10.08 07:33
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 09:38
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 11:14
No swaps are charged
