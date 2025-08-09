SignalsSections
GapstaFX Group

0 reviews
85 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -68%
TDMarkets-Primary
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
659
Profit Trades:
150 (22.76%)
Loss Trades:
509 (77.24%)
Best trade:
313.29 USD
Worst trade:
-64.65 USD
Gross Profit:
3 880.50 USD (458 019 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 349.34 USD (315 690 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
11 (85.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
516.99 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
7.48%
Max deposit load:
104.29%
Latest trade:
19 days ago
Trades per week:
0
Avg holding time:
4 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.31
Long Trades:
148 (22.46%)
Short Trades:
511 (77.54%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.71 USD
Average Profit:
25.87 USD
Average Loss:
-8.54 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
57 (-522.43 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-522.43 USD (57)
Monthly growth:
-7.59%
Annual Forecast:
-92.07%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 359.23 USD
Maximal:
1 502.11 USD (379.20%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
91.26% (1 497.95 USD)
By Equity:
7.77% (59.08 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NAS100.te 173
USDJPY 95
GBPUSD 80
XAUUSD 75
EURUSD 71
USDCAD 67
SPX500.te 51
GBPJPY 32
EURAUD 13
BTCUSD.te 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NAS100.te 926
USDJPY -450
GBPUSD -391
XAUUSD -238
EURUSD -343
USDCAD -262
SPX500.te -46
GBPJPY 341
EURAUD -3
BTCUSD.te -4
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NAS100.te 158K
USDJPY 1.1K
GBPUSD -2.1K
XAUUSD -7.3K
EURUSD -1.2K
USDCAD -373
SPX500.te 4.4K
GBPJPY 4.7K
EURAUD -99
BTCUSD.te -14K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
200K 400K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +313.29 USD
Worst trade: -65 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 57
Maximal consecutive profit: +85.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -522.43 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TDMarkets-Primary" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

DO NOT COPY!!! 


THIS IS FOR PERSONAL MONITORING.


HAPPY TRADING.

No reviews
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 10:04
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.30 06:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 05:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 04:53
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.16 08:18
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.09 11:07
No swaps are charged
2025.12.08 14:36
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 09:03
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 08:01
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 13:44
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.18 03:49
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.14 09:13
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.12 05:30
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 09:30
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
