Trades:
799
Profit Trades:
363 (45.43%)
Loss Trades:
436 (54.57%)
Best trade:
375.76 USD
Worst trade:
-215.73 USD
Gross Profit:
35 250.76 USD (1 339 593 pips)
Gross Loss:
-28 925.67 USD (1 057 495 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
23 (2 265.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 265.08 USD (23)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.09
Trading activity:
93.68%
Max deposit load:
94.10%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
49
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
525 (65.71%)
Short Trades:
274 (34.29%)
Profit Factor:
1.22
Expected Payoff:
7.92 USD
Average Profit:
97.11 USD
Average Loss:
-66.34 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
19 (-1 408.56 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-1 408.56 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-29.47%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
889.72 USD
Maximal:
3 931.60 USD (31.57%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
99.45% (2 146.79 USD)
By Equity:
28.63% (442.21 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|734
|EURJPY
|13
|GBPJPY
|11
|USDJPY
|11
|CHFJPY
|11
|AUDJPY
|8
|CADJPY
|5
|NZDJPY
|3
|EURUSD
|1
|GBPUSD
|1
|USDCHF
|1
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.3K
|EURJPY
|392
|GBPJPY
|-277
|USDJPY
|0
|CHFJPY
|-248
|AUDJPY
|48
|CADJPY
|-346
|NZDJPY
|525
|EURUSD
|-72
|GBPUSD
|66
|USDCHF
|-96
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|281K
|EURJPY
|4.3K
|GBPJPY
|-4.1K
|USDJPY
|2.9K
|CHFJPY
|-5K
|AUDJPY
|500
|CADJPY
|-500
|NZDJPY
|3K
|EURUSD
|-1K
|GBPUSD
|1K
|USDCHF
|-341
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M 2.3M 2.5M 2.8M 3M
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
AlSalamBank-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Deltastock-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 2
|
EquitiGroup-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
GhanaFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live08
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
Larson-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
3TGFX-Main
|0.00 × 1
|
FXNet-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 4
|
FxClearing-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
EGlobalTrade-Cent7
|0.00 × 2
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 2
|
PreciseFX-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 2
Trading santai, profit hanyalah bonus.
