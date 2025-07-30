- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
962
Profit Trades:
616 (64.03%)
Loss Trades:
346 (35.97%)
Best trade:
290.32 GBP
Worst trade:
-499.42 GBP
Gross Profit:
5 482.10 GBP (217 068 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 143.22 GBP (229 582 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
531.34 GBP (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
82.46%
Max deposit load:
112.48%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
574 (59.67%)
Short Trades:
388 (40.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.69 GBP
Average Profit:
8.90 GBP
Average Loss:
-17.75 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-499.42 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
29.06%
Annual Forecast:
352.65%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 641.19 GBP
Maximal:
1 789.70 GBP (83.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.33% (1 658.20 GBP)
By Equity:
56.75% (906.41 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|372
|EURUSD
|203
|AUDUSD
|115
|USDCHF
|60
|USDJPY
|53
|XAUUSD
|39
|AUDCAD
|28
|GBPJPY
|23
|USDCAD
|20
|NZDCAD
|15
|GBPCHF
|8
|XAGUSD
|8
|NZDUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|3
|USDSGD
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|471
|EURUSD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|154
|USDCHF
|-70
|USDJPY
|687
|XAUUSD
|-63
|AUDCAD
|71
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|-49
|NZDCAD
|38
|GBPCHF
|30
|XAGUSD
|304
|NZDUSD
|9
|AUDCHF
|33
|GBPAUD
|18
|USDSGD
|2
|EURAUD
|5
|GBPCAD
|5
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|-5.1K
|AUDUSD
|66
|USDCHF
|973
|USDJPY
|6.6K
|XAUUSD
|2.8K
|AUDCAD
|4K
|GBPJPY
|-59K
|USDCAD
|-76
|NZDCAD
|-88
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|XAGUSD
|14K
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|294
|GBPAUD
|822
|USDSGD
|42
|EURAUD
|421
|GBPCAD
|398
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +290.32 GBP
Worst trade: -499 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +531.34 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.71 GBP
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.10 × 60
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.40 × 1489
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.44 × 270
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.67 × 18776
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.82 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.96 × 24
|
Swissquote-Server
|1.98 × 26085
|
FxPro-ECN
|3.80 × 49
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.
The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.
That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.
Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.
My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.
You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.
Good luck and happy trading.
MPH
