Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Asset Fortress EA
Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura

Asset Fortress EA

Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
0 reviews
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 -7%
HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
101
Profit Trades:
58 (57.42%)
Loss Trades:
43 (42.57%)
Best trade:
67.46 USD
Worst trade:
-272.12 USD
Gross Profit:
1 102.19 USD (40 590 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 139.52 USD (47 143 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (98.33 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
132.00 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
62.39%
Max deposit load:
34.94%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
-0.06
Long Trades:
47 (46.53%)
Short Trades:
54 (53.47%)
Profit Factor:
0.97
Expected Payoff:
-0.37 USD
Average Profit:
19.00 USD
Average Loss:
-26.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
9 (-71.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-294.77 USD (3)
Monthly growth:
-36.15%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
88%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
44.07 USD
Maximal:
628.68 USD (57.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
57.96% (628.68 USD)
By Equity:
43.73% (259.89 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYr 79
XAUUSDr 13
JPN225 9
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
20 40 60 80
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYr 203
XAUUSDr -71
JPN225 -170
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYr 9.7K
XAUUSDr -1.7K
JPN225 -15K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +67.46 USD
Worst trade: -272 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +98.33 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -71.48 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "HFMarketsSV-Live Server 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

This is the real account signal for Asset Fortress EA:
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/149482

【Trading Strategy Highlights】

  • Proprietary Ghost Balloon Strategy for instant trend detection

  • High-precision entries using ADX + Swing Recognition

  • Hedging Strategy for diversified risk through dual positions

  • Trailing Stop for maximizing profits

  • Multi-tier Risk Management functionality


No reviews
2025.12.23 00:50
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.18 03:00
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.10 13:19
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.81% of days out of 104 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 17:27
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 10:47
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.3% of days out of 93 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.29 00:36
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.28 00:20
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 09:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.10.01 08:13
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 10:12
No swaps are charged
2025.09.29 10:54
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 07:40
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.09 06:27
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.04 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.04 20:04
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 14:40
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.02 15:43
No swaps are charged on the signal account
