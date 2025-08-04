- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 955
Profit Trades:
1 564 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
391 (20.00%)
Best trade:
193.12 USD
Worst trade:
-286.96 USD
Gross Profit:
13 867.68 USD (3 672 700 pips)
Gross Loss:
-9 889.78 USD (2 949 122 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
64 (529.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
552.92 USD (41)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
97.74%
Max deposit load:
99.34%
Latest trade:
57 minutes ago
Trades per week:
176
Avg holding time:
18 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.29
Long Trades:
1 310 (67.01%)
Short Trades:
645 (32.99%)
Profit Factor:
1.40
Expected Payoff:
2.03 USD
Average Profit:
8.87 USD
Average Loss:
-25.29 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
14 (-349.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-377.35 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
11.13%
Annual Forecast:
135.04%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 733.48 USD (26.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
19.74% (559.37 USD)
By Equity:
35.61% (3 892.27 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US500.f
|448
|DJ30.f
|325
|USTEC.f
|304
|XAUUSD
|303
|GOLD.f
|177
|DE40.f
|166
|EURUSD
|39
|BTCUSD
|33
|US30
|31
|NAS100
|24
|SPX500
|23
|SILVER.f
|19
|XAGUSD
|17
|GBPUSD
|11
|USDJPY
|11
|GER30
|6
|USDCNH
|6
|JPN225.f
|3
|UK100
|3
|HK50.f
|2
|UK100.f
|1
|HK50
|1
|UKBRENT.f
|1
|US2000.f
|1
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US500.f
|2.7K
|DJ30.f
|280
|USTEC.f
|345
|XAUUSD
|-55
|GOLD.f
|57
|DE40.f
|707
|EURUSD
|-38
|BTCUSD
|36
|US30
|-32
|NAS100
|-89
|SPX500
|92
|SILVER.f
|36
|XAGUSD
|23
|GBPUSD
|-9
|USDJPY
|-4
|GER30
|-1
|USDCNH
|-101
|JPN225.f
|-21
|UK100
|2
|HK50.f
|29
|UK100.f
|13
|HK50
|3
|UKBRENT.f
|5
|US2000.f
|3
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US500.f
|458K
|DJ30.f
|25K
|USTEC.f
|173K
|XAUUSD
|-6.5K
|GOLD.f
|12K
|DE40.f
|243K
|EURUSD
|346
|BTCUSD
|-179K
|US30
|-543
|NAS100
|-6.2K
|SPX500
|2.3K
|SILVER.f
|634
|XAGUSD
|654
|GBPUSD
|381
|USDJPY
|39
|GER30
|237
|USDCNH
|-2.6K
|JPN225.f
|-2.2K
|UK100
|-197
|HK50.f
|2.3K
|UK100.f
|10
|HK50
|2.1K
|UKBRENT.f
|100
|US2000.f
|594
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +193.12 USD
Worst trade: -287 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 41
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +529.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -349.41 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "BlackBullMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 22
|0.00 × 10
|
EGlobal-Cent4
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 2
|
ACYSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 37
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live24
|0.00 × 12
|
ATCBrokers-Live 1
|0.00 × 8
|
FBS-Real-10
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.00 × 4
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.00 × 3
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 4
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live11
|0.09 × 22
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.15 × 68
|
FBS-Real-6
|0.25 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.28 × 105
|
ICMarketsSC-Live26
|0.29 × 7
|
Axi-US06-Live
|0.47 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.50 × 2
|
MEXIntGroup-Real
|0.71 × 7
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|1.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|1.00 × 4
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
2000 USD per month
138%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
USD
USD
33
0%
1 955
80%
98%
1.40
2.03
USD
USD
36%
1:20