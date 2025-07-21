SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / PTGOLDv3
Van Huan Nguyen

PTGOLDv3

Van Huan Nguyen
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 108%
XMGlobal-Real 8
1:300
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
1 282
Profit Trades:
720 (56.16%)
Loss Trades:
562 (43.84%)
Best trade:
108.10 USD
Worst trade:
-43.44 USD
Gross Profit:
5 856.30 USD (3 633 671 pips)
Gross Loss:
-4 459.81 USD (1 482 699 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
14 (204.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
278.38 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.10
Trading activity:
20.57%
Max deposit load:
7.61%
Latest trade:
16 hours ago
Trades per week:
83
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
3.95
Long Trades:
603 (47.04%)
Short Trades:
679 (52.96%)
Profit Factor:
1.31
Expected Payoff:
1.09 USD
Average Profit:
8.13 USD
Average Loss:
-7.94 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-76.87 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-134.02 USD (6)
Monthly growth:
-3.99%
Annual Forecast:
-48.44%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
353.22 USD (13.04%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
16.21% (353.22 USD)
By Equity:
6.72% (135.52 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GOLD# 1082
BTCUSD# 93
ETHUSD# 58
US100Cash 22
GBPUSD# 16
USDJPY# 4
EURUSD# 4
US100Cash# 3
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GOLD# 766
BTCUSD# 349
ETHUSD# 182
US100Cash 68
GBPUSD# -1
USDJPY# -7
EURUSD# 18
US100Cash# 22
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GOLD# 63K
BTCUSD# 2M
ETHUSD# 66K
US100Cash -6.8K
GBPUSD# 237
USDJPY# -207
EURUSD# 352
US100Cash# 22K
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
1M 2M 3M 4M 5M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +108.10 USD
Worst trade: -43 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +204.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -76.87 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-Real 8" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

Gold Trading with SMC: Safe, profit expect 20-30%/month. 10 years of experience, low decline, suitable for stable investment.
Find me at tele huna_no1 or photrading


No reviews
2025.12.22 16:41
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.97% of days out of 181 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.31 13:08
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.10.28 07:38
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.03 05:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.28 01:18
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.25 16:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.25 15:20
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.25 13:13
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.25 12:13
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.25 10:06
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.21 23:43
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.21 23:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 14:24
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.21 14:24
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 08:59
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2025.07.21 08:59
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.21 03:46
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
PTGOLDv3
30 USD per month
108%
0
0
USD
1.9K
USD
26
0%
1 282
56%
21%
1.31
1.09
USD
16%
1:300
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.