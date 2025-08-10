- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
84 (57.93%)
Loss Trades:
61 (42.07%)
Best trade:
3 974.71 CAD
Worst trade:
-7 455.94 CAD
Gross Profit:
94 870.92 CAD (268 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90 287.46 CAD (203 829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (4 840.00 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 735.41 CAD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
85.72%
Max deposit load:
13.24%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.18
Long Trades:
145 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
31.61 CAD
Average Profit:
1 129.42 CAD
Average Loss:
-1 480.12 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11 077.31 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 077.31 CAD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.40%
Annual Forecast:
16.99%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 101.18 CAD
Maximal:
25 367.86 CAD (63.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.26% (25 367.86 CAD)
By Equity:
24.47% (7 496.13 CAD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500
|145
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500
|3.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500
|64K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +3 974.71 CAD
Worst trade: -7 456 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 840.00 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11 077.31 CAD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Using up to 20x Leverage to trade SP500.
1:100 Minimum Margin Requirement for Broker Symbol.
Estimated Drawdown of 80% Max
Annual Estimated Returns of +120%
Watching Economic Data daily to close positions and sit out of the market during volatile times.
Positions closed every night for 1 hour to avoid Swap Fees, and Session Gaps.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
USD
31K
CAD
CAD
29
82%
145
57%
86%
1.05
31.61
CAD
CAD
52%
1:500