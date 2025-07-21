- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
243
Profit Trades:
177 (72.83%)
Loss Trades:
66 (27.16%)
Best trade:
158.90 USD
Worst trade:
-165.72 USD
Gross Profit:
2 363.36 USD (56 349 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 353.01 USD (41 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 059.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 059.69 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
96.84%
Max deposit load:
123.75%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
99 (40.74%)
Short Trades:
144 (59.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
4.16 USD
Average Profit:
13.35 USD
Average Loss:
-20.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 033.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 033.34 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
23.50%
Annual Forecast:
285.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 039.27 USD (47.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.67% (1 037.26 USD)
By Equity:
89.79% (1 004.23 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|EURUSD
|243
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|EURUSD
|1K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|EURUSD
|14K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +158.90 USD
Worst trade: -166 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 059.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 033.34 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live22
|0.00 × 5
|
RoboForex-ECN
|0.00 × 1
|
Alpari-Pro.ECN
|0.00 × 2
|
Tickmill02-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live20
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live19
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-ECN-2
|0.00 × 4
|
OctaFX-Real5
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|0.00 × 1
|
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
|0.14 × 42
|
ICMarketsSC-Live31
|0.15 × 20
|
OctaFX-Real2
|0.16 × 19
|
Tickmill-Live10
|0.17 × 6
|
OctaFX-Real9
|0.17 × 23
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.27 × 194
|
OctaFX-Real10
|0.40 × 5
|
OctaFX-Real8
|0.43 × 7
|
OctaFX-Real7
|0.43 × 42
|
CedarLLC-Real2
|0.46 × 13
|
FBS-Real-7
|1.00 × 2
|
FBSInc-Real-11
|1.23 × 13
|
FBS-Real-9
|2.00 × 1
|
TitanFX-01
|2.00 × 1
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
116%
0
0
USD
USD
1.6K
USD
USD
22
100%
243
72%
97%
1.74
4.16
USD
USD
90%
1:500