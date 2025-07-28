- Growth
Trades:
666
Profit Trades:
483 (72.52%)
Loss Trades:
183 (27.48%)
Best trade:
131.02 USD
Worst trade:
-282.05 USD
Gross Profit:
6 554.92 USD (132 048 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 766.27 USD (167 412 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
12 (52.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
430.69 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
58.72%
Max deposit load:
10.02%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
17 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
351 (52.70%)
Short Trades:
315 (47.30%)
Profit Factor:
1.14
Expected Payoff:
1.18 USD
Average Profit:
13.57 USD
Average Loss:
-31.51 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
4 (-395.83 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-413.93 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-2.84%
Annual Forecast:
-34.42%
Algo trading:
95%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
283.92 USD
Maximal:
813.38 USD (39.09%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
48.80% (673.69 USD)
By Equity:
26.57% (251.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|408
|GBPUSD
|74
|EURUSD
|56
|AUDUSD
|23
|USDCHF
|18
|XAGUSD
|17
|USDJPY
|15
|AUDCAD
|13
|AUDCHF
|12
|USDCAD
|7
|GBPCAD
|5
|USDSGD
|4
|EURAUD
|4
|EURCAD
|3
|US500
|2
|EURCHF
|2
|NZDUSD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
100 200 300 400 500
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|885
|GBPUSD
|9
|EURUSD
|93
|AUDUSD
|-31
|USDCHF
|-25
|XAGUSD
|-109
|USDJPY
|38
|AUDCAD
|47
|AUDCHF
|-56
|USDCAD
|7
|GBPCAD
|6
|USDSGD
|-13
|EURAUD
|-9
|EURCAD
|2
|US500
|-56
|EURCHF
|-3
|NZDUSD
|2
|GBPCHF
|1
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|-40K
|GBPUSD
|2.2K
|EURUSD
|3.3K
|AUDUSD
|-392
|USDCHF
|-563
|XAGUSD
|-619
|USDJPY
|1.3K
|AUDCAD
|1.6K
|AUDCHF
|-1.1K
|USDCAD
|215
|GBPCAD
|938
|USDSGD
|-371
|EURAUD
|-1.3K
|EURCAD
|295
|US500
|-557
|EURCHF
|-203
|NZDUSD
|257
|GBPCHF
|110
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K 225K 250K 275K 300K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +131.02 USD
Worst trade: -282 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +52.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -395.83 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Alpari-MT5" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RannForex-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real6
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real28
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpen-MT5
|0.00 × 2
|
Just2Trade-MT5
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real2
|0.05 × 59
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|0.08 × 161
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5
|0.09 × 92
|
Coinexx-Live
|0.09 × 11
|
AlpariEvrasia-MT5
|0.17 × 283
|
QTrade-Server
|0.33 × 3
|
Exness-MT5Real15
|0.33 × 3
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.33 × 27
|
AdmiralMarkets-MT5
|0.37 × 51
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.37 × 182
|
GoMarkets-Live
|0.42 × 19
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.43 × 7
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|0.44 × 236
|
AlpariEvrasia-Real01
|0.47 × 43
|
TitanFX-MT5-01
|0.51 × 879
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|0.56 × 71
|
HTOTAL.RU-MT5
|0.65 × 71
|
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.74 × 46
|
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.76 × 916
|
Alpari-MT5
|0.82 × 11123
