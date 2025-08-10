SignalsSections
Humraz Parmar

SP500 Max Growth

Humraz Parmar
0 reviews
Reliability
29 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 20%
FusionMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
145
Profit Trades:
84 (57.93%)
Loss Trades:
61 (42.07%)
Best trade:
3 974.71 CAD
Worst trade:
-7 455.94 CAD
Gross Profit:
94 870.92 CAD (268 006 pips)
Gross Loss:
-90 287.46 CAD (203 829 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (4 840.00 CAD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
9 735.41 CAD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
85.72%
Max deposit load:
13.24%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
0.18
Long Trades:
145 (100.00%)
Short Trades:
0 (0.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.05
Expected Payoff:
31.61 CAD
Average Profit:
1 129.42 CAD
Average Loss:
-1 480.12 CAD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-11 077.31 CAD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-11 077.31 CAD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.40%
Annual Forecast:
16.99%
Algo trading:
82%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3 101.18 CAD
Maximal:
25 367.86 CAD (63.79%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
52.26% (25 367.86 CAD)
By Equity:
24.47% (7 496.13 CAD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500 145
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500 3.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500 64K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +3 974.71 CAD
Worst trade: -7 456 CAD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +4 840.00 CAD
Maximal consecutive loss: -11 077.31 CAD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FusionMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
20.11 × 36
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
154.00 × 1
Using up to 20x Leverage to trade SP500. 

1:100 Minimum Margin Requirement for Broker Symbol.

Estimated Drawdown of 80% Max 

Annual Estimated Returns of +120%

Watching Economic Data daily to close positions and sit out of the market during volatile times. 

Positions closed every night for 1 hour to avoid Swap Fees, and Session Gaps.


No reviews
2025.12.25 22:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 22:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.21 22:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.61% of days out of 163 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.20 22:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 22:21
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.26 22:59
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.20 13:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.10 15:34
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 3.31% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.08 21:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 21:03
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 21:49
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.23 21:33
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.18 21:44
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.16 21:38
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.12% of days out of 97 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.16 07:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.21 09:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.15 21:32
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 65 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.13 21:41
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.11 21:30
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.10 23:06
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SP500 Max Growth
30 USD per month
20%
0
0
USD
31K
CAD
29
82%
145
57%
86%
1.05
31.61
CAD
52%
1:500
