Señales / MetaTrader 5 / MPH MT5 GBP III
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP III

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 comentarios
77 semanas
0 / 0 USD
Copiar por 30 USD al mes
incremento desde 2024 -32%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
  • Incremento
  • Balance
  • Equidad
  • Reducción
Total de Trades:
968
Transacciones Rentables:
620 (64.04%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
348 (35.95%)
Mejor transacción:
290.32 GBP
Peor transacción:
-499.42 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
5 535.27 GBP (224 200 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6 309.74 GBP (261 725 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
531.34 GBP (45)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
82.46%
Carga máxima del depósito:
112.48%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
21
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.43
Transacciones Largas:
578 (59.71%)
Transacciones Cortas:
390 (40.29%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.88
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.80 GBP
Beneficio medio:
8.93 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-18.13 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-499.42 GBP (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
79.92%
Pronóstico anual:
969.72%
Trading algorítmico:
72%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 641.19 GBP
Máxima:
1 789.70 GBP (83.30%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
65.33% (1 658.20 GBP)
De fondos:
56.75% (906.41 GBP)

Distribución

Símbolo Transacciones Sell Buy
GBPUSD 372
EURUSD 203
AUDUSD 115
USDCHF 60
USDJPY 54
XAUUSD 44
AUDCAD 28
GBPJPY 23
USDCAD 20
NZDCAD 15
GBPCHF 8
XAGUSD 8
NZDUSD 6
AUDCHF 5
GBPAUD 3
USDSGD 2
EURAUD 1
GBPCAD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, USD Loss, USD Beneficio, USD
GBPUSD 471
EURUSD -1.3K
AUDUSD 154
USDCHF -70
USDJPY 711
XAUUSD -233
AUDCAD 71
GBPJPY -1.2K
USDCAD -49
NZDCAD 38
GBPCHF 30
XAGUSD 304
NZDUSD 9
AUDCHF 33
GBPAUD 18
USDSGD 2
EURAUD 5
GBPCAD 5
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
2K 4K 6K
Símbolo Beneficio Bruto, pips Loss, pips Beneficio, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD -5.1K
AUDUSD 66
USDCHF 973
USDJPY 6.7K
XAUUSD -22K
AUDCAD 4K
GBPJPY -59K
USDCAD -76
NZDCAD -88
GBPCHF 2.1K
XAGUSD 14K
NZDUSD 1.1K
AUDCHF 294
GBPAUD 822
USDSGD 42
EURAUD 421
GBPCAD 398
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Reducción
Mejor transacción: +290.32 GBP
Peor transacción: -499 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 45
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +531.34 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -73.71 GBP

El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Swissquote-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.10 × 60
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.40 × 1489
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 270
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTime-MT5
0.67 × 18776
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.82 × 65
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
1.98 × 26085
FxPro-ECN
3.80 × 49
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.

The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.

That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.

Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.

My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.

You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.

Good luck and happy trading.

MPH
No hay comentarios
