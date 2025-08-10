SignalsSections
Humraz Parmar

SP500 Medium Growth

0 reviews
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -1%
FOREX.comCA-Live 532
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
129
Profit Trades:
71 (55.03%)
Loss Trades:
58 (44.96%)
Best trade:
2 669.85 CAD
Worst trade:
-5 448.87 CAD
Gross Profit:
55 529.07 CAD (20 516 pips)
Gross Loss:
-56 788.33 CAD (19 604 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (3 397.27 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
6 836.33 CAD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
85.31%
Max deposit load:
62.57%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.08
Long Trades:
129 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
0.98
Expected Payoff:
-9.76 CAD
Average Profit:
782.10 CAD
Average Loss:
-979.11 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-7 420.67 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-7 420.67 CAD (5)
Monthly growth:
0.95%
Annual Forecast:
11.58%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6 912.54 CAD
Maximal:
15 873.50 CAD (113.70%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
32.93% (15 873.50 CAD)
By Equity:
14.14% (5 492.33 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
SPX500 129
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
SPX500 -977
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
SPX500 912
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 669.85 CAD
Worst trade: -5 449 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +3 397.27 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7 420.67 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FOREX.comCA-Live 532" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Using up to 8x Leverage to trade SP500. 

1:10 Minimum Margin Requirement for Broker Symbol.

Estimated Drawdown of 50% Max 

Annual Estimated Return of +80% 

Watching Economic Data daily to close positions and sit out of the market during volatile times. 

Positions closed every night for 1 hour to avoid Broker Swap Fees, and Session Gaps.


No reviews
2025.12.31 21:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.19 22:35
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.6% of days out of 166 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 22:33
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 22:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.7% of days out of 143 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.17 22:39
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.20 13:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.15 01:09
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.10 23:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 3.03% of days out of 33 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.10 09:38
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
