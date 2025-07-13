SignalsSections
Signals / MetaTrader 4 / Tree
Khalakuzzaman Shaon

Tree

Khalakuzzaman Shaon
0 reviews
Reliability
24 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 49%
Tickmill-Live04
1:500
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
649
Profit Trades:
394 (60.70%)
Loss Trades:
255 (39.29%)
Best trade:
15.66 USD
Worst trade:
-7.72 USD
Gross Profit:
615.88 USD (651 118 pips)
Gross Loss:
-542.89 USD (732 962 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
13 (12.38 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
27.19 USD (3)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.06
Trading activity:
18.23%
Max deposit load:
14.75%
Latest trade:
8 hours ago
Trades per week:
22
Avg holding time:
1 hour
Recovery Factor:
1.50
Long Trades:
348 (53.62%)
Short Trades:
301 (46.38%)
Profit Factor:
1.13
Expected Payoff:
0.11 USD
Average Profit:
1.56 USD
Average Loss:
-2.13 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-15.94 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-17.78 USD (4)
Monthly growth:
0.72%
Annual Forecast:
8.68%
Algo trading:
99%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
7.11 USD
Maximal:
48.80 USD (24.21%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
17.27% (28.62 USD)
By Equity:
6.78% (8.46 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
US30 129
USTEC 108
USDJPY 107
XAUUSD 102
GBPUSD 93
EURUSD 36
GBPJPY 36
AUDUSD 28
BTCUSD 10
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
US30 -17
USTEC 8
USDJPY -2
XAUUSD 131
GBPUSD -44
EURUSD -12
GBPJPY 9
AUDUSD 1
BTCUSD -2
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
50 100 150 200 250 300 350 400
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
US30 -66K
USTEC -11K
USDJPY 1.8K
XAUUSD 13K
GBPUSD -1.7K
EURUSD -424
GBPJPY -107
AUDUSD 122
BTCUSD -17K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
200K 400K 600K 800K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +15.66 USD
Worst trade: -8 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 3
Maximum consecutive losses: 4
Maximal consecutive profit: +12.38 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -15.94 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "Tickmill-Live04" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

LQDLtd-Live02
0.00 × 1
Tickmill-Live09
0.00 × 7
Pepperstone-Demo01
0.00 × 4
FPMarkets-Live2
0.00 × 1
Tradeview-Live
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live01
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge02
0.00 × 1
Pepperstone-Edge01
0.00 × 4
ICMarketsSC-Live09
0.52 × 159
VantageFXInternational-Live 2
0.67 × 3
ICMarkets-Live09
0.67 × 3
TickmillAsia-Live06
0.67 × 6
TMGM.TradeMax-Live3
0.69 × 74
Tickmill-Live
0.74 × 1696
ICMarkets-Live07
0.77 × 793
Tickmill-Live02
0.80 × 2627
ICMarkets-Live18
0.84 × 105
ICMarketsSC-Live23
0.86 × 44
ICMarketsSC-Live04
1.05 × 82
ICMarketsSC-Live15
1.14 × 1178
ICMarkets-Live12
1.15 × 1142
Tickcopy-Real
1.20 × 5
ICMarketsSC-Live03
1.22 × 23
EurotradeSA-Live01
1.22 × 18
ICMarketsSC-Live06
1.33 × 882
85 more...
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register

Majors

US30 (Three Digit Spread)   

USTEC100 (Three Digit Spread)   

Positions are highly volume at Currency and XAUUSD Pairs. Indices are traded with less volume. Its generally for making a diversified portfolio.

Recommended Copy Value : 500 USD

Must ECN Trading.

Better Keep Same Broker for Copying.

No reviews
2025.11.17 07:49
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.62% of days out of 130 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 15:31
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.14 14:22
80% of growth achieved within 6 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 127 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.14 13:22
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.05 15:27
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.24% of days out of 118 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.11.05 01:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.24 09:07
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.72% of days out of 106 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.24 07:01
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.20 13:33
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 4.9% of days out of 102 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.09 07:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.10.07 14:45
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.49% of days out of 89 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.10.07 13:45
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.28 22:01
80% of growth achieved within 4 days. This comprises 4.94% of days out of 81 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 12:35
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.19 15:14
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.23% of days out of 71 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.19 14:14
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.11 10:40
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.09 20:45
80% of growth achieved within 3 days. This comprises 4.92% of days out of 61 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.03 07:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.02 15:43
80% of growth achieved within 2 days. This comprises 3.7% of days out of 54 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Tree
30 USD per month
49%
0
0
USD
338
USD
24
99%
649
60%
18%
1.13
0.11
USD
17%
1:500
Copy

How trade copying is performed in MetaTrader? Watch video tutorial

Subscription to a signal allows you to copy provider's trades within 1 month. In order for subscription to work, you should use MetaTrader 4 trading terminal.

If you have not installed the platform yet, you can download it here.