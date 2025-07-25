SignalsSections
Igusti Putu Edy Hermawan

Signaledy

Igusti Putu Edy Hermawan
0 reviews
150 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2023 -49%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
905
Profit Trades:
503 (55.58%)
Loss Trades:
402 (44.42%)
Best trade:
49.00 USD
Worst trade:
-19.23 USD
Gross Profit:
1 623.55 USD (163 022 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 836.36 USD (184 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
10 (27.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
54.11 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
-0.02
Trading activity:
11.97%
Max deposit load:
1.09%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
30
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
-0.98
Long Trades:
547 (60.44%)
Short Trades:
358 (39.56%)
Profit Factor:
0.88
Expected Payoff:
-0.24 USD
Average Profit:
3.23 USD
Average Loss:
-4.57 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-16.44 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-40.40 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
-20.87%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
217.47 USD
Maximal:
218.24 USD (65.93%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.56% (218.24 USD)
By Equity:
4.11% (23.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD_MRG 864
GBPJPY_MRG 12
CADJPY_MRG 7
GBPUSD_MRG 7
EURJPY_MRG 6
CHFJPY_MRG 4
USDJPY_MRG 3
AUDJPY_MRG 2
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD_MRG -201
GBPJPY_MRG -7
CADJPY_MRG -1
GBPUSD_MRG 5
EURJPY_MRG -8
CHFJPY_MRG 0
USDJPY_MRG -2
AUDJPY_MRG 1
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD_MRG -20K
GBPJPY_MRG -899
CADJPY_MRG -177
GBPUSD_MRG 527
EURJPY_MRG -1K
CHFJPY_MRG -21
USDJPY_MRG -303
AUDJPY_MRG 179
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
2025.11.12 05:30
Share of trading days is too low
2025.07.25 22:33
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 92 days. This comprises 10.26% of days out of the 897 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
