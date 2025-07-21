SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Yihouhuanghun
Ying Feng

Yihouhuanghun

Ying Feng
0 reviews
Reliability
57 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 53%
KVBPrimeLimited-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
6 662
Profit Trades:
3 732 (56.01%)
Loss Trades:
2 930 (43.98%)
Best trade:
171.08 USD
Worst trade:
-145.31 USD
Gross Profit:
19 804.12 USD (1 115 165 pips)
Gross Loss:
-15 077.09 USD (983 519 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
17 (116.48 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
465.63 USD (7)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
98.67%
Max deposit load:
7.57%
Latest trade:
4 days ago
Trades per week:
75
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
5.05
Long Trades:
2 973 (44.63%)
Short Trades:
3 689 (55.37%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
0.71 USD
Average Profit:
5.31 USD
Average Loss:
-5.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
31 (-485.42 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-524.86 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
1.42%
Annual Forecast:
17.18%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2.35 USD
Maximal:
936.31 USD (6.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.41% (824.92 USD)
By Equity:
24.72% (2 766.12 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPY 1331
NZDUSD 1326
EURUSD 1322
EURJPY 1319
AUDUSD 1318
XAUUSD 46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPY 1.8K
NZDUSD 987
EURUSD -1.4K
EURJPY 3K
AUDUSD 816
XAUUSD -467
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPY 90K
NZDUSD 2.3K
EURUSD -32K
EURJPY 113K
AUDUSD 5.8K
XAUUSD -47K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +171.08 USD
Worst trade: -145 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 7
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +116.48 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -485.42 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "KVBPrimeLimited-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real16
0.00 × 5
Pepperstone-Demo02
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge07
1.42 × 38
KVBPrimeLimited-Live
1.65 × 117
FOREX.comGlobal-Live 117
6.00 × 4
Swissquote-Live6
7.59 × 83
多货币对冲策略
No reviews
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.11.07 08:30
No swaps are charged
2025.10.24 10:07
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.06 07:38
No swaps are charged
2025.10.02 18:39
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.09 11:21
No swaps are charged
2025.09.05 09:41
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.08.14 09:29
No swaps are charged
2025.08.14 09:29
No swaps are charged
2025.08.12 12:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.25 17:27
Signal account leverage was changed 1 times within the range 1:500 - 1:1000
