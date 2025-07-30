SignauxSections
Signaux / MetaTrader 5 / MPH MT5 GBP III
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP III

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 avis
Fiabilité
64 semaines
0 / 0 USD
Copie pour 30 USD par mois
croissance depuis 2024 4%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Croissance
  • Solde
  • Fonds propres
  • Prélèvement
Trades:
694
Bénéfice trades:
389 (56.05%)
Perte trades:
305 (43.95%)
Meilleure transaction:
290.32 GBP
Pire transaction:
-349.23 GBP
Bénéfice brut:
3 481.09 GBP (96 238 pips)
Perte brute:
-3 506.45 GBP (132 713 pips)
Gains consécutifs maximales:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Bénéfice consécutif maximal:
531.34 GBP (45)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.01
Activité de trading:
56.50%
Charge de dépôt maximale:
73.76%
Dernier trade:
6 il y a des heures
Trades par semaine:
34
Temps de détention moyen:
4 jours
Facteur de récupération:
-0.03
Longs trades:
436 (62.82%)
Courts trades:
258 (37.18%)
Facteur de profit:
0.99
Rendement attendu:
-0.04 GBP
Bénéfice moyen:
8.95 GBP
Perte moyenne:
-11.50 GBP
Pertes consécutives maximales:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Perte consécutive maximale:
-477.53 GBP (7)
Croissance mensuelle:
14.94%
Prévision annuelle:
179.42%
Algo trading:
74%
Prélèvement par solde:
Absolu:
824.94 GBP
Maximal:
900.40 GBP (43.38%)
Prélèvement relatif:
Par solde:
41.25% (856.12 GBP)
Par fonds propres:
30.95% (54.28 GBP)

Distribution

Symbole Transactions Sell Buy
GBPUSD 323
EURUSD 181
AUDUSD 98
GBPJPY 23
AUDCAD 21
NZDCAD 14
USDCHF 10
USDJPY 7
USDCAD 5
XAGUSD 4
GBPAUD 2
AUDCHF 2
USDSGD 2
GBPCHF 1
XAUUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbole Bénéfice brut, USD Perte, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 982
EURUSD -12
AUDUSD 119
GBPJPY -1.2K
AUDCAD 67
NZDCAD 37
USDCHF -144
USDJPY 78
USDCAD 41
XAGUSD -7
GBPAUD 14
AUDCHF -11
USDSGD 2
GBPCHF 8
XAUUSD 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbole Bénéfice brut, pips Perte, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD -1.6K
AUDUSD -890
GBPJPY -59K
AUDCAD 3.4K
NZDCAD -115
USDCHF -1.6K
USDJPY 1.6K
USDCAD 829
XAGUSD -791
GBPAUD 636
AUDCHF -134
USDSGD 42
GBPCHF 70
XAUUSD 3.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Charge de dépôt
  • Prélèvement
Meilleure transaction: +290.32 GBP
Pire transaction: -349 GBP
Gains consécutifs maximales: 45
Pertes consécutives maximales: 7
Bénéfice consécutif maximal: +531.34 GBP
Perte consécutive maximale: -73.71 GBP

Le dérapage moyen basé sur les statistiques d'exécution sur réel les comptes de divers courtiers est spécifié en pips. Elle dépend de la différence entre les cotations du fournisseur de "Swissquote-Server" et les cotations de l'abonné, ainsi que des délais d'exécution des commandes. Des valeurs inférieures signifient une meilleure qualité de copie.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.10 × 58
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.42 × 1274
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 268
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.67 × 60
ForexTime-MT5
0.67 × 16503
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
2.04 × 24280
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
FxPro-ECN
4.13 × 45
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.

The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.

That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.

Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.

My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.

You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.

Good luck and happy trading.

MPH
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.20 18:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 19:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 14:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 13:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 07:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 434 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 08:50
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
