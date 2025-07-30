With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.





The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.





That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.





Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.





My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.





You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.





Good luck and happy trading.





MPH