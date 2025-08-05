- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 542
Profit Trades:
2 008 (78.99%)
Loss Trades:
534 (21.01%)
Best trade:
109.68 USD
Worst trade:
-569.60 USD
Gross Profit:
8 502.85 USD (439 102 pips)
Gross Loss:
-7 417.89 USD (371 471 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (589.75 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
589.75 USD (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
32.99%
Max deposit load:
90.47%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
60
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.23
Long Trades:
1 224 (48.15%)
Short Trades:
1 318 (51.85%)
Profit Factor:
1.15
Expected Payoff:
0.43 USD
Average Profit:
4.23 USD
Average Loss:
-13.89 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
25 (-112.16 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-607.12 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
21.61%
Annual Forecast:
262.15%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
878.81 USD (51.74%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.41% (878.57 USD)
By Equity:
58.03% (193.61 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|2542
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|1.1K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|68K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
|
200K 400K 600K 800K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +109.68 USD
Worst trade: -570 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +589.75 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -112.16 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 24" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
品种：黄金
策略:稳健型，H1周期顺势开单，一次一单，移动止盈止损。
风险：因顺势做单，如果遇到趋势反转，可能会遇见连续止损情况，建议长期跟单以保证总体盈利。
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
165%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
31
99%
2 542
78%
33%
1.14
0.43
USD
USD
79%
1:500