Li Feng Zheng

TZ82

0 reviews
Reliability
31 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 323%
VTMarkets-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
328
Profit Trades:
172 (52.43%)
Loss Trades:
156 (47.56%)
Best trade:
62.31 USD
Worst trade:
-39.61 USD
Gross Profit:
1 428.09 USD (593 387 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 100.59 USD (221 092 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
7 (94.65 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
99.27 USD (4)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.11
Trading activity:
22.81%
Max deposit load:
16.43%
Latest trade:
19 minutes ago
Trades per week:
7
Avg holding time:
6 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.21
Long Trades:
180 (54.88%)
Short Trades:
148 (45.12%)
Profit Factor:
1.30
Expected Payoff:
1.00 USD
Average Profit:
8.30 USD
Average Loss:
-7.06 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-35.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-47.53 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-20.31%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
5.99 USD
Maximal:
148.03 USD (25.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
35.14% (148.03 USD)
By Equity:
13.81% (30.00 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD-VIP 229
GBPUSD-VIP 25
BTCUSD 14
USDCAD-VIP 13
USDJPY-VIP 12
EURUSD-VIP 10
AUDUSD-VIP 8
NZDUSD-VIP 8
ETHUSD 7
XAUEUR-VIP 2
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200 225 250 275 300
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD-VIP 368
GBPUSD-VIP -22
BTCUSD 32
USDCAD-VIP 17
USDJPY-VIP 9
EURUSD-VIP 8
AUDUSD-VIP 13
NZDUSD-VIP -8
ETHUSD -43
XAUEUR-VIP -46
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD-VIP 36K
GBPUSD-VIP 1.4K
BTCUSD 354K
USDCAD-VIP 1.4K
USDJPY-VIP 1.1K
EURUSD-VIP 830
AUDUSD-VIP 469
NZDUSD-VIP -301
ETHUSD -14K
XAUEUR-VIP -3.9K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K 600K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +62.31 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 4
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +94.65 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -35.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VTMarkets-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.11.27 13:01
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 14:53
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.27 08:13
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.09 16:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.07.31 17:04
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.21 11:24
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.28% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.20 10:09
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
TZ82
60 USD per month
323%
0
0
USD
308
USD
31
0%
328
52%
23%
1.29
1.00
USD
35%
1:500
