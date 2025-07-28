- Growth
Trading style has changed. Part of history is not included in statistics. How is the Growth in Signals Calculated?
Trades:
232
Profit Trades:
204 (87.93%)
Loss Trades:
28 (12.07%)
Best trade:
271.08 USD
Worst trade:
-840.16 USD
Gross Profit:
8 044.24 USD (1 618 211 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 496.77 USD (4 705 423 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (772.32 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 455.18 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
39.57%
Max deposit load:
30.54%
Latest trade:
9 hours ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
15 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.69
Long Trades:
229 (98.71%)
Short Trades:
3 (1.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.46
Expected Payoff:
10.98 USD
Average Profit:
39.43 USD
Average Loss:
-196.31 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-535.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 270.88 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
46.31%
Annual Forecast:
561.88%
Algo trading:
89%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
1 315.12 USD
Maximal:
1 507.81 USD (47.23%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.00% (1 308.80 USD)
By Equity:
68.29% (1 204.00 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|204
|BTCUSD
|28
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.5K
|BTCUSD
|-988
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|59K
|BTCUSD
|-3.1M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
|
2M 4M 6M
Best trade: +271.08 USD
Worst trade: -840 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +772.32 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -535.56 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
UltimaMarkets-Live 1
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageInternational-Live 3
|2.50 × 62
|
VantageInternational-Live 7
|2.91 × 358
|
Bybit-Live
|4.25 × 20
|
Exness-MT5Real31
|12.17 × 12
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|16.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|20.20 × 5
|
VantageInternational-Live 10
|26.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
47%
0
0
USD
USD
1.1K
USD
USD
22
89%
232
87%
40%
1.46
10.98
USD
USD
79%
1:500