- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
804
Profit Trades:
490 (60.94%)
Loss Trades:
314 (39.05%)
Best trade:
293.94 USD
Worst trade:
-138.39 USD
Gross Profit:
4 026.45 USD (78 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 060.41 USD (63 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (62.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
498.60 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
61.92%
Max deposit load:
43.81%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.71
Long Trades:
410 (51.00%)
Short Trades:
394 (49.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
2.45 USD
Average Profit:
8.22 USD
Average Loss:
-6.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-263.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-423.68 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
7.46%
Annual Forecast:
90.55%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.46 USD
Maximal:
530.10 USD (15.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.22% (530.10 USD)
By Equity:
15.88% (645.96 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSDr
|804
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSDr
|2K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSDr
|16K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +293.94 USD
Worst trade: -138 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -263.18 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Pair: EUR/USD Only
Strategy: Intraday + Smart Martingale Layering
Capital Required: Minimum $500
Monthly Target: 5% – 7% (Average)
Max Drawdown: Under 3% (Controlled) in most of the cases
Regards,
Asbar Ali
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
495 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
USD
4.4K
USD
USD
37
0%
804
60%
62%
1.95
2.45
USD
USD
16%
1:500