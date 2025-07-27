SignalsSections
Sui Cheung Tam

GW

Sui Cheung Tam
0 reviews
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 1000 USD per month
growth since 2025 -36%
UltimaMarkets-Live 2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
4 007
Profit Trades:
2 807 (70.05%)
Loss Trades:
1 200 (29.95%)
Best trade:
8 525.73 HKD
Worst trade:
-14 767.68 HKD
Gross Profit:
439 447.65 HKD (1 245 504 pips)
Gross Loss:
-482 702.88 HKD (1 219 525 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
25 (1 504.34 HKD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
20 178.74 HKD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.00
Trading activity:
33.88%
Max deposit load:
110.68%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.41
Long Trades:
2 305 (57.52%)
Short Trades:
1 702 (42.48%)
Profit Factor:
0.91
Expected Payoff:
-10.79 HKD
Average Profit:
156.55 HKD
Average Loss:
-402.25 HKD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-32 503.06 HKD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-67 258.15 HKD (10)
Monthly growth:
94.84%
Annual Forecast:
1 150.78%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
94 587.69 HKD
Maximal:
104 596.36 HKD (80.45%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
79.58% (104 596.36 HKD)
By Equity:
51.19% (41 922.04 HKD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD+ 4007
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD+ -5.6K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD+ 26K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +8 525.73 HKD
Worst trade: -14 768 HKD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 10
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 504.34 HKD
Maximal consecutive loss: -32 503.06 HKD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "UltimaMarkets-Live 2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.12.12 08:08
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 05:30
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.18 09:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 08:35
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.17 02:28
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.17 10:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 09:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 08:21
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 07:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 06:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 05:11
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 04:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 03:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 02:01
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.17 00:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.16 23:51
High current drawdown in 41% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.08 14:51
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 09:33
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 08:33
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.08 02:21
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
GW
1000 USD per month
-36%
0
0
USD
78K
HKD
22
100%
4 007
70%
34%
0.91
-10.79
HKD
80%
1:500
