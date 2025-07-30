- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
58 (57.42%)
Loss Trades:
43 (42.57%)
Best trade:
67.46 USD
Worst trade:
-272.12 USD
Gross Profit:
1 102.19 USD (40 590 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 139.52 USD (47 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (98.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
62.39%
Max deposit load:
34.94%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
47 (46.53%)
Short Trades:
54 (53.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
19.00 USD
Average Loss:
-26.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-71.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-36.15%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.07 USD
Maximal:
628.68 USD (57.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.96% (628.68 USD)
By Equity:
43.73% (259.89 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPYr
|79
|XAUUSDr
|13
|JPN225
|9
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|
20 40 60 80
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPYr
|203
|XAUUSDr
|-71
|JPN225
|-170
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPYr
|9.7K
|XAUUSDr
|-1.7K
|JPN225
|-15K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +67.46 USD
Worst trade: -272 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.48 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
This is the real account signal for Asset Fortress EA:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149482
【Trading Strategy Highlights】
-
Proprietary Ghost Balloon Strategy for instant trend detection
-
High-precision entries using ADX + Swing Recognition
-
Hedging Strategy for diversified risk through dual positions
-
Trailing Stop for maximizing profits
-
Multi-tier Risk Management functionality
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
-7%
0
0
USD
USD
463
USD
USD
21
88%
101
57%
62%
0.96
-0.37
USD
USD
58%
1:500