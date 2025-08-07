SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Copy Trade DFXO ATFX
Dyogenes Rodrigues Diniz

Copy Trade DFXO ATFX

Dyogenes Rodrigues Diniz
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 6%
ATFXGM21-Live
1:200
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
236
Profit Trades:
161 (68.22%)
Loss Trades:
75 (31.78%)
Best trade:
23.07 USD
Worst trade:
-32.23 USD
Gross Profit:
426.65 USD (54 420 pips)
Gross Loss:
-448.08 USD (50 683 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (68.54 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
68.54 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.02
Trading activity:
94.35%
Max deposit load:
12.56%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
10
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.18
Long Trades:
131 (55.51%)
Short Trades:
105 (44.49%)
Profit Factor:
0.95
Expected Payoff:
-0.09 USD
Average Profit:
2.65 USD
Average Loss:
-5.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-24.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-54.31 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
0.20%
Annual Forecast:
2.40%
Algo trading:
69%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
25.35 USD
Maximal:
116.60 USD (48.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
11.50% (19.70 USD)
By Equity:
20.35% (105.04 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 49
EURUSD 28
GBPAUD 13
EURAUD 13
EURJPY 13
USDCAD 13
AUDJPY 10
GBPUSD 10
NZDUSD 9
CHFJPY 9
CADJPY 9
EURNZD 7
EURCAD 6
USDJPY 6
GBPCAD 5
GBPJPY 5
USDCHF 5
EURCHF 5
GBPCHF 4
AUDCAD 4
GER30 4
NAS100 3
EURGBP 2
GBPNZD 2
NZDCHF 1
AUDCHF 1
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
10 20 30 40 50
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD -33
EURUSD -23
GBPAUD -27
EURAUD -90
EURJPY 2
USDCAD 8
AUDJPY 14
GBPUSD 28
NZDUSD -16
CHFJPY 10
CADJPY 13
EURNZD 9
EURCAD 1
USDJPY 27
GBPCAD 14
GBPJPY 18
USDCHF 0
EURCHF 7
GBPCHF -8
AUDCAD 7
GER30 0
NAS100 -1
EURGBP 8
GBPNZD 5
NZDCHF 2
AUDCHF 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -2.6K
EURUSD -1.5K
GBPAUD -3.8K
EURAUD -13K
EURJPY 730
USDCAD 1.6K
AUDJPY 2.3K
GBPUSD 3K
NZDUSD -1.6K
CHFJPY 1.8K
CADJPY 2.4K
EURNZD 1.9K
EURCAD 330
USDJPY 4K
GBPCAD 2.1K
GBPJPY 2.8K
USDCHF 447
EURCHF 744
GBPCHF -636
AUDCAD 1K
GER30 58
NAS100 -22
EURGBP 642
GBPNZD 968
NZDCHF 159
AUDCHF 156
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +23.07 USD
Worst trade: -32 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +68.54 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -24.33 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ATFXGM21-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.16 14:24
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 03:08
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.07 14:08
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 07:48
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.29 15:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.04 11:47
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.02 14:43
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.20 15:18
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:200 - 1:400
2025.08.07 22:23
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Copy Trade DFXO ATFX
30 USD per month
6%
0
0
USD
971
USD
26
69%
236
68%
94%
0.95
-0.09
USD
20%
1:200
Copy

