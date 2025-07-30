- Croissance
Trades:
694
Bénéfice trades:
389 (56.05%)
Perte trades:
305 (43.95%)
Meilleure transaction:
290.32 GBP
Pire transaction:
-349.23 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
3 481.09 GBP (96 238 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 506.45 GBP (132 713 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
531.34 GBP (45)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
56.50%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
73.76%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.03
Longs trades:
436 (62.82%)
Courts trades:
258 (37.18%)
Facteur de profit:
0.99
Rendement attendu:
-0.04 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
8.95 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-11.50 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-477.53 GBP (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.94%
Prévision annuelle:
179.42%
Algo trading:
74%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
824.94 GBP
Maximal:
900.40 GBP (43.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.25% (856.12 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
30.95% (54.28 GBP)
Distribution
|Symbole
|Transactions
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|323
|EURUSD
|181
|AUDUSD
|98
|GBPJPY
|23
|AUDCAD
|21
|NZDCAD
|14
|USDCHF
|10
|USDJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|5
|XAGUSD
|4
|GBPAUD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|USDSGD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, USD
|Perte, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|982
|EURUSD
|-12
|AUDUSD
|119
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDCAD
|67
|NZDCAD
|37
|USDCHF
|-144
|USDJPY
|78
|USDCAD
|41
|XAGUSD
|-7
|GBPAUD
|14
|AUDCHF
|-11
|USDSGD
|2
|GBPCHF
|8
|XAUUSD
|4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
|Symbole
|Bénéfice brut, pips
|Perte, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|-1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-890
|GBPJPY
|-59K
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|NZDCAD
|-115
|USDCHF
|-1.6K
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|829
|XAGUSD
|-791
|GBPAUD
|636
|AUDCHF
|-134
|USDSGD
|42
|GBPCHF
|70
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Charge de dépôt
- Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +290.32 GBP
Pire transaction: -349 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 45
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +531.34 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -73.71 GBP
Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Swissquote-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.10 × 58
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.42 × 1274
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.44 × 268
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.67 × 60
ForexTime-MT5
|0.67 × 16503
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
|2.04 × 24280
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
FxPro-ECN
|4.13 × 45
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.
The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.
That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.
Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.
My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.
You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.
Good luck and happy trading.
MPH
Aucun avis
