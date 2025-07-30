- Incremento
- Balance
- Equidad
- Reducción
Total de Trades:
968
Transacciones Rentables:
620 (64.04%)
Transacciones Irrentables:
348 (35.95%)
Mejor transacción:
290.32 GBP
Peor transacción:
-499.42 GBP
Beneficio Bruto:
5 535.27 GBP (224 200 pips)
Pérdidas Brutas:
-6 309.74 GBP (261 725 pips)
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Beneficio máximo consecutivo:
531.34 GBP (45)
Ratio de Sharpe:
0.00
Actividad comercial:
82.46%
Carga máxima del depósito:
112.48%
Último trade:
10 horas
Trades a la semana:
21
Tiempo medio de espera:
3 días
Factor de Recuperación:
-0.43
Transacciones Largas:
578 (59.71%)
Transacciones Cortas:
390 (40.29%)
Factor de Beneficio:
0.88
Beneficio Esperado:
-0.80 GBP
Beneficio medio:
8.93 GBP
Pérdidas medias:
-18.13 GBP
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas:
-499.42 GBP (1)
Crecimiento al mes:
79.92%
Pronóstico anual:
969.72%
Trading algorítmico:
72%
Reducción de balance:
Absoluto:
1 641.19 GBP
Máxima:
1 789.70 GBP (83.30%)
Reducción relativa:
De balance:
65.33% (1 658.20 GBP)
De fondos:
56.75% (906.41 GBP)
Distribución
|Símbolo
|Transacciones
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|372
|EURUSD
|203
|AUDUSD
|115
|USDCHF
|60
|USDJPY
|54
|XAUUSD
|44
|AUDCAD
|28
|GBPJPY
|23
|USDCAD
|20
|NZDCAD
|15
|GBPCHF
|8
|XAGUSD
|8
|NZDUSD
|6
|AUDCHF
|5
|GBPAUD
|3
|USDSGD
|2
|EURAUD
|1
|GBPCAD
|1
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, USD
|Loss, USD
|Beneficio, USD
|GBPUSD
|471
|EURUSD
|-1.3K
|AUDUSD
|154
|USDCHF
|-70
|USDJPY
|711
|XAUUSD
|-233
|AUDCAD
|71
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|USDCAD
|-49
|NZDCAD
|38
|GBPCHF
|30
|XAGUSD
|304
|NZDUSD
|9
|AUDCHF
|33
|GBPAUD
|18
|USDSGD
|2
|EURAUD
|5
|GBPCAD
|5
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|
2K 4K 6K
|Símbolo
|Beneficio Bruto, pips
|Loss, pips
|Beneficio, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|-5.1K
|AUDUSD
|66
|USDCHF
|973
|USDJPY
|6.7K
|XAUUSD
|-22K
|AUDCAD
|4K
|GBPJPY
|-59K
|USDCAD
|-76
|NZDCAD
|-88
|GBPCHF
|2.1K
|XAGUSD
|14K
|NZDUSD
|1.1K
|AUDCHF
|294
|GBPAUD
|822
|USDSGD
|42
|EURAUD
|421
|GBPCAD
|398
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Reducción
Mejor transacción: +290.32 GBP
Peor transacción: -499 GBP
Máximo de ganancias consecutivas: 45
Máximo de pérdidas consecutivas: 1
Beneficio máximo consecutivo: +531.34 GBP
Pérdidas máximas consecutivas: -73.71 GBP
El deslizamiento medio a base de la estadística de ejecución en las cuentas reales de diferentes corredores se indica en puntos. Depende de la diferencia de las cotizaciones del proveedor de "Swissquote-Server" y del suscriptor, así como del retardo en ejecutar las órdenes. Cuanto menos sea este valor, mejor será la calidad del copiado.
|
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 8
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 7
|
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.10 × 60
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
|
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.40 × 1489
|
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.44 × 270
|
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.67 × 18776
|
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.82 × 65
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.96 × 24
|
Swissquote-Server
|1.98 × 26085
|
FxPro-ECN
|3.80 × 49
|
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.
The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.
That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.
Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.
My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.
You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.
Good luck and happy trading.
MPH
No hay comentarios
Señal
Precio
Incremento
Suscriptores
Fondos
Balance
Semanas
Robots comerciales
Trades
Rentables
Actividad
PF
Beneficio Esperado
Reducción
Apalancamiento
30 USD al mes
-32%
0
0
USD
USD
1.9K
GBP
GBP
77
72%
968
64%
82%
0.87
-0.80
GBP
GBP
65%
1:100