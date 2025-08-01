SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / SUKOWATI
Agus Sukowati

SUKOWATI

Agus Sukowati
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 971%
FinexBisnisSolusi-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
438
Profit Trades:
382 (87.21%)
Loss Trades:
56 (12.79%)
Best trade:
223.14 USD
Worst trade:
-321.01 USD
Gross Profit:
6 790.94 USD (897 976 pips)
Gross Loss:
-731.77 USD (65 035 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
86 (956.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 225.42 USD (40)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
62.74%
Max deposit load:
7.50%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
16.38
Long Trades:
392 (89.50%)
Short Trades:
46 (10.50%)
Profit Factor:
9.28
Expected Payoff:
13.83 USD
Average Profit:
17.78 USD
Average Loss:
-13.07 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-30.45 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-321.01 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
5.13%
Annual Forecast:
62.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
23.90 USD
Maximal:
369.88 USD (6.36%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
50.06% (39.16 USD)
By Equity:
61.75% (2 522.26 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 431
XTIUSD 5
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.3K
XTIUSD 85
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 463K
XTIUSD 852
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +223.14 USD
Worst trade: -321 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 40
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +956.81 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -30.45 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FinexBisnisSolusi-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
1.57 × 14
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
8.82 × 145
RoboForex-Pro
22.00 × 1
No reviews
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 13:32
No swaps are charged
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 10:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 03:31
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 18:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 17:01
High current drawdown in 33% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 12:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 10:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 07:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 02:39
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 17:09
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 17:53
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 15:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 13:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
SUKOWATI
30 USD per month
971%
0
0
USD
10K
USD
55
0%
438
87%
63%
9.28
13.83
USD
62%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 5 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.