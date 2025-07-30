- Crescita
- Saldo
- Equità
- Drawdown
Trade:
694
Profit Trade:
389 (56.05%)
Loss Trade:
305 (43.95%)
Best Trade:
290.32 GBP
Worst Trade:
-349.23 GBP
Profitto lordo:
3 481.09 GBP (96 238 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 506.45 GBP (132 713 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
531.34 GBP (45)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
56.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
73.76%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.03
Long Trade:
436 (62.82%)
Short Trade:
258 (37.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.04 GBP
Profitto medio:
8.95 GBP
Perdita media:
-11.50 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-477.53 GBP (7)
Crescita mensile:
14.94%
Previsione annuale:
179.42%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
824.94 GBP
Massimale:
900.40 GBP (43.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
41.25% (856.12 GBP)
Per equità:
30.95% (54.28 GBP)
Distribuzione
|Simbolo
|Operazioni
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|323
|EURUSD
|181
|AUDUSD
|98
|GBPJPY
|23
|AUDCAD
|21
|NZDCAD
|14
|USDCHF
|10
|USDJPY
|7
|USDCAD
|5
|XAGUSD
|4
|GBPAUD
|2
|AUDCHF
|2
|USDSGD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
|XAUUSD
|1
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, USD
|Perdita, USD
|Profitto, USD
|GBPUSD
|982
|EURUSD
|-12
|AUDUSD
|119
|GBPJPY
|-1.2K
|AUDCAD
|67
|NZDCAD
|37
|USDCHF
|-144
|USDJPY
|78
|USDCAD
|41
|XAGUSD
|-7
|GBPAUD
|14
|AUDCHF
|-11
|USDSGD
|2
|GBPCHF
|8
|XAUUSD
|4
|
|Simbolo
|Profitto lordo, pips
|Perdita, pips
|Profitto, pips
|GBPUSD
|17K
|EURUSD
|-1.6K
|AUDUSD
|-890
|GBPJPY
|-59K
|AUDCAD
|3.4K
|NZDCAD
|-115
|USDCHF
|-1.6K
|USDJPY
|1.6K
|USDCAD
|829
|XAGUSD
|-791
|GBPAUD
|636
|AUDCHF
|-134
|USDSGD
|42
|GBPCHF
|70
|XAUUSD
|3.9K
|
- Carico di deposito
- Drawdown
Best Trade: +290.32 GBP
Worst Trade: -349 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 45
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +531.34 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -73.71 GBP
Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Swissquote-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
|0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
|0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
|0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
|0.10 × 58
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
|0.42 × 1274
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
|0.44 × 268
XMGlobal-MT5 2
|0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
|0.67 × 60
ForexTime-MT5
|0.67 × 16503
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
|2.04 × 24280
Alpari-MT5
|4.00 × 2
FxPro-ECN
|4.13 × 45
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.
The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.
That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.
Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.
My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.
You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.
Good luck and happy trading.
MPH
