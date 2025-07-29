SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / JY01
Qin Long Wu

JY01

Qin Long Wu
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 26%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
468
Profit Trades:
288 (61.53%)
Loss Trades:
180 (38.46%)
Best trade:
464.37 USD
Worst trade:
-370.32 USD
Gross Profit:
2 533.02 USD (119 610 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 757.56 USD (88 950 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (74.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
651.52 USD (2)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
72.46%
Max deposit load:
16.33%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
1.37
Long Trades:
229 (48.93%)
Short Trades:
239 (51.07%)
Profit Factor:
1.44
Expected Payoff:
1.66 USD
Average Profit:
8.80 USD
Average Loss:
-9.76 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-18.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-370.32 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
36.34%
Annual Forecast:
440.90%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
168.22 USD
Maximal:
566.53 USD (44.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
23.81% (185.61 USD)
By Equity:
15.32% (358.80 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
NZDCADe 224
AUDCADe 203
USDCADe 13
EURUSDe 9
US30 8
SPX500 6
XAUUSDe 4
NAS100 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
NZDCADe -71
AUDCADe 51
USDCADe 19
EURUSDe -82
US30 487
SPX500 212
XAUUSDe 94
NAS100 67
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
NZDCADe -2.7K
AUDCADe 4.1K
USDCADe 663
EURUSDe -2.8K
US30 10K
SPX500 8K
XAUUSDe 9.6K
NAS100 3.5K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +464.37 USD
Worst trade: -370 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 2
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +74.84 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -18.41 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live02" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

这是一个长期账号，只专注做AUDCAD，NZDCAD。

每个品种单独止损100，理论上来讲，长期下来可以稳定盈利。

跟单最多1：1，切勿放大比例。

祝君投资愉快！

No reviews
2025.12.19 04:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 15:51
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.11 15:58
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.08 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.02 15:12
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 04:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.11 15:50
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.45% of days out of 223 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.10 15:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.15 13:06
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.74% of days out of 135 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
JY01
30 USD per month
26%
0
0
USD
3.1K
USD
38
89%
468
61%
72%
1.44
1.66
USD
24%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.