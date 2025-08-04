SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / SXS US fund
Ke Liang Ren

SXS US fund

Ke Liang Ren
0 reviews
Reliability
33 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 2000 USD per month
growth since 2025 138%
BlackBullMarkets-Live
1:20
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 955
Profit Trades:
1 564 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
391 (20.00%)
Best trade:
193.12 USD
Worst trade:
-286.96 USD
Gross Profit:
13 867.68 USD (3 672 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 889.78 USD (2 949 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (529.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
552.92 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.74%
Max deposit load:
99.34%
Latest trade:
57 minutes ago
Trades per week:
176
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
1 310 (67.01%)
Short Trades:
645 (32.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.03 USD
Average Profit:
8.87 USD
Average Loss:
-25.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-349.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-377.35 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.13%
Annual Forecast:
135.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 733.48 USD (26.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.74% (559.37 USD)
By Equity:
35.61% (3 892.27 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US500.f 448
DJ30.f 325
USTEC.f 304
XAUUSD 303
GOLD.f 177
DE40.f 166
EURUSD 39
BTCUSD 33
US30 31
NAS100 24
SPX500 23
SILVER.f 19
XAGUSD 17
GBPUSD 11
USDJPY 11
GER30 6
USDCNH 6
JPN225.f 3
UK100 3
HK50.f 2
UK100.f 1
HK50 1
UKBRENT.f 1
US2000.f 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US500.f 2.7K
DJ30.f 280
USTEC.f 345
XAUUSD -55
GOLD.f 57
DE40.f 707
EURUSD -38
BTCUSD 36
US30 -32
NAS100 -89
SPX500 92
SILVER.f 36
XAGUSD 23
GBPUSD -9
USDJPY -4
GER30 -1
USDCNH -101
JPN225.f -21
UK100 2
HK50.f 29
UK100.f 13
HK50 3
UKBRENT.f 5
US2000.f 3
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US500.f 458K
DJ30.f 25K
USTEC.f 173K
XAUUSD -6.5K
GOLD.f 12K
DE40.f 243K
EURUSD 346
BTCUSD -179K
US30 -543
NAS100 -6.2K
SPX500 2.3K
SILVER.f 634
XAGUSD 654
GBPUSD 381
USDJPY 39
GER30 237
USDCNH -2.6K
JPN225.f -2.2K
UK100 -197
HK50.f 2.3K
UK100.f 10
HK50 2.1K
UKBRENT.f 100
US2000.f 594
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +193.12 USD
Worst trade: -287 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +529.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -349.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 22
0.00 × 10
EGlobal-Cent4
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
ACYSecurities-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 37
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live24
0.00 × 12
ATCBrokers-Live 1
0.00 × 8
FBS-Real-10
0.00 × 4
ICMarkets-Live09
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live04
0.00 × 4
UniverseWheel-Live
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.00 × 3
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live11
0.09 × 22
ICMarkets-Live02
0.15 × 68
FBS-Real-6
0.25 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.28 × 105
ICMarketsSC-Live26
0.29 × 7
Axi-US06-Live
0.47 × 108
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.50 × 2
MEXIntGroup-Real
0.71 × 7
FusionMarkets-Live
1.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
1.00 × 4
8 more...
No reviews
2025.12.19 07:20
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.21 17:32
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 21:11
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 20:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 19:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 21:40
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:20 - 1:500
2025.09.08 15:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.05 00:18
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 15:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 16:43
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.26 11:06
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 18:11
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.08.04 11:15
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.12% of days out of 89 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.04 07:08
Low trading activity - only 0 trades detected in the last month
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.