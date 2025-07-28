SignalsSections
Gad Benisty

Ofir Blue Hedging

Gad Benisty
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 129%
VantageInternational-Live 4
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 225
Profit Trades:
888 (72.48%)
Loss Trades:
337 (27.51%)
Best trade:
134.95 EUR
Worst trade:
-175.35 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 904.56 EUR (48 158 805 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 639.95 EUR (23 770 212 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (235.19 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
353.43 EUR (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
93.13%
Max deposit load:
18.36%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
641 (52.33%)
Short Trades:
584 (47.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.22 EUR
Average Profit:
4.40 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-235.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-593.09 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
36.80%
Annual Forecast:
446.55%
Algo trading:
28%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.77 EUR
Maximal:
700.38 EUR (75.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.74% (649.43 EUR)
By Equity:
70.23% (563.53 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 384
XAUUSD+ 375
EURUSD+ 278
AUDUSD+ 71
EURJPY+ 24
ETHUSD 14
XAUEUR+ 6
EURAUD+ 3
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD 264
XAUUSD+ 488
EURUSD+ 384
AUDUSD+ 38
EURJPY+ -92
ETHUSD 31
XAUEUR+ 35
EURAUD+ 9
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD 3.2M
XAUUSD+ 52K
EURUSD+ 23K
AUDUSD+ 2.2K
EURJPY+ -2.9K
ETHUSD 66K
XAUEUR+ 3.1K
EURAUD+ 517
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +134.95 EUR
Worst trade: -175 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +235.19 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -235.36 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

VantageInternational-Live
19.54 × 46
VantageInternational-Live 5
3118.00 × 1
Trading using Ofir Blue hedging features
No reviews
2025.12.29 10:20
High current drawdown in 42% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.29 02:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 15:14
High current drawdown in 50% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 14:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 08:08
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 05:05
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 04:02
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.26 03:02
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 04:53
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 04:17
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 18:08
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 07:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 06:03
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.18 03:00
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.17 16:51
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 19:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.10 18:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 23:14
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 22:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.07 16:18
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
