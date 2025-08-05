- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
458
Profit Trades:
216 (47.16%)
Loss Trades:
242 (52.84%)
Best trade:
240.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-120.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 633.00 BRL (5 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 854.00 BRL (6 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (144.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
240.00 BRL (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
0.09%
Max deposit load:
54.61%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
47 seconds
Recovery Factor:
-0.35
Long Trades:
221 (48.25%)
Short Trades:
237 (51.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.48 BRL
Average Profit:
7.56 BRL
Average Loss:
-7.66 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-47.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.00 BRL (1)
Monthly growth:
1.67%
Annual Forecast:
20.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
479.00 BRL
Maximal:
623.00 BRL (54.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.05% (622.00 BRL)
By Equity:
1.54% (18.00 BRL)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|WINV25
|324
|WINZ25
|88
|WINQ25
|44
|WING26
|2
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|WINV25
|-187
|WINZ25
|80
|WINQ25
|10
|WING26
|-1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|WINV25
|-2.1K
|WINZ25
|500
|WINQ25
|405
|WING26
|-10
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +240.00 BRL
Worst trade: -120 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.00 BRL
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
2%
0
0
USD
USD
531
BRL
BRL
22
100%
458
47%
0%
0.88
-0.48
BRL
BRL
31%
1:1