SegnaliSezioni
Segnali / MetaTrader 5 / MPH MT5 GBP III
Markus Peter Hohmann

MPH MT5 GBP III

Markus Peter Hohmann
0 recensioni
Affidabilità
64 settimane
0 / 0 USD
Copia per 30 USD al mese
crescita dal 2024 4%
Swissquote-Server
1:100
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
  • Crescita
  • Saldo
  • Equità
  • Drawdown
Trade:
694
Profit Trade:
389 (56.05%)
Loss Trade:
305 (43.95%)
Best Trade:
290.32 GBP
Worst Trade:
-349.23 GBP
Profitto lordo:
3 481.09 GBP (96 238 pips)
Perdita lorda:
-3 506.45 GBP (132 713 pips)
Vincite massime consecutive:
45 (531.34 GBP)
Massimo profitto consecutivo:
531.34 GBP (45)
Indice di Sharpe:
0.01
Attività di trading:
56.50%
Massimo carico di deposito:
73.76%
Ultimo trade:
17 ore fa
Trade a settimana:
35
Tempo di attesa medio:
4 giorni
Fattore di recupero:
-0.03
Long Trade:
436 (62.82%)
Short Trade:
258 (37.18%)
Fattore di profitto:
0.99
Profitto previsto:
-0.04 GBP
Profitto medio:
8.95 GBP
Perdita media:
-11.50 GBP
Massime perdite consecutive:
172 (-73.71 GBP)
Massima perdita consecutiva:
-477.53 GBP (7)
Crescita mensile:
14.94%
Previsione annuale:
179.42%
Algo trading:
74%
Drawdown per saldo:
Assoluto:
824.94 GBP
Massimale:
900.40 GBP (43.38%)
Drawdown relativo:
Per saldo:
41.25% (856.12 GBP)
Per equità:
30.95% (54.28 GBP)

Distribuzione

Simbolo Operazioni Sell Buy
GBPUSD 323
EURUSD 181
AUDUSD 98
GBPJPY 23
AUDCAD 21
NZDCAD 14
USDCHF 10
USDJPY 7
USDCAD 5
XAGUSD 4
GBPAUD 2
AUDCHF 2
USDSGD 2
GBPCHF 1
XAUUSD 1
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Simbolo Profitto lordo, USD Perdita, USD Profitto, USD
GBPUSD 982
EURUSD -12
AUDUSD 119
GBPJPY -1.2K
AUDCAD 67
NZDCAD 37
USDCHF -144
USDJPY 78
USDCAD 41
XAGUSD -7
GBPAUD 14
AUDCHF -11
USDSGD 2
GBPCHF 8
XAUUSD 4
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Simbolo Profitto lordo, pips Perdita, pips Profitto, pips
GBPUSD 17K
EURUSD -1.6K
AUDUSD -890
GBPJPY -59K
AUDCAD 3.4K
NZDCAD -115
USDCHF -1.6K
USDJPY 1.6K
USDCAD 829
XAGUSD -791
GBPAUD 636
AUDCHF -134
USDSGD 42
GBPCHF 70
XAUUSD 3.9K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Carico di deposito
  • Drawdown
Best Trade: +290.32 GBP
Worst Trade: -349 GBP
Vincite massime consecutive: 45
Massime perdite consecutive: 7
Massimo profitto consecutivo: +531.34 GBP
Massima perdita consecutiva: -73.71 GBP

Lo slippage medio basato sulle statistiche di esecuzione sugli account reale dei vari broker è specificato in pip. Dipende dalla differenza tra le quotazioni del fornitore da "Swissquote-Server" e le quotazioni dell'abbonato, nonché dai ritardi nell'esecuzione dell'ordine. Valori più bassi indicano una migliore qualità di copiatura.

FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
0.00 × 8
ICMarkets-MT5
0.00 × 4
GoMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-MT5-2
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live
0.00 × 7
RoboForexEU-MetaTrader 5
0.10 × 58
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.32 × 258
SwissquoteLtd-Server
0.42 × 1274
Pepperstone-MT5-Live01
0.44 × 268
XMGlobal-MT5 2
0.65 × 386
ForexTimeFXTM-MT5
0.67 × 60
ForexTime-MT5
0.67 × 16503
ICMarketsSC-MT5
0.96 × 24
Swissquote-Server
2.04 × 24280
Alpari-MT5
4.00 × 2
FxPro-ECN
4.13 × 45
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
With GBP III, I want to slowly gain ground from behind.

The signal has been running for a long time, but was somewhat neglected because I was searching for suitable EAs that could manage a broker with unfavorable spreads and trading conditions.

That was a real challenge, and it took about a year to find them. At least two EAs can handle these market disadvantages. More EAs are currently being tested.

Please do not subscribe if you don't want to risk losing all your "play money"! I assume no liability.

My next goal will be to reduce the DD. I'm learning, and I enjoy learning and sharing what I've learned.

You assume your own risk. Always be aware of this.

Good luck and happy trading.

MPH
Non ci sono recensioni
2025.09.26 01:27
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.20 18:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 19:27
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 14:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 13:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.16 17:26
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.16 07:01
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.23% of days out of 434 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.05 15:48
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.07.30 08:50
Low trading activity - only 1 trades detected in the last month
Per vedere i trade in tempo reale, nome utente o registrati
Segnale
Costo
Crescita
Abbonati
Fondi
Saldo
Settimane
Expert Advisor
Trade
Vincita %
Attività
PF
Profitto previsto
Drawdown
Leva finanziaria
MPH MT5 GBP III
30USD al mese
4%
0
0
USD
1.9K
GBP
64
74%
694
56%
57%
0.99
-0.04
GBP
41%
1:100
Copia

Come viene eseguita la copiatura del trade su MetaTrader? Guarda il video tutorial

L’abbonamento a un segnale ti permette di copiare i trade di un fornitore entro 1 mese. Affinché l'abbonamento funzioni, è necessario utilizzare il terminale di trading MetaTrader 5.

Se non hai ancora installato la piattaforma, puoi scaricarla qui.