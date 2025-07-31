SignalsSections
Profalgo Limited

Advanced Scalper Live

Profalgo Limited
0 reviews
Reliability
306 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2020 128%
TickmillUK-Live03
1:30
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 999
Profit Trades:
5 022 (71.75%)
Loss Trades:
1 977 (28.25%)
Best trade:
6.59 USD
Worst trade:
-6.65 USD
Gross Profit:
1 777.38 USD (227 220 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 649.61 USD (179 297 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (12.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
16.78 USD (21)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.03
Trading activity:
5.37%
Max deposit load:
95.67%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
38
Avg holding time:
24 minutes
Recovery Factor:
1.42
Long Trades:
3 644 (52.06%)
Short Trades:
3 355 (47.94%)
Profit Factor:
1.08
Expected Payoff:
0.02 USD
Average Profit:
0.35 USD
Average Loss:
-0.83 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-14.13 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-20.02 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
-10.69%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
3.28 USD
Maximal:
89.88 USD (38.02%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
38.02% (89.88 USD)
By Equity:
3.04% (7.63 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 3580
EURUSD 3261
GBPUSD 158
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 124
EURUSD 10
GBPUSD -6
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 35K
EURUSD 14K
GBPUSD 264
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +6.59 USD
Worst trade: -7 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 21
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.57 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -14.13 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "TickmillUK-Live03" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

OneTrade-Real
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live11
0.00 × 3
Coinexx-Live
0.00 × 1
TitanFX-Demo01
0.00 × 3
PepperstoneUK-Edge10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.00 × 1
OANDA-v20 Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarkets-Live23
0.00 × 1
ForexTimeFXTM-ECN2
0.00 × 2
ICMCapital-Real
0.00 × 2
Atom8-Live
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Edge12
0.00 × 3
ICMCapitalVC-LIVE3
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live18
0.15 × 256
XMUK-Real 17
0.27 × 15
Pepperstone-Edge05
0.29 × 14
Pepperstone-Edge07
0.30 × 20
UniverseWheel-Live
0.30 × 10
XM.COM-Real 17
0.32 × 124
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.33 × 3
XMGlobal-Real 28
0.33 × 3
ICMarkets-Live15
0.34 × 159
ICMarkets-Live02
0.35 × 455
ICMarkets-Live04
0.35 × 249
No reviews
2025.07.31 20:10
80% of growth achieved within 26 days. This comprises 1.31% of days out of 1990 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
