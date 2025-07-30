- Crescimento
- Saldo
- Capital líquido
- Rebaixamento
Negociações:
968
Negociações com lucro:
620 (64.04%)
Negociações com perda:
348 (35.95%)
Melhor negociação:
290.32 GBP
Pior negociação:
-499.42 GBP
Lucro bruto:
5 535.27 GBP (224 200 pips)
Perda bruta:
-6 309.74 GBP (261 725 pips)
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Máximo lucro consecutivo:
531.34 GBP (45)
Índice de Sharpe:
0.00
Atividade de negociação:
82.46%
Depósito máximo carregado:
112.48%
Último negócio:
1 dias atrás
Negociações por semana:
21
Tempo médio de espera:
3 dias
Fator de recuperação:
-0.43
Negociações longas:
578 (59.71%)
Negociações curtas:
390 (40.29%)
Fator de lucro:
0.88
Valor esperado:
-0.80 GBP
Lucro médio:
8.93 GBP
Perda média:
-18.13 GBP
Máximo de perdas consecutivas:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Máxima perda consecutiva:
-499.42 GBP (1)
Crescimento mensal:
79.92%
Previsão anual:
969.72%
Algotrading:
72%
Rebaixamento pelo saldo:
Absoluto:
1 641.19 GBP
Máximo:
1 789.70 GBP (83.30%)
Rebaixamento relativo:
Pelo Saldo:
65.33% (1 658.20 GBP)
Pelo Capital Líquido:
56.75% (906.41 GBP)
Distribuição
|Símbolo
|Operações
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|372
|EURUSD
|203
|AUDUSD
|115
|USDCHF
|60
|USDJPY
|54
|XAUUSD
|44
|AUDCAD
|28
|GBPJPY
|23
|USDCAD
|20
|NZDCAD
|15
|GBPCHF
|8
|XAGUSD
|8
|NZDUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|3
|USDSGD
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Lucro, USD
|GBPUSD
|471
|EURUSD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|154
|USDCHF
|-70
|USDJPY
|711
|XAUUSD
|-233
|AUDCAD
|71
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|-49
|NZDCAD
|38
|GBPCHF
|30
|XAGUSD
|304
|NZDUSD
|9
|AUDCHF
|33
|GBPAUD
|18
|USDSGD
|2
|EURAUD
|5
|GBPCAD
|5
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Lucro bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Lucro, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|-5.1K
|AUDUSD
|66
|USDCHF
|973
|USDJPY
|6.7K
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|AUDCAD
|4K
|GBPJPY
|-59K
|USDCAD
|-76
|NZDCAD
|-88
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|XAGUSD
|14K
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|294
|GBPAUD
|822
|USDSGD
|42
|EURAUD
|421
|GBPCAD
|398
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Depósito carregado
- Rebaixamento
Melhor negociação: +290.32 GBP
Pior negociação: -499 GBP
Máximo de vitórias consecutivas: 45
Máximo de perdas consecutivas: 1
Máximo lucro consecutivo: +531.34 GBP
Máxima perda consecutiva: -73.71 GBP
A slippage média baseada em estatísticas de contas real de diferentes corretoras é especificada em pontos. Depende da diferença entre as cotações do provedor de "Swissquote-Server" e do assinante, bem como de atrasos na execução de ordens. Quanto menor o valor, melhor a qualidade da cópia.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.10 × 60
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.40 × 1489
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.44 × 270
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.67 × 18776
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.82 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.96 × 24
|
Swissquote-Server
|1.98 × 26085
|
FxPro-ECN
|3.80 × 49
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.
The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.
That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.
Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.
My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.
You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.
Good luck and happy trading.
MPH
Sem comentários
Sinal
Preço
Crescimento
Assinantes
Fundos
Saldo
Semanas
Expert Advisors
Negociações
Rentável
Atividade
PF
Valor esperado
Rebaixamento
Alavancagem
30 USD por mês
-32%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
GBP
GBP
77
72%
968
64%
82%
0.87
-0.80
GBP
GBP
65%
1:100