sandro chirivi

GoldBeats25

sandro chirivi
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
1 / 164 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 185%
RoboForex-Pro-6
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 488
Profit Trades:
1 850 (74.35%)
Loss Trades:
638 (25.64%)
Best trade:
69.36 EUR
Worst trade:
-95.81 EUR
Gross Profit:
8 684.55 EUR (1 011 115 pips)
Gross Loss:
-5 330.20 EUR (622 742 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
43 (1 370.36 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 370.36 EUR (43)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.13
Trading activity:
40.30%
Max deposit load:
37.73%
Latest trade:
14 hours ago
Trades per week:
69
Avg holding time:
8 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.24
Long Trades:
992 (39.87%)
Short Trades:
1 496 (60.13%)
Profit Factor:
1.63
Expected Payoff:
1.35 EUR
Average Profit:
4.69 EUR
Average Loss:
-8.35 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
29 (-1 498.45 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 498.45 EUR (29)
Monthly growth:
8.65%
Annual Forecast:
104.90%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
1 498.45 EUR (25.63%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.78% (1 498.45 EUR)
By Equity:
76.78% (4 181.11 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 2488
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 3.8K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 388K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +69.36 EUR
Worst trade: -96 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 43
Maximum consecutive losses: 29
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 370.36 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 498.45 EUR

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Pro-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro-5
0.00 × 2
BlackBullMarkets-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Pro-4
0.88 × 51
RoboForex-Pro-6
2.68 × 424
VantageInternational-Live 22
4.00 × 651
OctaFX-Real7
4.70 × 1721
FusionMarkets-Live 2
7.51 × 815
Dear follower, this strategic works if the balance is big enough. 
I have tested the drawdown down to -2100€ which means, to keep it around 50%, to have, at least, a balance of 4K.
If you cannot afford this kind of balance please stop following it because the market can turn differently month by month.
No reviews
