Keuk Pil Pae

DVG Always Buy 03

Keuk Pil Pae
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 62%
VantageInternational-Live 3
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
3 250
Profit Trades:
2 465 (75.84%)
Loss Trades:
785 (24.15%)
Best trade:
708.96 USD
Worst trade:
-249.04 USD
Gross Profit:
10 959.45 USD (12 993 602 pips)
Gross Loss:
-8 836.80 USD (14 460 598 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
75 (91.69 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
708.96 USD (1)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.04
Trading activity:
26.58%
Max deposit load:
14.70%
Latest trade:
1 hour ago
Trades per week:
65
Avg holding time:
49 minutes
Recovery Factor:
0.93
Long Trades:
1 410 (43.38%)
Short Trades:
1 840 (56.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.65 USD
Average Profit:
4.45 USD
Average Loss:
-11.26 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
37 (-2 240.03 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-2 240.03 USD (37)
Monthly growth:
8.04%
Annual Forecast:
97.56%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
120.34 USD
Maximal:
2 281.43 USD (72.17%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
14.85% (2 281.43 USD)
By Equity:
23.43% (3 154.44 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
BTCUSD 2470
XAUUSD+ 780
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
BTCUSD -292
XAUUSD+ 2.4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
BTCUSD -1.5M
XAUUSD+ 42K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +708.96 USD
Worst trade: -249 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 1
Maximum consecutive losses: 37
Maximal consecutive profit: +91.69 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -2 240.03 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "VantageInternational-Live 3" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

UltimaMarkets-Live 1
0.00 × 2
VantageInternational-Live 3
0.00 × 1
DVG Always Buy 03
No reviews
2025.12.19 16:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.12.15 06:35
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.02 07:50
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.26 11:33
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.18 19:02
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.18 01:49
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.04 13:10
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.11.04 02:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.26 09:42
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.25 03:31
Share of days for 80% of trades is too low
2025.09.23 13:08
80% of trades performed within 3 days. This comprises 4.41% of days out of the 68 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 03:57
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.09.22 01:42
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.03 12:40
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.29 11:04
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.27 14:27
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.26 15:26
Removed warning: Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.25 17:29
Too frequent deals may negatively impact copying results
2025.08.14 15:14
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.11 17:23
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
DVG Always Buy 03
30 USD per month
62%
0
0
USD
3.2K
USD
23
99%
3 250
75%
27%
1.24
0.65
USD
23%
1:500
