SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / One shoot gold
Dea Iskandar

One shoot gold

Dea Iskandar
0 reviews
Reliability
38 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 100 USD per month
growth since 2025 162%
ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
639
Profit Trades:
459 (71.83%)
Loss Trades:
180 (28.17%)
Best trade:
47.09 USD
Worst trade:
-72.32 USD
Gross Profit:
2 226.80 USD (331 911 pips)
Gross Loss:
-1 794.49 USD (175 660 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (45.51 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
122.08 USD (13)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.08
Trading activity:
24.42%
Max deposit load:
19.46%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
16
Avg holding time:
5 hours
Recovery Factor:
2.23
Long Trades:
424 (66.35%)
Short Trades:
215 (33.65%)
Profit Factor:
1.24
Expected Payoff:
0.68 USD
Average Profit:
4.85 USD
Average Loss:
-9.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-152.05 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-152.05 USD (8)
Monthly growth:
31.36%
Annual Forecast:
380.56%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
193.54 USD (27.64%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
59.90% (183.80 USD)
By Equity:
40.80% (119.21 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 629
GBPJPY 5
BTCUSD 3
EURUSD 2
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 421
GBPJPY 3
BTCUSD 12
EURUSD -4
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
500 1K 1.5K 2K 2.5K 3K 3.5K 4K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 38K
GBPJPY 721
BTCUSD 117K
EURUSD -70
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
50K 100K 150K 200K 250K 300K 350K 400K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +47.09 USD
Worst trade: -72 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 13
Maximum consecutive losses: 8
Maximal consecutive profit: +45.51 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -152.05 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ZealCapitalMarketSC-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

ICMarketsSC-Live06
13.64 × 36
ATFXGM8-Live
19.00 × 1
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Good only for one shoot strategy
No reviews
2025.12.11 05:46
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.08 14:29
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.08 14:29
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.07 20:11
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.12.04 11:43
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.30 11:47
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.23% of days out of 213 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.30 01:19
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.30 01:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.29 20:01
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.29 14:14
80% of growth achieved within 9 days. This comprises 4.95% of days out of 182 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.26 16:08
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.12 14:29
A large drawdown may occur on the account again
2025.08.12 12:06
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.12 12:06
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.48% of days out of 134 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.11 21:30
High current drawdown in 36% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 18:23
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.08.11 15:16
High current drawdown in 34% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.07.24 09:59
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.07.15 07:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
One shoot gold
100 USD per month
162%
0
0
USD
408
USD
38
0%
639
71%
24%
1.24
0.68
USD
60%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.