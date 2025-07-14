SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 5 / Burning Grid EA High Risk
Vojtech Dubina

Burning Grid EA High Risk

Vojtech Dubina
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 134%
RoboForex-ECN
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
2 867
Profit Trades:
2 645 (92.25%)
Loss Trades:
222 (7.74%)
Best trade:
118.30 USD
Worst trade:
-87.52 USD
Gross Profit:
4 286.66 USD (832 891 pips)
Gross Loss:
-2 033.28 USD (399 408 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
127 (157.68 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
231.18 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.22
Trading activity:
100.00%
Max deposit load:
14.34%
Latest trade:
2 hours ago
Trades per week:
100
Avg holding time:
3 days
Recovery Factor:
4.71
Long Trades:
1 312 (45.76%)
Short Trades:
1 555 (54.24%)
Profit Factor:
2.11
Expected Payoff:
0.79 USD
Average Profit:
1.62 USD
Average Loss:
-9.16 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
8 (-181.84 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-230.54 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
11.86%
Annual Forecast:
143.92%
Algo trading:
97%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.14 USD
Maximal:
478.16 USD (17.35%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
15.41% (478.83 USD)
By Equity:
44.65% (1 332.20 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPNZD 335
EURJPY 192
AUDCAD 179
GBPAUD 173
AUDNZD 154
GBPCAD 132
XAUUSD 124
USDCHF 121
NZDCAD 118
CADCHF 114
EURAUD 113
EURCAD 106
NZDJPY 105
AUDUSD 101
AUDJPY 93
GBPUSD 87
EURUSD 85
CHFJPY 77
NZDUSD 68
USDJPY 68
AUDCHF 56
NZDCHF 52
GBPCHF 44
CADJPY 42
EURNZD 40
GBPJPY 38
EURGBP 24
USDCAD 15
EURCHF 11
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPNZD 243
EURJPY 161
AUDCAD 106
GBPAUD 190
AUDNZD -511
GBPCAD 104
XAUUSD 440
USDCHF 126
NZDCAD 84
CADCHF 98
EURAUD 199
EURCAD 87
NZDJPY 115
AUDUSD 81
AUDJPY 110
GBPUSD 105
EURUSD 150
CHFJPY -180
NZDUSD 75
USDJPY -20
AUDCHF 82
NZDCHF 59
GBPCHF 73
CADJPY 76
EURNZD 66
GBPJPY 79
EURGBP 42
USDCAD 1
EURCHF 13
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
200 400 600 800
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPNZD 50K
EURJPY 28K
AUDCAD 17K
GBPAUD 35K
AUDNZD -81K
GBPCAD 18K
XAUUSD 166K
USDCHF 10K
NZDCAD 12K
CADCHF 8.6K
EURAUD 33K
EURCAD 13K
NZDJPY 18K
AUDUSD 8.8K
AUDJPY 20K
GBPUSD 12K
EURUSD 16K
CHFJPY -22K
NZDUSD 8.1K
USDJPY 3.2K
AUDCHF 6.7K
NZDCHF 5K
GBPCHF 6.5K
CADJPY 12K
EURNZD 11K
GBPJPY 12K
EURGBP 3.2K
USDCAD 2.9K
EURCHF 1.2K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +118.30 USD
Worst trade: -88 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +157.68 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -181.84 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-ECN" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Tradestone-Real
0.00 × 1
VTindex-MT5
0.00 × 1
Bybit-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboMarketsDE-ECN
0.23 × 40
VantageFXInternational-Live
0.38 × 48
ICMarkets-MT5
0.43 × 23
ForexTimeFXTM-Live01
0.49 × 49
FIBOGroup-MT5 Server
0.67 × 3
MonetaMarkets-Live
0.67 × 6
Alpari-Real01
0.86 × 42
ScopeMarkets-Live
0.91 × 107
RannForex-Server
0.99 × 73
FXChoice-MetaTrader 5 Pro
1.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
1.00 × 3
RoboMarketsSC-ECN
1.17 × 41
VantageInternational-Live 15
1.27 × 15
ICMarketsEU-MT5-2
1.36 × 147
StriforLLC-Live
1.40 × 5
VantageInternational-Live 13
1.42 × 12
VantageInternational-Live 7
1.46 × 137
Teletrade-Sharp ECN
1.49 × 109
PUPrime-Live2
1.55 × 319
FXCC1-Trade
1.60 × 10
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
1.63 × 702
Exness-MT5Real7
1.70 × 50
110 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
No reviews
2025.12.23 08:56
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 06:56
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.19 10:23
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 23:16
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.09 22:16
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 08:51
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 09:59
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 08:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 11:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 08:10
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 02:49
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.18 01:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.17 22:39
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 23:18
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.16 22:18
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.14 15:31
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 13:57
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.28 01:20
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 09:13
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.10.27 07:13
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register