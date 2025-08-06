SignalsSections
Evgenii Aksenov

Sakura LuckyEuro HappyPound

Evgenii Aksenov
0 reviews
Reliability
75 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 999 USD per month
growth since 2024 669%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 222
Profit Trades:
842 (68.90%)
Loss Trades:
380 (31.10%)
Best trade:
48.02 USD
Worst trade:
-55.70 USD
Gross Profit:
6 443.25 USD (2 948 018 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 085.12 USD (1 854 388 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (84.19 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
321.67 USD (17)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.54%
Latest trade:
6 hours ago
Trades per week:
13
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.89
Long Trades:
686 (56.14%)
Short Trades:
536 (43.86%)
Profit Factor:
1.27
Expected Payoff:
1.11 USD
Average Profit:
7.65 USD
Average Loss:
-13.38 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
17 (-270.26 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-337.66 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
26.90%
Annual Forecast:
326.39%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
89.18 USD
Maximal:
349.14 USD (18.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
42.41% (227.00 USD)
By Equity:
31.25% (302.86 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 502
EURUSD 273
US30 270
USDJPY 177
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD -802
EURUSD 306
US30 974
USDJPY 881
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD -50K
EURUSD 27K
US30 1M
USDJPY 77K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +48.02 USD
Worst trade: -56 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 17
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +84.19 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -270.26 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

EverestCM-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 12
OANDA-Live-1
0.00 × 1
PrimeCodex-MT5
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-GFXSECURITIES
0.00 × 1
GFXCompanyWLL-Demo
0.00 × 1
DooGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 35
itexsys-Platform
0.00 × 2
SolidECN-Server
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 3
FusionMarkets-Demo
0.00 × 2
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.12 × 42
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.25 × 12
Exness-MT5Real8
0.30 × 439
FPMarkets-Live
0.40 × 176
ICMarketsEU-MT5-4
0.44 × 9
CapitalXtend-MetaTrader5
0.44 × 9
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
0.47 × 100
MilliyFXGlobal-Server
0.50 × 14
FxPro-MT5 Live02
0.50 × 2
Axiory-Live
0.50 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.54 × 134
ForexClub-MT5 Real Server
0.57 × 487
ZeroMarkets-Live-1
0.62 × 79
111 more...
No reviews
2025.12.29 11:20
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.06 07:36
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 1.55% of days out of 386 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
