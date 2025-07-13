SignalsSections
Sandiwijaya

LuonaGoldTF

Sandiwijaya
0 reviews
Reliability
28 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 30 USD per month
growth since 2025 0%
MaxrichGroup-Real
1:50
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
73 (45.06%)
Loss Trades:
89 (54.94%)
Best trade:
119.40 USD
Worst trade:
-100.14 USD
Gross Profit:
3 975.00 USD (265 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 966.15 USD (228 025 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (295.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
470.08 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
75.19%
Max deposit load:
9.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
91 (56.17%)
Short Trades:
71 (43.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
54.45 USD
Average Loss:
-44.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-551.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-551.57 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-15.26%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
290.75 USD
Maximal:
744.65 USD (21.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.56% (744.65 USD)
By Equity:
4.41% (137.60 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 135
GBPJPY 8
CHFJPY 8
EURJPY 8
AUDJPY 1
NZDJPY 1
CADJPY 1
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 291
GBPJPY -40
CHFJPY -72
EURJPY -95
AUDJPY -66
NZDJPY 61
CADJPY -70
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
2K 4K 6K 8K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 50K
GBPJPY -2.9K
CHFJPY -3.2K
EURJPY -4.5K
AUDJPY -1K
NZDJPY 1K
CADJPY -1K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +119.40 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +295.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -551.57 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

TradeNation-LiveBravo
0.00 × 1
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
0.00 × 1
Hadwins-Global Trader
0.00 × 2
QTrade-Server
0.00 × 1
MetasGroup-Live
0.00 × 2
InvestTechFx-Live
0.00 × 2
LiqCon-Live2
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real16
0.00 × 2
Exness-Real29
0.00 × 3
CFHMarkets-Real
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real33
0.00 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live25
0.00 × 1
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
0.00 × 1
NetoTrade-Primary
0.00 × 1
RoboForex-Prime
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live27
0.00 × 3
ICMarketsSC-Live12
0.00 × 1
AGMGroupLtd-Real
0.00 × 17
OctaFX-Demo
0.00 × 7
Darwinex-LiveUK
0.00 × 2
FXOpen-Real2
0.00 × 5
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
0.00 × 2
ATCBrokers-US Live
0.00 × 8
AM-UK-Live
0.00 × 1
MGK-MAIN
0.00 × 7
279 more...
No reviews
2025.12.23 04:53
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.51% of days out of 197 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.19 08:23
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.12.16 00:12
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.53% of days out of 190 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.12.12 14:32
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.11.03 08:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.10.22 19:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.10.05 22:04
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 0.84% of days out of 119 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.09.25 08:00
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.25 02:31
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.16 21:38
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.09.08 07:55
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.1% of days out of 91 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.19 13:17
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.08.11 13:16
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.07 07:39
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.69% of days out of 59 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.06 08:36
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.08.04 13:24
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.79% of days out of 56 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.08.01 12:42
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.30 19:41
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 1.96% of days out of 51 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2025.07.28 06:24
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2025.07.22 14:30
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.33% of days out of 43 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
