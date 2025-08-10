- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 120
Profit Trades:
2 305 (73.87%)
Loss Trades:
815 (26.12%)
Best trade:
104.30 USD
Worst trade:
-149.35 USD
Gross Profit:
5 825.23 USD (307 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 686.43 USD (761 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (23.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
141.30 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
13.06%
Max deposit load:
91.33%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
159
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.09
Long Trades:
2 263 (72.53%)
Short Trades:
857 (27.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-4.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-58.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-259.54 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.30%
Annual Forecast:
428.32%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.10 USD
Maximal:
301.73 USD (15.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.83% (301.73 USD)
By Equity:
61.74% (649.87 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|3116
|BTCUSD
|3
|ETHUSD
|1
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|2.4K
|BTCUSD
|-252
|ETHUSD
|-1
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|43K
|BTCUSD
|-495K
|ETHUSD
|-978
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +104.30 USD
Worst trade: -149 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.11 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
|0.00 × 3
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
CPTMarkets-Live02
|0.00 × 3
|
FBS-Real-12
|0.07 × 1176
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
|2.31 × 52
|
TitanFX-02
|5.03 × 34
|
SwitchMarkets-Real
|6.67 × 18
|
Tickmill-Live09
|7.35 × 267
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|7.76 × 63
|
EightcapLtd-Real-4
|8.21 × 583
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|11.52 × 56
|
RoboForex-ProCent-5
|12.85 × 172
|
RoboForex-ProCent-8
|14.17 × 119
|
KeyToMarkets-Live
|15.00 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|18.00 × 1
|
Alpari-ECN1
|19.33 × 46
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|24.83 × 86
The signal using EA CommunityPower, focused on Gold trading.
Trades runs on time frame 5,1:500 leverage, and using MA 200 and Stochastic indicators for trade entry and averaging.
08/Sep/2025: Just realized that this broker's slippage is extremely high, not recommended for copy trading.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
1 407%
0
0
USD
USD
1K
USD
USD
24
99%
3 120
73%
13%
1.58
0.69
USD
USD
62%
1:500