- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
2 867
Profit Trades:
2 645 (92.25%)
Loss Trades:
222 (7.74%)
Best trade:
118.30 USD
Worst trade:
-87.52 USD
Gross Profit:
4 286.66 USD (832 891 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 033.28 USD (399 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
127 (157.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
231.18 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.34%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.71
Long Trades:
1 312 (45.76%)
Short Trades:
1 555 (54.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
0.79 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-9.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-181.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-230.54 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.86%
Annual Forecast:
143.92%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
478.16 USD (17.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.41% (478.83 USD)
By Equity:
44.65% (1 332.20 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPNZD
|335
|EURJPY
|192
|AUDCAD
|179
|GBPAUD
|173
|AUDNZD
|154
|GBPCAD
|132
|XAUUSD
|124
|USDCHF
|121
|NZDCAD
|118
|CADCHF
|114
|EURAUD
|113
|EURCAD
|106
|NZDJPY
|105
|AUDUSD
|101
|AUDJPY
|93
|GBPUSD
|87
|EURUSD
|85
|CHFJPY
|77
|NZDUSD
|68
|USDJPY
|68
|AUDCHF
|56
|NZDCHF
|52
|GBPCHF
|44
|CADJPY
|42
|EURNZD
|40
|GBPJPY
|38
|EURGBP
|24
|USDCAD
|15
|EURCHF
|11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPNZD
|243
|EURJPY
|161
|AUDCAD
|106
|GBPAUD
|190
|AUDNZD
|-511
|GBPCAD
|104
|XAUUSD
|440
|USDCHF
|126
|NZDCAD
|84
|CADCHF
|98
|EURAUD
|199
|EURCAD
|87
|NZDJPY
|115
|AUDUSD
|81
|AUDJPY
|110
|GBPUSD
|105
|EURUSD
|150
|CHFJPY
|-180
|NZDUSD
|75
|USDJPY
|-20
|AUDCHF
|82
|NZDCHF
|59
|GBPCHF
|73
|CADJPY
|76
|EURNZD
|66
|GBPJPY
|79
|EURGBP
|42
|USDCAD
|1
|EURCHF
|13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPNZD
|50K
|EURJPY
|28K
|AUDCAD
|17K
|GBPAUD
|35K
|AUDNZD
|-81K
|GBPCAD
|18K
|XAUUSD
|166K
|USDCHF
|10K
|NZDCAD
|12K
|CADCHF
|8.6K
|EURAUD
|33K
|EURCAD
|13K
|NZDJPY
|18K
|AUDUSD
|8.8K
|AUDJPY
|20K
|GBPUSD
|12K
|EURUSD
|16K
|CHFJPY
|-22K
|NZDUSD
|8.1K
|USDJPY
|3.2K
|AUDCHF
|6.7K
|NZDCHF
|5K
|GBPCHF
|6.5K
|CADJPY
|12K
|EURNZD
|11K
|GBPJPY
|12K
|EURGBP
|3.2K
|USDCAD
|2.9K
|EURCHF
|1.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +118.30 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -181.84 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
Tradestone-Real
|0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
|0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
|0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
|0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
|0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
|0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
|0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
|0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
|0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
|0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
|0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
|0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
|1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
|1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
|1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
|1.36 × 147
StriforLLC-Live
|1.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 13
|1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
|1.46 × 137
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
|1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
|1.55 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
|1.60 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|1.63 × 702
Exness-MT5Real7
|1.70 × 50
