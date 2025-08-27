SignalsSections
Fransisca Brigitha Mks D

AngelFx

Fransisca Brigitha Mks D
0 reviews
25 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -55%
KVBFuturesIndonesia-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 974
Profit Trades:
1 292 (65.45%)
Loss Trades:
682 (34.55%)
Best trade:
1 899.40 USD
Worst trade:
-5 767.00 USD
Gross Profit:
151 600.85 USD (1 118 123 pips)
Gross Loss:
-161 715.75 USD (1 226 073 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
44 (2 880.80 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 223.20 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
88.32%
Max deposit load:
6.79%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
250
Avg holding time:
12 hours
Recovery Factor:
-0.67
Long Trades:
1 127 (57.09%)
Short Trades:
847 (42.91%)
Profit Factor:
0.94
Expected Payoff:
-5.12 USD
Average Profit:
117.34 USD
Average Loss:
-237.12 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
11 (-583.40 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-5 818.50 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-45.36%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
10 197.90 USD
Maximal:
15 075.90 USD (101.33%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
63.83% (14 284.10 USD)
By Equity:
53.64% (10 228.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSDe 1948
EURJPYe 6
AUDCADe 5
GBPCADe 2
GBPCHFe 2
EURCHFe 2
NZDJPYe 2
EURUSDe 1
NZDUSDe 1
GBPUSDe 1
AUDNZDe 1
GBPJPYe 1
CHFJPYe 1
USDCHFe 1
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSDe -9.1K
EURJPYe -216
AUDCADe -573
GBPCADe -243
GBPCHFe -242
EURCHFe 62
NZDJPYe 15
EURUSDe 20
NZDUSDe 5
GBPUSDe 7
AUDNZDe 116
GBPJPYe 64
CHFJPYe -100
USDCHFe 27
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSDe -104K
EURJPYe -443
AUDCADe -3.2K
GBPCADe -673
GBPCHFe -991
EURCHFe 260
NZDJPYe 275
EURUSDe 202
NZDUSDe 53
GBPUSDe 72
AUDNZDe 201
GBPJPYe 511
CHFJPYe -493
USDCHFe 10
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +1 899.40 USD
Worst trade: -5 767 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 880.80 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -583.40 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KVBFuturesIndonesia-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.05 04:58
No swaps are charged
2026.01.02 11:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2026.01.02 10:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 17:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 16:14
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 09:05
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 06:02
High current drawdown in 39% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.31 05:02
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 18:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 17:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 16:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 15:26
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 09:20
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.29 08:17
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.22 08:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.22 07:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 15:51
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 154 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.17 14:48
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.65% of days out of 154 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.16 12:24
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
AngelFx
30 USD per month
-55%
0
0
USD
8.1K
USD
25
0%
1 974
65%
88%
0.93
-5.12
USD
64%
1:500
Copy

