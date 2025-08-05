SignalsSections
Xin Qi Yang

JTEA

Xin Qi Yang
0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 165%
XMGlobal-Real 24
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 542
Profit Trades:
2 008 (78.99%)
Loss Trades:
534 (21.01%)
Best trade:
109.68 USD
Worst trade:
-569.60 USD
Gross Profit:
8 502.85 USD (439 102 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 417.89 USD (371 471 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (589.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
589.75 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
32.99%
Max deposit load:
90.47%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
1 224 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
1 318 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
4.23 USD
Average Loss:
-13.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-112.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-607.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.61%
Annual Forecast:
262.15%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
878.81 USD (51.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.41% (878.57 USD)
By Equity:
58.03% (193.61 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 2542
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 1.1K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 68K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +109.68 USD
Worst trade: -570 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +589.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.16 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

品种：黄金

策略:稳健型，H1周期顺势开单，一次一单，移动止盈止损。

风险：因顺势做单，如果遇到趋势反转，可能会遇见连续止损情况，建议长期跟单以保证总体盈利。

No reviews
2025.12.30 21:56
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.30 20:53
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.18 18:08
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 02:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.11 17:58
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 19:11
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 09:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.07 08:30
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.06 16:47
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.31 22:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.31 21:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 22:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 21:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.29 20:01
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 15:44
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 14:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 01:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.20 01:51
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.20 00:51
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JTEA
30 USD per month
165%
0
0
USD
1.1K
USD
31
99%
2 542
78%
33%
1.14
0.43
USD
79%
1:500
Copy

