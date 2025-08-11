- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
333
Profit Trades:
207 (62.16%)
Loss Trades:
126 (37.84%)
Best trade:
9.39 EUR
Worst trade:
-13.07 EUR
Gross Profit:
207.96 EUR (18 551 pips)
Gross Loss:
-297.52 EUR (18 701 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (12.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
14.66 EUR (9)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.11
Trading activity:
1.18%
Max deposit load:
95.08%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
8 minutes
Recovery Factor:
-0.82
Long Trades:
220 (66.07%)
Short Trades:
113 (33.93%)
Profit Factor:
0.70
Expected Payoff:
-0.27 EUR
Average Profit:
1.00 EUR
Average Loss:
-2.36 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-22.97 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-23.33 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
-1.81%
Annual Forecast:
-21.94%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
105.35 EUR
Maximal:
108.95 EUR (10.86%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.86% (108.95 EUR)
By Equity:
4.22% (40.97 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|248
|GBPUSD
|85
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|-85
|GBPUSD
|-17
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|344
|GBPUSD
|-162
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +9.39 EUR
Worst trade: -13 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 9
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.97 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -22.97 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Darwinex-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FCMCY-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
BlueberryMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live05
|0.00 × 1
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 3
|
XM.COM-Real 11
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 10
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
AxiTrader-US06-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.00 × 1
|
Monex-Server2
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-ECN Live Server
|0.08 × 12
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.22 × 58
|
CFHMarkets-Live1
|0.29 × 34
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.32 × 87
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.50 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.63 × 60
|
GlobalPrime-Live
|0.75 × 92
|
LMAX-LiveUK
|0.80 × 5
|
OrtegaCapital-Server
|0.82 × 113
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|0.92 × 12
|
JFD-Live01
|0.92 × 49
|
FUTUREMAKEFX-Real
|0.93 × 15
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|0.98 × 41
This signal is synchronized with my other manual ICMarket scalping strategy but because of the very high fees and spread the profits I make on the first account is translated on Darwinex by a loss..
The conclusion is that when you choose a brooker it is important to choose the cheapest one!
