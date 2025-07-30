SignalsSections
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP III

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 reviews
76 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 -28%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
962
Profit Trades:
616 (64.03%)
Loss Trades:
346 (35.97%)
Best trade:
290.32 GBP
Worst trade:
-499.42 GBP
Gross Profit:
5 482.10 GBP (217 068 pips)
Gross Loss:
-6 143.22 GBP (229 582 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Maximal consecutive profit:
531.34 GBP (45)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
82.46%
Max deposit load:
112.48%
Latest trade:
32 minutes ago
Trades per week:
36
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
-0.37
Long Trades:
574 (59.67%)
Short Trades:
388 (40.33%)
Profit Factor:
0.89
Expected Payoff:
-0.69 GBP
Average Profit:
8.90 GBP
Average Loss:
-17.75 GBP
Maximum consecutive losses:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-499.42 GBP (1)
Monthly growth:
29.06%
Annual Forecast:
352.65%
Algo trading:
72%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 641.19 GBP
Maximal:
1 789.70 GBP (83.30%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
65.33% (1 658.20 GBP)
By Equity:
56.75% (906.41 GBP)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 372
EURUSD 203
AUDUSD 115
USDCHF 60
USDJPY 53
XAUUSD 39
AUDCAD 28
GBPJPY 23
USDCAD 20
NZDCAD 15
GBPCHF 8
XAGUSD 8
NZDUSD 6
AUDCHF 5
GBPAUD 3
USDSGD 2
EURAUD 1
GBPCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 471
EURUSD -1.3K
AUDUSD 154
USDCHF -70
USDJPY 687
XAUUSD -63
AUDCAD 71
GBPJPY -1.2K
USDCAD -49
NZDCAD 38
GBPCHF 30
XAGUSD 304
NZDUSD 9
AUDCHF 33
GBPAUD 18
USDSGD 2
EURAUD 5
GBPCAD 5
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD -5.1K
AUDUSD 66
USDCHF 973
USDJPY 6.6K
XAUUSD 2.8K
AUDCAD 4K
GBPJPY -59K
USDCAD -76
NZDCAD -88
GBPCHF 2.1K
XAGUSD 14K
NZDUSD 1.1K
AUDCHF 294
GBPAUD 822
USDSGD 42
EURAUD 421
GBPCAD 398
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +290.32 GBP
Worst trade: -499 GBP
Maximum consecutive wins: 45
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +531.34 GBP
Maximal consecutive loss: -73.71 GBP

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Swissquote-Server" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.10 × 60
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.40 × 1489
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 270
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTime-MT5
0.67 × 18776
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.82 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
1.98 × 26085
FxPro-ECN
3.80 × 49
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.

The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.

That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.

Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.

My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.

You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.

Good luck and happy trading.

MPH
No reviews
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 21:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 04:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 14:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 09:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 21:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 20:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 08:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 02:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 06:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 09:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 08:23
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
