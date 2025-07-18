- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
3 250
Profit Trades:
2 465 (75.84%)
Loss Trades:
785 (24.15%)
Best trade:
708.96 USD
Worst trade:
-249.04 USD
Gross Profit:
10 959.45 USD (12 993 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 836.80 USD (14 460 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (91.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
708.96 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
26.58%
Max deposit load:
14.70%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
1 410 (43.38%)
Short Trades:
1 840 (56.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
4.45 USD
Average Loss:
-11.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-2 240.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 240.03 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
8.04%
Annual Forecast:
97.56%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
120.34 USD
Maximal:
2 281.43 USD (72.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.85% (2 281.43 USD)
By Equity:
23.43% (3 154.44 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|BTCUSD
|2470
|XAUUSD+
|780
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|BTCUSD
|-292
|XAUUSD+
|2.4K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|BTCUSD
|-1.5M
|XAUUSD+
|42K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
