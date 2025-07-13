SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Anggun Budianto
Anggun Budianto

Anggun Budianto

Anggun Budianto
0 reviews
Reliability
26 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 72%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
581
Profit Trades:
266 (45.78%)
Loss Trades:
315 (54.22%)
Best trade:
250.40 USD
Worst trade:
-256.38 USD
Gross Profit:
42 433.63 USD (1 026 217 pips)
Gross Loss:
-36 328.81 USD (840 554 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (2 747.36 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
2 747.36 USD (16)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.07
Trading activity:
89.16%
Max deposit load:
12.25%
Latest trade:
49 minutes ago
Trades per week:
31
Avg holding time:
23 hours
Recovery Factor:
0.83
Long Trades:
393 (67.64%)
Short Trades:
188 (32.36%)
Profit Factor:
1.17
Expected Payoff:
10.51 USD
Average Profit:
159.52 USD
Average Loss:
-115.33 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
34 (-1 359.88 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-3 214.11 USD (19)
Monthly growth:
-6.84%
Annual Forecast:
-83.05%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
2 906.37 USD
Maximal:
7 393.39 USD (50.81%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
49.88% (3 263.26 USD)
By Equity:
10.10% (588.67 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 576
GBPJPY 3
CHFJPY 2
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
100 200 300 400 500 600
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 6.2K
GBPJPY -16
CHFJPY -57
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
20K 40K 60K 80K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 188K
GBPJPY -469
CHFJPY -2K
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
250K 500K 750K 1M 1.3M 1.5M 1.8M 2M
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +250.40 USD
Worst trade: -256 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 16
Maximum consecutive losses: 19
Maximal consecutive profit: +2 747.36 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -1 359.88 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

GO4X-Live
0.00 × 1
CoreLiquidity-Real 1
0.00 × 3
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-ProCent-5
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 2
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
MTrading-Live
0.00 × 1
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 1
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 2
OctaFX-Real9
0.00 × 2
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 7
Deltastock-Live
0.00 × 1
SVSFX-Live
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 2
LQDMarketsUK-Live 2
0.00 × 1
GFIC-Real1
0.00 × 4
259 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
We offer investors a minimum profit of 10% per month. The risk is 1% - 2% of the capital. The recommended capital is $5,000.
No reviews
2025.11.16 19:07
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.10 02:45
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.11.07 07:27
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.16 17:31
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.10.08 00:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.99% of days out of 101 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.02 01:39
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.30 02:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.29 08:37
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.09% of days out of 92 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.22 07:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.18 14:05
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.16 09:01
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2025.09.11 06:25
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 18:48
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.08 13:22
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.41% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.13 15:43
This is a newly opened account, and the trading results may be of random nature
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Anggun Budianto
30 USD per month
72%
0
0
USD
13K
USD
26
0%
581
45%
89%
1.16
10.51
USD
50%
1:50
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.