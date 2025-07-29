SignalsSections
Ying Feng

Yihouhuanghun4

0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 22%
KVBPrimeLimited-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 708
Profit Trades:
1 021 (59.77%)
Loss Trades:
687 (40.22%)
Best trade:
143.76 USD
Worst trade:
-205.98 USD
Gross Profit:
5 884.40 USD (292 608 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 833.72 USD (273 828 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (15.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
192.61 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
98.54%
Max deposit load:
11.83%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
15
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
2.79
Long Trades:
739 (43.27%)
Short Trades:
969 (56.73%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
0.62 USD
Average Profit:
5.76 USD
Average Loss:
-7.04 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
10 (-160.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-376.98 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
0.12%
Annual Forecast:
1.41%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.53 USD
Maximal:
376.98 USD (6.42%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.88% (376.98 USD)
By Equity:
36.21% (2 008.41 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 341
AUDUSD 340
NZDJPY 278
NZDUSD 278
AUDJPY 278
USDJPY 69
GBPUSD 62
USDCHF 62
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 943
AUDUSD -398
NZDJPY 278
NZDUSD -100
AUDJPY 340
USDJPY 219
GBPUSD -498
USDCHF 267
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 23K
AUDUSD -12K
NZDJPY 11K
NZDUSD -2.5K
AUDJPY 8.7K
USDJPY -1.9K
GBPUSD -7.5K
USDCHF 1.3K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KVBPrimeLimited-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 1
KVBPrimeLimited-Live
2.51 × 368
多货币对冲策略
No reviews
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 16:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.15 15:03
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.14 17:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 15:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.04 05:38
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.28 03:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.26 05:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 18:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 11:29
No swaps are charged
2025.10.17 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 07:11
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 17:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.05 23:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.29 04:25
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.24 19:03
No swaps are charged on the signal account
