Trades:
581
Profit Trades:
266 (45.78%)
Loss Trades:
315 (54.22%)
Best trade:
250.40 USD
Worst trade:
-256.38 USD
Gross Profit:
42 433.63 USD (1 026 217 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 328.81 USD (840 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (2 747.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 747.36 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
89.16%
Max deposit load:
12.25%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
393 (67.64%)
Short Trades:
188 (32.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
10.51 USD
Average Profit:
159.52 USD
Average Loss:
-115.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-1 359.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 214.11 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-6.84%
Annual Forecast:
-83.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 906.37 USD
Maximal:
7 393.39 USD (50.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.88% (3 263.26 USD)
By Equity:
10.10% (588.67 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|576
|GBPJPY
|3
|CHFJPY
|2
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|
100 200 300 400 500 600
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|6.2K
|GBPJPY
|-16
|CHFJPY
|-57
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|
20K 40K 60K 80K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|188K
|GBPJPY
|-469
|CHFJPY
|-2K
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
|
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +250.40 USD
Worst trade: -256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 747.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 359.88 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
We offer investors a minimum profit of 10% per month. The risk is 1% - 2% of the capital. The recommended capital is $5,000.
