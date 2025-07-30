SinaisSeções
Sinais / MetaTrader 5 / MPH MT5 GBP III
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP III

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 comentários
77 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD por mês
crescimento desde 2024 -32%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
  • Crescimento
  • Saldo
  • Capital líquido
  • Rebaixamento
Negociações:
968
Negociações com lucro:
620 (64.04%)
Negociações com perda:
348 (35.95%)
Melhor negociação:
290.32 GBP
Pior negociação:
-499.42 GBP
Lucro bruto:
5 535.27 GBP (224 200 pips)
Perda bruta:
-6 309.74 GBP (261 725 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
531.34 GBP (45)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
82.46%
Depósito máximo carregado:
112.48%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
21
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
-0.43
Negociações longas:
578 (59.71%)
Negociações curtas:
390 (40.29%)
Fator de lucro:
0.88
Valor esperado:
-0.80 GBP
Lucro médio:
8.93 GBP
Perda média:
-18.13 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-499.42 GBP (1)
Crescimento mensal:
79.92%
Previsão anual:
969.72%
Algotrading:
72%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 641.19 GBP
Máximo:
1 789.70 GBP (83.30%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
65.33% (1 658.20 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
56.75% (906.41 GBP)

Distribuição

Símbolo Operações Sell Buy
GBPUSD 372
EURUSD 203
AUDUSD 115
USDCHF 60
USDJPY 54
XAUUSD 44
AUDCAD 28
GBPJPY 23
USDCAD 20
NZDCAD 15
GBPCHF 8
XAGUSD 8
NZDUSD 6
AUDCHF 5
GBPAUD 3
USDSGD 2
EURAUD 1
GBPCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Lucro bruto, USD Loss, USD Lucro, USD
GBPUSD 471
EURUSD -1.3K
AUDUSD 154
USDCHF -70
USDJPY 711
XAUUSD -233
AUDCAD 71
GBPJPY -1.2K
USDCAD -49
NZDCAD 38
GBPCHF 30
XAGUSD 304
NZDUSD 9
AUDCHF 33
GBPAUD 18
USDSGD 2
EURAUD 5
GBPCAD 5
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Lucro bruto, pips Loss, pips Lucro, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD -5.1K
AUDUSD 66
USDCHF 973
USDJPY 6.7K
XAUUSD -22K
AUDCAD 4K
GBPJPY -59K
USDCAD -76
NZDCAD -88
GBPCHF 2.1K
XAGUSD 14K
NZDUSD 1.1K
AUDCHF 294
GBPAUD 822
USDSGD 42
EURAUD 421
GBPCAD 398
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Depósito carregado
  • Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +290.32 GBP
Pior negociação: -499 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 45
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +531.34 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -73.71 GBP

A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Swissquote-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.10 × 60
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.40 × 1489
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 270
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTime-MT5
0.67 × 18776
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.82 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
1.98 × 26085
FxPro-ECN
3.80 × 49
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.

The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.

That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.

Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.

My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.

You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.

Good luck and happy trading.

MPH
Sem comentários
2025.12.24 08:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.17 03:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 21:09
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 17:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.15 04:32
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 17:58
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.11 14:55
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 10:28
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 09:28
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 02:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 21:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 20:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 18:13
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 08:03
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.01 02:52
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 16:29
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.28 06:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 11:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.27 09:50
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.26 15:44
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
Para estatísticas em detalhe, Faça o login ou registrar
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
MPH MT5 GBP III
30 USD por mês
-32%
0
0
USD
1.9K
GBP
77
72%
968
64%
82%
0.87
-0.80
GBP
65%
1:100
Copiar

Como é realizada a cópia de negociação em MetaTrader? Veja o vídeo tutorial

Assinatura de um sinal permite copiar negociações do provedor pelo período de um 1 mês. Para assinar um sinal você deve usar terminal de negociação MetaTrader 5 .

Se você ainda não tem plataforma instalada, faça o download aqui.