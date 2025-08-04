SignalsSections
Md Mahfuzar Rahman

Pagla Ghora

0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 118%
Exness-MT5Real31
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
727
Profit Trades:
547 (75.24%)
Loss Trades:
180 (24.76%)
Best trade:
195.32 USD
Worst trade:
-62.93 USD
Gross Profit:
5 173.80 USD (91 668 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 225.00 USD (53 444 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (109.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
234.23 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.21
Trading activity:
91.50%
Max deposit load:
170.76%
Latest trade:
5 days ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
18.18
Long Trades:
369 (50.76%)
Short Trades:
358 (49.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.33
Expected Payoff:
4.06 USD
Average Profit:
9.46 USD
Average Loss:
-12.36 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-154.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-154.65 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
9.00%
Annual Forecast:
109.24%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
162.22 USD (4.16%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
4.34% (162.22 USD)
By Equity:
65.67% (2 278.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
CADJPY 120
EURCAD 95
EURUSD 82
SGDJPY 79
AUDJPY 77
NZDJPY 69
USDCAD 51
AUDCAD 45
USDCHF 43
NZDCAD 28
NZDUSD 24
AUDUSD 9
CADCHF 5
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
CADJPY 393
EURCAD 513
EURUSD 185
SGDJPY 207
AUDJPY 398
NZDJPY 354
USDCAD 231
AUDCAD 182
USDCHF 167
NZDCAD 131
NZDUSD 95
AUDUSD 58
CADCHF 34
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
CADJPY 3.4K
EURCAD 5.9K
EURUSD 3.5K
SGDJPY 4.4K
AUDJPY 4.3K
NZDJPY 4.1K
USDCAD 3.9K
AUDCAD 4.1K
USDCHF 1.5K
NZDCAD 1.4K
NZDUSD -122
AUDUSD 1.2K
CADCHF 500
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
5K 10K 15K 20K 25K 30K 35K 40K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +195.32 USD
Worst trade: -63 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +109.44 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -154.65 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-MT5Real31" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Assalamualaikum Everyone, My strategy is "Slow and Steady", So your account inshaAllah will not be LIQUID. You are always in Net Profit (Total Profit-Total Loss=Net Profit). Profit will be slow but continue. Thanks
No reviews
2025.12.24 07:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.18 10:03
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 01:49
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.12.02 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.19 01:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.12 10:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.30 06:28
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.13 01:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.10 07:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 06:24
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.10 04:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 11:42
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.10.08 09:33
High current drawdown in 45% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 04:30
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 03:21
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.07 23:12
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
