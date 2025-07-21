- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 488
Profit Trades:
1 850 (74.35%)
Loss Trades:
638 (25.64%)
Best trade:
69.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-95.81 EUR
Gross Profit:
8 684.55 EUR (1 011 115 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 330.20 EUR (622 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (1 370.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 370.36 EUR (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
40.30%
Max deposit load:
37.73%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
992 (39.87%)
Short Trades:
1 496 (60.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
1.35 EUR
Average Profit:
4.69 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-1 498.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 498.45 EUR (29)
Monthly growth:
8.65%
Annual Forecast:
104.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
1 498.45 EUR (25.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.78% (1 498.45 EUR)
By Equity:
76.78% (4 181.11 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|2488
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|3.8K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|388K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +69.36 EUR
Worst trade: -96 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 370.36 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 498.45 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Dear follower, this strategic works if the balance is big enough.
I have tested the drawdown down to -2100€ which means, to keep it around 50%, to have, at least, a balance of 4K.
If you cannot afford this kind of balance please stop following it because the market can turn differently month by month.
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
185%
1
164
USD
USD
9.9K
EUR
EUR
24
100%
2 488
74%
40%
1.62
1.35
EUR
EUR
77%
1:500