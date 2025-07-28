SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / PipHunt Alpari
Igor Holko

PipHunt Alpari

Igor Holko
0 reviews
Reliability
55 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2024 10%
Alpari-MT5
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
666
Profit Trades:
483 (72.52%)
Loss Trades:
183 (27.48%)
Best trade:
131.02 USD
Worst trade:
-282.05 USD
Gross Profit:
6 554.92 USD (132 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 766.27 USD (167 412 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (52.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
430.69 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
58.72%
Max deposit load:
10.02%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
351 (52.70%)
Short Trades:
315 (47.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
13.57 USD
Average Loss:
-31.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-395.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-413.93 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-2.84%
Annual Forecast:
-34.42%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
283.92 USD
Maximal:
813.38 USD (39.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.80% (673.69 USD)
By Equity:
26.57% (251.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 408
GBPUSD 74
EURUSD 56
AUDUSD 23
USDCHF 18
XAGUSD 17
USDJPY 15
AUDCAD 13
AUDCHF 12
USDCAD 7
GBPCAD 5
USDSGD 4
EURAUD 4
EURCAD 3
US500 2
EURCHF 2
NZDUSD 2
GBPCHF 1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 885
GBPUSD 9
EURUSD 93
AUDUSD -31
USDCHF -25
XAGUSD -109
USDJPY 38
AUDCAD 47
AUDCHF -56
USDCAD 7
GBPCAD 6
USDSGD -13
EURAUD -9
EURCAD 2
US500 -56
EURCHF -3
NZDUSD 2
GBPCHF 1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD -40K
GBPUSD 2.2K
EURUSD 3.3K
AUDUSD -392
USDCHF -563
XAGUSD -619
USDJPY 1.3K
AUDCAD 1.6K
AUDCHF -1.1K
USDCAD 215
GBPCAD 938
USDSGD -371
EURAUD -1.3K
EURCAD 295
US500 -557
EURCHF -203
NZDUSD 257
GBPCHF 110
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +131.02 USD
Worst trade: -282 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -395.83 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RannForex-Server
0.00 × 3
Exness-MT5Real6
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real28
0.00 × 1
FXOpen-MT5
0.00 × 2
Just2Trade-MT5
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real2
0.05 × 59
Exness-MT5Real7
0.08 × 161
ICMarketsEU-MT5
0.09 × 92
Coinexx-Live
0.09 × 11
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
0.17 × 283
QTrade-Server
0.33 × 3
Exness-MT5Real15
0.33 × 3
OctaFX-Real2
0.33 × 27
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
0.37 × 51
RoboForex-ECN
0.37 × 182
GoMarkets-Live
0.42 × 19
Tickmill-Live
0.43 × 7
Exness-MT5Real5
0.44 × 236
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
0.47 × 43
TitanFX-MT5-01
0.51 × 879
FusionMarkets-Live
0.56 × 71
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
0.65 × 71
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.74 × 46
ICMarkets-MT5
0.76 × 916
Alpari-MT5
0.82 × 11123
55 more...
No reviews
2025.11.19 18:09
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.19 04:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.13 17:41
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.30 22:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 05:00
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.28 07:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 1.29% of days out of 232 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PipHunt Alpari
100 USD per month
10%
0
0
USD
738
USD
55
95%
666
72%
59%
1.13
1.18
USD
49%
1:500
Copy

