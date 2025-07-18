SignalsSections
Qinchao Zhang

REGENCY

Qinchao Zhang
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 310%
Exness-Real2
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
77
Profit Trades:
58 (75.32%)
Loss Trades:
19 (24.68%)
Best trade:
227.76 USD
Worst trade:
-69.29 USD
Gross Profit:
5 039.46 USD (32 198 pips)
Gross Loss:
-382.83 USD (7 392 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (1 179.31 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
1 179.31 USD (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.88
Trading activity:
49.95%
Max deposit load:
7.24%
Latest trade:
4 hours ago
Trades per week:
6
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
67.20
Long Trades:
29 (37.66%)
Short Trades:
48 (62.34%)
Profit Factor:
13.16
Expected Payoff:
60.48 USD
Average Profit:
86.89 USD
Average Loss:
-20.15 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-7.60 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-69.29 USD (1)
Monthly growth:
20.95%
Annual Forecast:
254.18%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
69.29 USD (1.82%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
3.28% (63.62 USD)
By Equity:
23.54% (858.28 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
USDJPYm 12
USDCHFm 8
CHFJPYm 8
EURUSDm 8
AUDJPYm 8
NZDUSDm 7
AUDCADm 4
EURNZDm 3
GBPCADm 2
CADJPYm 2
AUDCHFm 2
GBPAUDm 2
EURCADm 1
EURJPYm 1
CADCHFm 1
DXYm 1
NZDCHFm 1
AUDNZDm 1
NZDJPYm 1
GBPUSDm 1
NZDCADm 1
USDCADm 1
GBPJPYm 1
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
5 10 15 20
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
USDJPYm 630
USDCHFm 356
CHFJPYm 720
EURUSDm 478
AUDJPYm 664
NZDUSDm 269
AUDCADm 107
EURNZDm 146
GBPCADm 58
CADJPYm 21
AUDCHFm 402
GBPAUDm 134
EURCADm 52
EURJPYm 4
CADCHFm 3
DXYm -4
NZDCHFm 70
AUDNZDm 104
NZDJPYm -19
GBPUSDm 151
NZDCADm 86
USDCADm 38
GBPJPYm 185
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
USDJPYm 2.3K
USDCHFm 2K
CHFJPYm 4.2K
EURUSDm 3.4K
AUDJPYm 3.4K
NZDUSDm 1.2K
AUDCADm 826
EURNZDm 1.3K
GBPCADm 612
CADJPYm 616
AUDCHFm 913
GBPAUDm 688
EURCADm 714
EURJPYm 271
CADCHFm 29
DXYm -26
NZDCHFm 281
AUDNZDm 893
NZDJPYm -571
GBPUSDm 502
NZDCADm 400
USDCADm 129
GBPJPYm 722
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +227.76 USD
Worst trade: -69 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 8
Maximum consecutive losses: 1
Maximal consecutive profit: +1 179.31 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -7.60 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Exness-Real2" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real28
0.00 × 4
Exness-Real2
0.00 × 4
我听老师的
No reviews
2025.12.18 03:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
No swaps are charged
2025.12.12 08:08
Low trading activity - only 6 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.11 04:46
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.12.09 08:50
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.07 19:11
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 14:02
No swaps are charged
2025.12.03 13:06
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.11.27 10:50
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 02:20
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.18 08:35
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.11 10:30
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.10 10:19
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.11.04 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.04 07:50
No swaps are charged
2025.11.03 17:12
No swaps are charged on the signal account
2025.10.27 17:02
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.27 12:53
No swaps are charged
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
REGENCY
30 USD per month
310%
0
0
USD
6.2K
USD
28
0%
77
75%
50%
13.16
60.48
USD
24%
1:500
