A Sumitro Parikesit

WWM1 KP default

A Sumitro Parikesit
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 116%
OctaFX-Real9
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
243
Profit Trades:
177 (72.83%)
Loss Trades:
66 (27.16%)
Best trade:
158.90 USD
Worst trade:
-165.72 USD
Gross Profit:
2 363.36 USD (56 349 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 353.01 USD (41 894 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (1 059.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 059.69 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.14
Trading activity:
96.84%
Max deposit load:
123.75%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
19
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
0.97
Long Trades:
99 (40.74%)
Short Trades:
144 (59.26%)
Profit Factor:
1.75
Expected Payoff:
4.16 USD
Average Profit:
13.35 USD
Average Loss:
-20.50 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
12 (-1 033.34 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 033.34 USD (12)
Monthly growth:
23.50%
Annual Forecast:
285.12%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 039.27 USD (47.76%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
47.67% (1 037.26 USD)
By Equity:
89.79% (1 004.23 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD 243
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD 1K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD 14K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
20K 40K 60K 80K 100K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +158.90 USD
Worst trade: -166 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 12
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 059.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 033.34 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "OctaFX-Real9" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tickmill-Live08
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live22
0.00 × 5
RoboForex-ECN
0.00 × 1
Alpari-Pro.ECN
0.00 × 2
Tickmill02-Live
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live20
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live19
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ECN-2
0.00 × 4
OctaFX-Real5
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live06
0.00 × 1
ExclusiveMarkets2-Live 2
0.14 × 42
ICMarketsSC-Live31
0.15 × 20
OctaFX-Real2
0.16 × 19
Tickmill-Live10
0.17 × 6
OctaFX-Real9
0.17 × 23
Tickmill-Live09
0.27 × 194
OctaFX-Real10
0.40 × 5
OctaFX-Real8
0.43 × 7
OctaFX-Real7
0.43 × 42
CedarLLC-Real2
0.46 × 13
FBS-Real-7
1.00 × 2
FBSInc-Real-11
1.23 × 13
FBS-Real-9
2.00 × 1
TitanFX-01
2.00 × 1
8 more...
No reviews
2025.11.27 23:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 23:34
No swaps are charged
2025.11.27 23:34
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.27 18:12
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.21 17:32
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.09.29 06:37
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.12 14:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.12 14:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.12 13:29
Share of trading days is too low
2025.08.12 13:29
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.08.07 11:02
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 11:02
No swaps are charged
2025.08.07 08:39
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.07 08:39
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 2 days. This comprises 11.11% of days out of the 18 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.06 14:50
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.04 10:15
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.07.30 13:26
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.07.30 10:50
High current drawdown in 35% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 22:35
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.29 21:35
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.