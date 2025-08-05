SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / RAPTOR STL10 TKP20
Joao Luiz Savioli Filho

RAPTOR STL10 TKP20

Joao Luiz Savioli Filho
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 2%
XPMT5-PRD
1:1
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
458
Profit Trades:
216 (47.16%)
Loss Trades:
242 (52.84%)
Best trade:
240.00 BRL
Worst trade:
-120.00 BRL
Gross Profit:
1 633.00 BRL (5 490 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 854.00 BRL (6 715 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
22 (144.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive profit:
240.00 BRL (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.01
Trading activity:
0.09%
Max deposit load:
54.61%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
1
Avg holding time:
47 seconds
Recovery Factor:
-0.35
Long Trades:
221 (48.25%)
Short Trades:
237 (51.75%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.48 BRL
Average Profit:
7.56 BRL
Average Loss:
-7.66 BRL
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-47.00 BRL)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-120.00 BRL (1)
Monthly growth:
1.67%
Annual Forecast:
20.23%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
479.00 BRL
Maximal:
623.00 BRL (54.46%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
31.05% (622.00 BRL)
By Equity:
1.54% (18.00 BRL)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
WINV25 324
WINZ25 88
WINQ25 44
WING26 2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
WINV25 -187
WINZ25 80
WINQ25 10
WING26 -1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
WINV25 -2.1K
WINZ25 500
WINQ25 405
WING26 -10
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
2K 4K 6K 8K 10K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +240.00 BRL
Worst trade: -120 BRL
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +144.00 BRL
Maximal consecutive loss: -47.00 BRL

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XPMT5-PRD" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

XPMT5-PRD
7.50 × 4
No reviews
2025.12.29 20:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 19:29
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.23 11:59
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 09:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.28 14:29
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.81% of days out of 123 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.19 18:09
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 12:22
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 12:22
No swaps are charged
2025.11.14 08:13
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.13 19:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 18:52
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 17:41
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 13:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.10 10:19
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.02 10:38
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.02 10:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.23 14:11
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
