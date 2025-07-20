SignalsSections
Irmalasari

Smart BOT X

Irmalasari
0 reviews
Reliability
54 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2024 221%
VantageInternational-Live 11
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 323
Profit Trades:
2 366 (71.20%)
Loss Trades:
957 (28.80%)
Best trade:
544.27 USD
Worst trade:
-114.37 USD
Gross Profit:
15 681.74 USD (398 530 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 084.99 USD (313 747 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
28 (76.41 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 319.12 USD (5)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
90.11%
Max deposit load:
13.26%
Latest trade:
46 minutes ago
Trades per week:
76
Avg holding time:
22 hours
Recovery Factor:
6.71
Long Trades:
1 659 (49.92%)
Short Trades:
1 664 (50.08%)
Profit Factor:
1.94
Expected Payoff:
2.29 USD
Average Profit:
6.63 USD
Average Loss:
-8.45 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
16 (-1 131.18 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 131.18 USD (16)
Monthly growth:
11.06%
Annual Forecast:
134.24%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
1 132.22 USD (15.54%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.31% (1 132.22 USD)
By Equity:
22.55% (3 431.22 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURAUD+ 678
EURCAD+ 580
GBPCAD+ 563
AUDUSD+ 550
USDCAD+ 547
EURGBP+ 404
AUDCAD+ 1
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURAUD+ 970
EURCAD+ 1.1K
GBPCAD+ 912
AUDUSD+ 1.7K
USDCAD+ 1.3K
EURGBP+ 1.6K
AUDCAD+ 0
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
1K 2K 3K 4K 5K 6K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURAUD+ 31K
EURCAD+ -2.9K
GBPCAD+ 23K
AUDUSD+ 11K
USDCAD+ 18K
EURGBP+ 4.6K
AUDCAD+ -7
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +544.27 USD
Worst trade: -114 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 5
Maximum consecutive losses: 16
Maximal consecutive profit: +76.41 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 131.18 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 11" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
