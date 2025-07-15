SignalsSections
sharkpro10

Sharkpro

sharkpro10
0 reviews
Reliability
23 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 250 USD per month
growth since 2025 22%
Bybit-Live
1:500
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
87 (63.04%)
Loss Trades:
51 (36.96%)
Best trade:
170.75 UST
Worst trade:
-252.95 UST
Gross Profit:
5 218.86 UST (49 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 017.33 UST (24 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (798.38 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
798.38 UST (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
95.82%
Max deposit load:
5.90%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
64 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
74 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
15.95 UST
Average Profit:
59.99 UST
Average Loss:
-59.16 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-546.99 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-546.99 UST (6)
Monthly growth:
2.94%
Annual Forecast:
35.66%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.24 UST
Maximal:
1 364.81 UST (10.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.65% (1 371.41 UST)
By Equity:
24.13% (2 944.66 UST)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD+ 22
AUDUSD+ 22
GBPCHF+ 21
USDCHF+ 21
USDCAD+ 15
AUDCAD+ 14
EURUSD+ 12
NZDUSD+ 8
USDJPY+ 3
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
5 10 15 20 25 30
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD+ 872
AUDUSD+ 95
GBPCHF+ 694
USDCHF+ 877
USDCAD+ 279
AUDCAD+ -253
EURUSD+ -95
NZDUSD+ -279
USDJPY+ 22
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD+ 9K
AUDUSD+ 1.5K
GBPCHF+ 6.1K
USDCHF+ 6.3K
USDCAD+ 3.9K
AUDCAD+ -1.8K
EURUSD+ -350
NZDUSD+ -1.9K
USDJPY+ 1.7K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +170.75 UST
Worst trade: -253 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +798.38 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -546.99 UST

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No reviews
2025.12.23 23:11
Low trading activity - only 7 trades detected in the last month
2025.12.17 11:45
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.17 01:36
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.12.10 07:25
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 01:19
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.19 20:19
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.19 01:20
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.31 18:28
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 2.75% of days out of 109 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 08:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.19 22:40
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.08% of days out of 98 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.17 08:21
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.05 22:04
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.76% of days out of 84 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.23 20:33
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.17 08:28
Share of trading days is too low
2025.09.15 22:22
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.09.15 22:22
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.15 22:22
Trading operations on the account were performed for only 10 days. This comprises 15.63% of days out of the 64 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.01 22:04
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.08.26 18:35
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.08.19 15:17
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Sharkpro
250 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
12K
UST
23
23%
138
63%
96%
1.72
15.95
UST
24%
1:500
Copy

