- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 222
Profit Trades:
842 (68.90%)
Loss Trades:
380 (31.10%)
Best trade:
48.02 USD
Worst trade:
-55.70 USD
Gross Profit:
6 443.25 USD (2 948 018 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 085.12 USD (1 854 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (84.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
321.67 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.54%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.89
Long Trades:
686 (56.14%)
Short Trades:
536 (43.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
7.65 USD
Average Loss:
-13.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-270.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-337.66 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
26.90%
Annual Forecast:
326.39%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.18 USD
Maximal:
349.14 USD (18.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.41% (227.00 USD)
By Equity:
31.25% (302.86 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|502
|EURUSD
|273
|US30
|270
|USDJPY
|177
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|-802
|EURUSD
|306
|US30
|974
|USDJPY
|881
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|-50K
|EURUSD
|27K
|US30
|1M
|USDJPY
|77K
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
|
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +48.02 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -270.26 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
EverestCM-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 12
|
OANDA-Live-1
|0.00 × 1
|
PrimeCodex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
|0.00 × 1
|
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
DooGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 35
|
itexsys-Platform
|0.00 × 2
|
SolidECN-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarkets-Demo
|0.00 × 2
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.12 × 42
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.25 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|0.30 × 439
|
FPMarkets-Live
|0.40 × 176
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
|0.44 × 9
|
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
|0.44 × 9
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|0.47 × 100
|
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
|0.50 × 14
|
FxPro-MT5 Live02
|0.50 × 2
|
Axiory-Live
|0.50 × 2
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|0.54 × 134
|
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
|0.57 × 487
|
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
|0.62 × 79
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
999 USD per month
669%
0
0
USD
USD
826
USD
USD
75
99%
1 222
68%
100%
1.26
1.11
USD
USD
42%
1:500