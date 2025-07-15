- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
138
Profit Trades:
87 (63.04%)
Loss Trades:
51 (36.96%)
Best trade:
170.75 UST
Worst trade:
-252.95 UST
Gross Profit:
5 218.86 UST (49 306 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 017.33 UST (24 758 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
18 (798.38 UST)
Maximal consecutive profit:
798.38 UST (18)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.24
Trading activity:
95.82%
Max deposit load:
5.90%
Latest trade:
5 hours ago
Trades per week:
5
Avg holding time:
10 days
Recovery Factor:
1.61
Long Trades:
64 (46.38%)
Short Trades:
74 (53.62%)
Profit Factor:
1.73
Expected Payoff:
15.95 UST
Average Profit:
59.99 UST
Average Loss:
-59.16 UST
Maximum consecutive losses:
6 (-546.99 UST)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-546.99 UST (6)
Monthly growth:
2.94%
Annual Forecast:
35.66%
Algo trading:
23%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
6.24 UST
Maximal:
1 364.81 UST (10.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
10.65% (1 371.41 UST)
By Equity:
24.13% (2 944.66 UST)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD+
|22
|AUDUSD+
|22
|GBPCHF+
|21
|USDCHF+
|21
|USDCAD+
|15
|AUDCAD+
|14
|EURUSD+
|12
|NZDUSD+
|8
|USDJPY+
|3
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|
5 10 15 20 25 30
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD+
|872
|AUDUSD+
|95
|GBPCHF+
|694
|USDCHF+
|877
|USDCAD+
|279
|AUDCAD+
|-253
|EURUSD+
|-95
|NZDUSD+
|-279
|USDJPY+
|22
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD+
|9K
|AUDUSD+
|1.5K
|GBPCHF+
|6.1K
|USDCHF+
|6.3K
|USDCAD+
|3.9K
|AUDCAD+
|-1.8K
|EURUSD+
|-350
|NZDUSD+
|-1.9K
|USDJPY+
|1.7K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +170.75 UST
Worst trade: -253 UST
Maximum consecutive wins: 18
Maximum consecutive losses: 6
Maximal consecutive profit: +798.38 UST
Maximal consecutive loss: -546.99 UST
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Bybit-Live" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
250 USD per month
22%
0
0
USD
USD
12K
UST
UST
23
23%
138
63%
96%
1.72
15.95
UST
UST
24%
1:500