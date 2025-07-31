- Growth
Trades:
6 999
Profit Trades:
5 022 (71.75%)
Loss Trades:
1 977 (28.25%)
Best trade:
6.59 USD
Worst trade:
-6.65 USD
Gross Profit:
1 777.38 USD (227 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 649.61 USD (179 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (12.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.78 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
5.37%
Max deposit load:
95.67%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
3 644 (52.06%)
Short Trades:
3 355 (47.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.35 USD
Average Loss:
-0.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-14.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.02 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-10.69%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.28 USD
Maximal:
89.88 USD (38.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.02% (89.88 USD)
By Equity:
3.04% (7.63 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|3580
|EURUSD
|3261
|GBPUSD
|158
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|124
|EURUSD
|10
|GBPUSD
|-6
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|35K
|EURUSD
|14K
|GBPUSD
|264
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +6.59 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.13 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
OneTrade-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live11
|0.00 × 3
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-Demo01
|0.00 × 3
|
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.00 × 1
|
OANDA-v20 Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarkets-Live23
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMCapital-Real
|0.00 × 2
|
Atom8-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Edge12
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.15 × 256
|
XMUK-Real 17
|0.27 × 15
|
Pepperstone-Edge05
|0.29 × 14
|
Pepperstone-Edge07
|0.30 × 20
|
UniverseWheel-Live
|0.30 × 10
|
XM.COM-Real 17
|0.32 × 124
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.33 × 3
|
XMGlobal-Real 28
|0.33 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live15
|0.34 × 159
|
ICMarkets-Live02
|0.35 × 455
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.35 × 249
