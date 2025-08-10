SignalsSections
Tony Franciscus Jans

MoscowMule CP

Tony Franciscus Jans
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 1 407%
Headway-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 120
Profit Trades:
2 305 (73.87%)
Loss Trades:
815 (26.12%)
Best trade:
104.30 USD
Worst trade:
-149.35 USD
Gross Profit:
5 825.23 USD (307 676 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 686.43 USD (761 418 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (23.66 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
141.30 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
13.06%
Max deposit load:
91.33%
Latest trade:
11 minutes ago
Trades per week:
159
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
7.09
Long Trades:
2 263 (72.53%)
Short Trades:
857 (27.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.58
Expected Payoff:
0.69 USD
Average Profit:
2.53 USD
Average Loss:
-4.52 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-58.11 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-259.54 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
35.30%
Annual Forecast:
428.32%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1.10 USD
Maximal:
301.73 USD (15.49%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
39.83% (301.73 USD)
By Equity:
61.74% (649.87 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 3116
BTCUSD 3
ETHUSD 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 2.4K
BTCUSD -252
ETHUSD -1
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 43K
BTCUSD -495K
ETHUSD -978
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +104.30 USD
Worst trade: -149 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +23.66 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -58.11 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Headway-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Live12
0.00 × 3
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
CPTMarkets-Live02
0.00 × 3
FBS-Real-12
0.07 × 1176
TradeMaxGlobal-Live5
2.31 × 52
TitanFX-02
5.03 × 34
SwitchMarkets-Real
6.67 × 18
Tickmill-Live09
7.35 × 267
Pepperstone-Edge01
7.76 × 63
EightcapLtd-Real-4
8.21 × 583
ICMarketsSC-Live26
11.52 × 56
RoboForex-ProCent-5
12.85 × 172
RoboForex-ProCent-8
14.17 × 119
KeyToMarkets-Live
15.00 × 3
VantageInternational-Live 4
18.00 × 1
Alpari-ECN1
19.33 × 46
ICMarketsSC-Live17
24.83 × 86
The signal using EA CommunityPower, focused on Gold trading.

Trades runs on time frame 5,1:500 leverage, and using MA 200 and Stochastic indicators for trade entry and averaging.


08/Sep/2025: Just realized that this broker's slippage is extremely high, not recommended for copy trading. 

No reviews
2026.01.07 06:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2026.01.05 00:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 01:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.28 07:53
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.28 07:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.28 06:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 23:07
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.06 13:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 21:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 20:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.16 19:41
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.14 04:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 03:20
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.14 02:10
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 13:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.13 07:24
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 19:43
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 15:34
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.10 06:24
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
