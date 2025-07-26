SignalsSections
Alexander Jimmy Yantono

DumbTrader99

Alexander Jimmy Yantono
0 reviews
Reliability
101 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 99 USD per month
growth since 2024 967%
FBS-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
547
Profit Trades:
397 (72.57%)
Loss Trades:
150 (27.42%)
Best trade:
2 138.17 USD
Worst trade:
-2 749.75 USD
Gross Profit:
50 112.60 USD (212 169 pips)
Gross Loss:
-29 570.66 USD (91 273 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
31 (1 596.72 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
4 970.07 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
72.81%
Max deposit load:
15.63%
Latest trade:
13 hours ago
Trades per week:
12
Avg holding time:
5 days
Recovery Factor:
4.04
Long Trades:
238 (43.51%)
Short Trades:
309 (56.49%)
Profit Factor:
1.69
Expected Payoff:
37.55 USD
Average Profit:
126.23 USD
Average Loss:
-197.14 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-409.10 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 589.59 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
40.37%
Annual Forecast:
489.87%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
5 089.83 USD (38.53%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
53.85% (5 089.83 USD)
By Equity:
53.60% (3 958.95 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 196
EURUSD 142
AUDUSD 92
GBPUSD 70
XAUUSD 28
XTIUSD 16
USDCHF 3
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 12K
EURUSD 3.2K
AUDUSD 2.6K
GBPUSD 2.5K
XAUUSD -42
XTIUSD 279
USDCHF -4
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 75K
EURUSD 16K
AUDUSD 12K
GBPUSD 12K
XAUUSD 7.1K
XTIUSD -465
USDCHF -7
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +2 138.17 USD
Worst trade: -2 750 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 596.72 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -409.10 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FBS-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

SUSHIGlobalInvesting-Live
0.00 × 3
FusionMarketsAU-Live
0.00 × 2
MilliniumFortune-Live
0.00 × 3
Garnet-Server
0.00 × 1
EGMSecurities-Live
0.00 × 1
EightcapGlobal-Live
0.00 × 8
AtriaFinancial-Production
0.00 × 1
OneRoyal-Server
0.00 × 3
RazeGlobalMarkets-Server
0.00 × 6
Exness-MT5Real10
0.00 × 1
StraitsFutures-ATL Live
0.00 × 2
VantageGlobalPrimeLLP-Live
0.00 × 6
LandFX-Live
0.00 × 1
AdmiralsSC-Live
0.00 × 2
Opogroup-Server1
0.00 × 1
VantagePrimeLimited-Live
0.00 × 4
TradingProInternational-Live
0.00 × 2
TengriSecurities-Server
0.00 × 2
Exness-MT5Real27
0.00 × 3
TMGM.TradeMax-Live
0.00 × 6
ForexTime-MT5
0.00 × 5
FreshForex-MT5
0.00 × 3
VTMarkets-Live 2
0.00 × 1
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.08 × 71
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
0.11 × 129
Trade mainly on major forex
No reviews
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.29 07:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.29 06:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.28 19:05
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.08 16:35
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 12:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.01 02:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.25 13:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.29 11:43
No swaps are charged
2025.10.23 20:31
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.10.14 12:57
No swaps are charged
2025.09.30 09:26
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.19 06:48
No swaps are charged
2025.09.03 08:23
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.03 04:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.03 02:06
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DumbTrader99
99 USD per month
967%
0
0
USD
11K
USD
101
0%
547
72%
73%
1.69
37.55
USD
54%
1:500
Copy

