- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
162
Profit Trades:
73 (45.06%)
Loss Trades:
89 (54.94%)
Best trade:
119.40 USD
Worst trade:
-100.14 USD
Gross Profit:
3 975.00 USD (265 935 pips)
Gross Loss:
-3 966.15 USD (228 025 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
8 (295.62 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
470.08 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.01
Trading activity:
75.19%
Max deposit load:
9.38%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
3
Avg holding time:
2 days
Recovery Factor:
0.01
Long Trades:
91 (56.17%)
Short Trades:
71 (43.83%)
Profit Factor:
1.00
Expected Payoff:
0.05 USD
Average Profit:
54.45 USD
Average Loss:
-44.56 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
7 (-551.57 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-551.57 USD (7)
Monthly growth:
-15.26%
Annual Forecast:
-100.00%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
290.75 USD
Maximal:
744.65 USD (21.56%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
21.56% (744.65 USD)
By Equity:
4.41% (137.60 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|135
|GBPJPY
|8
|CHFJPY
|8
|EURJPY
|8
|AUDJPY
|1
|NZDJPY
|1
|CADJPY
|1
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|291
|GBPJPY
|-40
|CHFJPY
|-72
|EURJPY
|-95
|AUDJPY
|-66
|NZDJPY
|61
|CADJPY
|-70
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|
2K 4K 6K 8K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|50K
|GBPJPY
|-2.9K
|CHFJPY
|-3.2K
|EURJPY
|-4.5K
|AUDJPY
|-1K
|NZDJPY
|1K
|CADJPY
|-1K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
|
100K 200K 300K 400K 500K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +119.40 USD
Worst trade: -100 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 7
Maximal consecutive profit: +295.62 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -551.57 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "MaxrichGroup-Real" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
TradeNation-LiveBravo
|0.00 × 1
|
CollectiveFX-LIVE1
|0.00 × 1
|
Hadwins-Global Trader
|0.00 × 2
|
QTrade-Server
|0.00 × 1
|
MetasGroup-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
InvestTechFx-Live
|0.00 × 2
|
LiqCon-Live2
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real16
|0.00 × 2
|
Exness-Real29
|0.00 × 3
|
CFHMarkets-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real33
|0.00 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|0.00 × 1
|
FXOpenAU-ECN Live Server
|0.00 × 1
|
NetoTrade-Primary
|0.00 × 1
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live27
|0.00 × 3
|
ICMarketsSC-Live12
|0.00 × 1
|
AGMGroupLtd-Real
|0.00 × 17
|
OctaFX-Demo
|0.00 × 7
|
Darwinex-LiveUK
|0.00 × 2
|
FXOpen-Real2
|0.00 × 5
|
PHP-LiveLiquidity1
|0.00 × 2
|
ATCBrokers-US Live
|0.00 × 8
|
AM-UK-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
MGK-MAIN
|0.00 × 7
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
30 USD per month
0%
0
0
USD
USD
3K
USD
USD
28
0%
162
45%
75%
1.00
0.05
USD
USD
22%
1:50