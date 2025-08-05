SignalsSections
Arsenii Mavlonazarov

Nazar news

Arsenii Mavlonazarov
0 reviews
36 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -66%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
172
Profit Trades:
54 (31.39%)
Loss Trades:
118 (68.60%)
Best trade:
4 252.77 RUB
Worst trade:
-3 838.42 RUB
Gross Profit:
41 028.72 RUB (37 583 pips)
Gross Loss:
-50 856.65 RUB (40 019 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
6 (2 723.01 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 965.88 RUB (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.03
Trading activity:
92.37%
Max deposit load:
99.88%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.53
Long Trades:
73 (42.44%)
Short Trades:
99 (57.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.81
Expected Payoff:
-57.14 RUB
Average Profit:
759.79 RUB
Average Loss:
-430.99 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-7 528.01 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-8 919.32 RUB (13)
Monthly growth:
28.38%
Annual Forecast:
344.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
11 301.07 RUB
Maximal:
18 638.22 RUB (83.44%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
83.23% (18 638.22 RUB)
By Equity:
24.27% (1 125.92 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XTIUSD.ffx 33
EURJPY.ffx 31
NZDUSD.ffx 27
USDJPY.ffx 23
AUDJPY.ffx 17
GBPUSD.ffx 12
EURUSD.ffx 12
AUDNZD.ffx 11
GBPJPY.ffx 4
XAUUSD.ffx 1
EURNZD.ffx 1
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
10 20 30 40
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XTIUSD.ffx -74
EURJPY.ffx 48
NZDUSD.ffx -26
USDJPY.ffx -20
AUDJPY.ffx 22
GBPUSD.ffx -82
EURUSD.ffx -3
AUDNZD.ffx 5
GBPJPY.ffx -30
XAUUSD.ffx 0
EURNZD.ffx -2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XTIUSD.ffx -6.7K
EURJPY.ffx 2K
NZDUSD.ffx -58
USDJPY.ffx 4.6K
AUDJPY.ffx 4.3K
GBPUSD.ffx -3.5K
EURUSD.ffx -1.5K
AUDNZD.ffx -181
GBPJPY.ffx -1.4K
XAUUSD.ffx -32
EURNZD.ffx -104
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.24 10:23
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.24 09:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.23 03:53
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 13:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 12:26
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 04:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 03:01
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.14 16:31
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 11:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.23 08:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.10 12:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.05 09:24
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.21 13:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.17 09:57
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.05 16:48
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
