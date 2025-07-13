- Growth
Trades:
649
Profit Trades:
394 (60.70%)
Loss Trades:
255 (39.29%)
Best trade:
15.66 USD
Worst trade:
-7.72 USD
Gross Profit:
615.88 USD (651 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-542.89 USD (732 962 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (12.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.19 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
18.23%
Max deposit load:
14.75%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
348 (53.62%)
Short Trades:
301 (46.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.56 USD
Average Loss:
-2.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-15.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.72%
Annual Forecast:
8.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.11 USD
Maximal:
48.80 USD (24.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.27% (28.62 USD)
By Equity:
6.78% (8.46 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|US30
|129
|USTEC
|108
|USDJPY
|107
|XAUUSD
|102
|GBPUSD
|93
|EURUSD
|36
|GBPJPY
|36
|AUDUSD
|28
|BTCUSD
|10
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|US30
|-17
|USTEC
|8
|USDJPY
|-2
|XAUUSD
|131
|GBPUSD
|-44
|EURUSD
|-12
|GBPJPY
|9
|AUDUSD
|1
|BTCUSD
|-2
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|US30
|-66K
|USTEC
|-11K
|USDJPY
|1.8K
|XAUUSD
|13K
|GBPUSD
|-1.7K
|EURUSD
|-424
|GBPJPY
|-107
|AUDUSD
|122
|BTCUSD
|-17K
Best trade: +15.66 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.94 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
LQDLtd-Live02
|0.00 × 1
|
Tickmill-Live09
|0.00 × 7
|
Pepperstone-Demo01
|0.00 × 4
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Tradeview-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live01
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge02
|0.00 × 1
|
Pepperstone-Edge01
|0.00 × 4
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|0.52 × 159
|
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
|0.67 × 3
|
ICMarkets-Live09
|0.67 × 3
|
TickmillAsia-Live06
|0.67 × 6
|
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
|0.69 × 74
|
Tickmill-Live
|0.74 × 1696
|
ICMarkets-Live07
|0.77 × 793
|
Tickmill-Live02
|0.80 × 2627
|
ICMarkets-Live18
|0.84 × 105
|
ICMarketsSC-Live23
|0.86 × 44
|
ICMarketsSC-Live04
|1.05 × 82
|
ICMarketsSC-Live15
|1.14 × 1178
|
ICMarkets-Live12
|1.15 × 1142
|
Tickcopy-Real
|1.20 × 5
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|1.22 × 23
|
EurotradeSA-Live01
|1.22 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-Live06
|1.33 × 882
Majors
US30 (Three Digit Spread)
USTEC100 (Three Digit Spread)
Positions are highly volume at Currency and XAUUSD Pairs. Indices are traded with less volume. Its generally for making a diversified portfolio.
Recommended Copy Value : 500 USD
Must ECN Trading.
Better Keep Same Broker for Copying.
