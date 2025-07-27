- Growth
Trades:
4 007
Profit Trades:
2 807 (70.05%)
Loss Trades:
1 200 (29.95%)
Best trade:
8 525.73 HKD
Worst trade:
-14 767.68 HKD
Gross Profit:
439 447.65 HKD (1 245 504 pips)
Gross Loss:
-482 702.88 HKD (1 219 525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1 504.34 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 178.74 HKD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
33.88%
Max deposit load:
110.68%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
2 305 (57.52%)
Short Trades:
1 702 (42.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-10.79 HKD
Average Profit:
156.55 HKD
Average Loss:
-402.25 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-32 503.06 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67 258.15 HKD (10)
Monthly growth:
94.84%
Annual Forecast:
1 150.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94 587.69 HKD
Maximal:
104 596.36 HKD (80.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.58% (104 596.36 HKD)
By Equity:
51.19% (41 922.04 HKD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD+
|4007
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD+
|-5.6K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD+
|26K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +8 525.73 HKD
Worst trade: -14 768 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 504.34 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32 503.06 HKD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
