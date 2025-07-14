SignalsSections
VLADIMIR PESKOV

Step By Step Finam

VLADIMIR PESKOV
0 reviews
Reliability
27 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 33%
FINAM-Real4
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
591
Profit Trades:
495 (83.75%)
Loss Trades:
96 (16.24%)
Best trade:
1 781.27 RUB
Worst trade:
-2 341.06 RUB
Gross Profit:
39 330.44 RUB (46 109 pips)
Gross Loss:
-22 811.66 RUB (21 656 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
32 (917.62 RUB)
Maximal consecutive profit:
5 201.61 RUB (8)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.12
Trading activity:
92.87%
Max deposit load:
76.85%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
20
Avg holding time:
1 day
Recovery Factor:
4.28
Long Trades:
275 (46.53%)
Short Trades:
316 (53.47%)
Profit Factor:
1.72
Expected Payoff:
27.95 RUB
Average Profit:
79.46 RUB
Average Loss:
-237.62 RUB
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-1 800.16 RUB)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 860.59 RUB (2)
Monthly growth:
3.49%
Annual Forecast:
42.36%
Algo trading:
91%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 RUB
Maximal:
3 860.59 RUB (6.40%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
6.40% (3 860.59 RUB)
By Equity:
14.87% (9 889.42 RUB)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSD.ffx 532
USDCHF.ffx 53
USDJPY.ffx 6
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSD.ffx 229
USDCHF.ffx 32
USDJPY.ffx 12
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
200 400 600 800 1K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSD.ffx 21K
USDCHF.ffx 2K
USDJPY.ffx 1.9K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
10K 20K 30K 40K 50K 60K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "FINAM-Real4" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

No reviews
2025.08.29 16:12
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.07.14 15:50
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
