Trades:
189
Profit Trades:
140 (74.07%)
Loss Trades:
49 (25.93%)
Best trade:
928.87 HKD
Worst trade:
-254.95 HKD
Gross Profit:
7 698.97 HKD (21 160 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 385.11 HKD (21 524 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (199.74 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
998.11 HKD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.15
Trading activity:
81.10%
Max deposit load:
3.74%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
3.41
Long Trades:
94 (49.74%)
Short Trades:
95 (50.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.76
Expected Payoff:
17.53 HKD
Average Profit:
54.99 HKD
Average Loss:
-89.49 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-780.55 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-780.55 HKD (5)
Monthly growth:
3.90%
Annual Forecast:
47.35%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
162.49 HKD
Maximal:
971.59 HKD (3.95%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
5.60% (957.76 HKD)
By Equity:
18.39% (3 002.68 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|AUDCAD
|76
|AUDNZD
|57
|NZDCAD
|56
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|AUDCAD
|159
|AUDNZD
|116
|NZDCAD
|152
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|
200 400 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|AUDCAD
|1.9K
|AUDNZD
|-4.6K
|NZDCAD
|2.3K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +928.87 HKD
Worst trade: -255 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +199.74 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -780.55 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.33 × 3
|
ICTrading-MT5-4
|0.39 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.43 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|0.55 × 536
|
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.19 × 16
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|1.63 × 438
|
Axiory-Live
|1.63 × 83
|
itexsys-Platform
|2.00 × 3
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|2.67 × 3
|
VantageInternational-Live
|3.51 × 106
|
VantageInternational-Live 4
|3.56 × 18
|
Opogroup-Server1
|3.85 × 13
|
Forex.com-Live 536
|4.00 × 5
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|6.67 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|8.00 × 1
|
FBSTradestone-Real
|8.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live
|8.81 × 21
|
RoboForex-Pro
|11.20 × 107
|
ActivTradesCorp-Server
|12.24 × 17
|
AdmiralMarkets-Live
|14.00 × 8
|
Swissquote-Server
|14.00 × 3
|
FortunaMarkets-Server
|14.31 × 87
|
GBEbrokers-LIVE
|15.67 × 3
|
IFCMarketsLtd-Real
|19.95 × 22
Grid and Martingale strategy testing
