SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tnandla
Syed Asbar Ali

Tnandla

Syed Asbar Ali
0 reviews
Reliability
37 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 495 USD per month
growth since 2025 72%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
804
Profit Trades:
490 (60.94%)
Loss Trades:
314 (39.05%)
Best trade:
293.94 USD
Worst trade:
-138.39 USD
Gross Profit:
4 026.45 USD (78 699 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 060.41 USD (63 027 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (62.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
498.60 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
61.92%
Max deposit load:
43.81%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
11 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.71
Long Trades:
410 (51.00%)
Short Trades:
394 (49.00%)
Profit Factor:
1.95
Expected Payoff:
2.45 USD
Average Profit:
8.22 USD
Average Loss:
-6.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
13 (-263.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-423.68 USD (9)
Monthly growth:
7.46%
Annual Forecast:
90.55%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
9.46 USD
Maximal:
530.10 USD (15.15%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.22% (530.10 USD)
By Equity:
15.88% (645.96 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDr 804
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDr 2K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDr 16K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +293.94 USD
Worst trade: -138 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 9
Maximal consecutive profit: +62.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -263.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Pair: EUR/USD Only
Strategy: Intraday + Smart Martingale Layering
Capital Required: Minimum $500
Monthly Target: 5% – 7% (Average)
Max Drawdown: Under 3% (Controlled) in most of the cases

Regards,

Asbar Ali


No reviews
2025.10.27 05:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.26 19:49
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tnandla
495 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
4.4K
USD
37
0%
804
60%
62%
1.95
2.45
USD
16%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.