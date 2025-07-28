- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
1 225
Profit Trades:
888 (72.48%)
Loss Trades:
337 (27.51%)
Best trade:
134.95 EUR
Worst trade:
-175.35 EUR
Gross Profit:
3 904.56 EUR (48 158 805 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 639.95 EUR (23 770 212 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
65 (235.19 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
353.43 EUR (36)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.05
Trading activity:
93.13%
Max deposit load:
18.36%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
28
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.38
Long Trades:
641 (52.33%)
Short Trades:
584 (47.67%)
Profit Factor:
1.07
Expected Payoff:
0.22 EUR
Average Profit:
4.40 EUR
Average Loss:
-10.80 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
20 (-235.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-593.09 EUR (8)
Monthly growth:
36.80%
Annual Forecast:
446.55%
Algo trading:
28%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
4.77 EUR
Maximal:
700.38 EUR (75.96%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
74.74% (649.43 EUR)
By Equity:
70.23% (563.53 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|384
|XAUUSD+
|375
|EURUSD+
|278
|AUDUSD+
|71
|EURJPY+
|24
|ETHUSD
|14
|XAUEUR+
|6
|EURAUD+
|3
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|264
|XAUUSD+
|488
|EURUSD+
|384
|AUDUSD+
|38
|EURJPY+
|-92
|ETHUSD
|31
|XAUEUR+
|35
|EURAUD+
|9
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|3.2M
|XAUUSD+
|52K
|EURUSD+
|23K
|AUDUSD+
|2.2K
|EURJPY+
|-2.9K
|ETHUSD
|66K
|XAUEUR+
|3.1K
|EURAUD+
|517
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
|
10M 20M 30M 40M 50M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +134.95 EUR
Worst trade: -175 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 36
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +235.19 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -235.36 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Trading using Ofir Blue hedging features
No reviews