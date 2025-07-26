- Growth
Trades:
547
Profit Trades:
397 (72.57%)
Loss Trades:
150 (27.42%)
Best trade:
2 138.17 USD
Worst trade:
-2 749.75 USD
Gross Profit:
50 112.60 USD (212 169 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 570.66 USD (91 273 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (1 596.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 970.07 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
72.81%
Max deposit load:
15.63%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
4.04
Long Trades:
238 (43.51%)
Short Trades:
309 (56.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
37.55 USD
Average Profit:
126.23 USD
Average Loss:
-197.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-409.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 589.59 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
40.37%
Annual Forecast:
489.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 089.83 USD (38.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.85% (5 089.83 USD)
By Equity:
53.60% (3 958.95 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|USDJPY
|196
|EURUSD
|142
|AUDUSD
|92
|GBPUSD
|70
|XAUUSD
|28
|XTIUSD
|16
|USDCHF
|3
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|USDJPY
|12K
|EURUSD
|3.2K
|AUDUSD
|2.6K
|GBPUSD
|2.5K
|XAUUSD
|-42
|XTIUSD
|279
|USDCHF
|-4
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|USDJPY
|75K
|EURUSD
|16K
|AUDUSD
|12K
|GBPUSD
|12K
|XAUUSD
|7.1K
|XTIUSD
|-465
|USDCHF
|-7
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
Best trade: +2 138.17 USD
Worst trade: -2 750 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 596.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -409.10 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
FusionMarketsAU-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
MilliniumFortune-Live
|0.00 × 3
|
Garnet-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
EGMSecurities-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
EightcapGlobal-Live
|0.00 × 8
|
AtriaFinancial-Production
|0.00 × 1
|
OneRoyal-Server
|0.00 × 3
|
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
|0.00 × 6
|
Exness-MT5Real10
|0.00 × 1
|
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
|0.00 × 2
|
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
LandFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AdmiralsSC-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Opogroup-Server1
|0.00 × 1
|
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
|0.00 × 4
|
TradingProInternational-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
TengriSecurities-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-MT5Real27
|0.00 × 3
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
|0.00 × 6
|
ForexTime-MT5
|0.00 × 5
|
FreshForex-MT5
|0.00 × 3
|
VTMarkets-Live 2
|0.00 × 1
|
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.08 × 71
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|0.11 × 129
Trade mainly on major forex
No reviews
