SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / HK HAHA
Chun Sing Kwok

HK HAHA

Chun Sing Kwok
0 reviews
Reliability
19 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 12%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
140 (74.07%)
Loss Trades:
49 (25.93%)
Best trade:
928.87 HKD
Worst trade:
-254.95 HKD
Gross Profit:
7 698.97 HKD (21 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 385.11 HKD (21 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (199.74 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
998.11 HKD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
81.10%
Max deposit load:
3.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.41
Long Trades:
94 (49.74%)
Short Trades:
95 (50.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
17.53 HKD
Average Profit:
54.99 HKD
Average Loss:
-89.49 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-780.55 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-780.55 HKD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.90%
Annual Forecast:
47.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
162.49 HKD
Maximal:
971.59 HKD (3.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.60% (957.76 HKD)
By Equity:
18.39% (3 002.68 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
AUDCAD 76
AUDNZD 57
NZDCAD 56
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
AUDCAD 159
AUDNZD 116
NZDCAD 152
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
AUDCAD 1.9K
AUDNZD -4.6K
NZDCAD 2.3K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +928.87 HKD
Worst trade: -255 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.74 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -780.55 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FusionMarkets-Live
0.33 × 3
ICTrading-MT5-4
0.39 × 38
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.43 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
0.55 × 536
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN
1.19 × 16
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
1.63 × 438
Axiory-Live
1.63 × 83
itexsys-Platform
2.00 × 3
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
2.67 × 3
VantageInternational-Live
3.51 × 106
VantageInternational-Live 4
3.56 × 18
Opogroup-Server1
3.85 × 13
Forex.com-Live 536
4.00 × 5
TitanFX-MT5-01
6.67 × 6
Exness-MT5Real28
8.00 × 1
FBSTradestone-Real
8.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live
8.81 × 21
RoboForex-Pro
11.20 × 107
ActivTradesCorp-Server
12.24 × 17
AdmiralMarkets-Live
14.00 × 8
Swissquote-Server
14.00 × 3
FortunaMarkets-Server
14.31 × 87
GBEbrokers-LIVE
15.67 × 3
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
19.95 × 22
Grid and Martingale strategy testing
No reviews
2025.12.18 11:02
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
2025.10.23 13:11
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.16 01:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.16 00:35
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.18 08:42
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.14 10:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.14 10:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.05 16:48
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 16:48
80% of trades performed within 0 days. This comprises 0% of days out of the 1 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 16:48
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
2025.08.05 16:48
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.05 16:48
The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading quality
