Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Sniper Dadahup
Niki Sosanto

Sniper Dadahup

Niki Sosanto
0 reviews
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 50 USD per month
growth since 2025 -2%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
799
Profit Trades:
363 (45.43%)
Loss Trades:
436 (54.57%)
Best trade:
375.76 USD
Worst trade:
-215.73 USD
Gross Profit:
35 250.76 USD (1 339 593 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 925.67 USD (1 057 495 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2 265.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 265.08 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
93.68%
Max deposit load:
94.10%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
525 (65.71%)
Short Trades:
274 (34.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
7.92 USD
Average Profit:
97.11 USD
Average Loss:
-66.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 408.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 408.56 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-29.47%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
889.72 USD
Maximal:
3 931.60 USD (31.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.45% (2 146.79 USD)
By Equity:
28.63% (442.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 734
EURJPY 13
GBPJPY 11
USDJPY 11
CHFJPY 11
AUDJPY 8
CADJPY 5
NZDJPY 3
EURUSD 1
GBPUSD 1
USDCHF 1
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.3K
EURJPY 392
GBPJPY -277
USDJPY 0
CHFJPY -248
AUDJPY 48
CADJPY -346
NZDJPY 525
EURUSD -72
GBPUSD 66
USDCHF -96
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 281K
EURJPY 4.3K
GBPJPY -4.1K
USDJPY 2.9K
CHFJPY -5K
AUDJPY 500
CADJPY -500
NZDJPY 3K
EURUSD -1K
GBPUSD 1K
USDCHF -341
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +375.76 USD
Worst trade: -216 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 23
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 265.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 408.56 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
AlSalamBank-Live
0.00 × 2
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 2
EquitiGroup-Live
0.00 × 1
GhanaFX-Main
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live08
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
Larson-Demo
0.00 × 1
3TGFX-Main
0.00 × 1
FXNet-Real
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 4
FxClearing-Main2
0.00 × 1
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
PreciseFX-Live
0.00 × 1
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 2
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 2
318 more...
Trading santai, profit hanyalah bonus.
No reviews
2025.12.24 03:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 19:08
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.23 15:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.23 04:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.64% of days out of 156 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.04 20:02
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.26 16:44
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.78% of days out of 129 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.24 20:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.20 01:29
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.19 15:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.19 14:59
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.18 13:44
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.18 08:10
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.17 23:39
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.96% of days out of 121 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 02:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 01:14
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.13 18:52
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.31% of days out of 116 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.12 16:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.10 04:55
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 07:27
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.11.06 14:37
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
