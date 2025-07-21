- Growth
Trades:
1 282
Profit Trades:
720 (56.16%)
Loss Trades:
562 (43.84%)
Best trade:
108.10 USD
Worst trade:
-43.44 USD
Gross Profit:
5 856.30 USD (3 633 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 459.81 USD (1 482 699 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (204.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.38 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
20.57%
Max deposit load:
7.61%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.95
Long Trades:
603 (47.04%)
Short Trades:
679 (52.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
8.13 USD
Average Loss:
-7.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-76.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.02 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.99%
Annual Forecast:
-48.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
353.22 USD (13.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.21% (353.22 USD)
By Equity:
6.72% (135.52 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GOLD#
|1082
|BTCUSD#
|93
|ETHUSD#
|58
|US100Cash
|22
|GBPUSD#
|16
|USDJPY#
|4
|EURUSD#
|4
|US100Cash#
|3
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GOLD#
|766
|BTCUSD#
|349
|ETHUSD#
|182
|US100Cash
|68
|GBPUSD#
|-1
|USDJPY#
|-7
|EURUSD#
|18
|US100Cash#
|22
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GOLD#
|63K
|BTCUSD#
|2M
|ETHUSD#
|66K
|US100Cash
|-6.8K
|GBPUSD#
|237
|USDJPY#
|-207
|EURUSD#
|352
|US100Cash#
|22K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +108.10 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.87 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
No data
Gold Trading with SMC: Safe, profit expect 20-30%/month. 10 years of experience, low decline, suitable for stable investment.
Find me at tele huna_no1 or photrading
No reviews
