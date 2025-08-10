- Growth
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
71 (55.03%)
Loss Trades:
58 (44.96%)
Best trade:
2 669.85 CAD
Worst trade:
-5 448.87 CAD
Gross Profit:
55 529.07 CAD (20 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 788.33 CAD (19 604 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3 397.27 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 836.33 CAD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
85.31%
Max deposit load:
62.57%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
129 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-9.76 CAD
Average Profit:
782.10 CAD
Average Loss:
-979.11 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-7 420.67 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 420.67 CAD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Annual Forecast:
11.58%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 912.54 CAD
Maximal:
15 873.50 CAD (113.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.93% (15 873.50 CAD)
By Equity:
14.14% (5 492.33 CAD)
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|SPX500
|129
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|SPX500
|-977
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|SPX500
|912
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Using up to 8x Leverage to trade SP500.
1:10 Minimum Margin Requirement for Broker Symbol.
Estimated Drawdown of 50% Max
Annual Estimated Return of +80%
Watching Economic Data daily to close positions and sit out of the market during volatile times.
Positions closed every night for 1 hour to avoid Broker Swap Fees, and Session Gaps.
