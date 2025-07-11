SignalsSections
Thomas Gebhardt

GENION

Thomas Gebhardt
0 reviews
Reliability
22 weeks
0 / 0 USD
growth since 2025 63%
RoboForex-Prime
1:300
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
97 (85.84%)
Loss Trades:
16 (14.16%)
Best trade:
163.71 EUR
Worst trade:
-97.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 872.01 EUR (24 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
-398.88 EUR (3 639 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (442.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
442.25 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
82.85%
Max deposit load:
13.20%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
9.45
Long Trades:
69 (61.06%)
Short Trades:
44 (38.94%)
Profit Factor:
4.69
Expected Payoff:
13.04 EUR
Average Profit:
19.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-24.93 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-155.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.96 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
6.37%
Annual Forecast:
77.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
155.96 EUR (4.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.52% (155.96 EUR)
By Equity:
37.78% (793.56 EUR)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
GBPUSD 109
EURUSD 4
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
GBPUSD 1.6K
EURUSD 42
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
GBPUSD 19K
EURUSD 1.9K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

Exness-Real
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live10
0.00 × 1
ICMarkets-Live14
0.00 × 1
Exness-Real17
0.00 × 3
FXCL-Main2
0.00 × 1
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
0.00 × 1
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
0.20 × 49
RoboForex-ECN-3
0.46 × 197
Tickmill-Live04
0.48 × 554
ICMarkets-Live04
0.50 × 2
ICMarketsSC-Live17
0.50 × 2
Tickmill-Live08
0.53 × 36
TitanFX-01
0.72 × 96
AMarkets-Real
0.84 × 38
ICMarketsSC-Live03
0.89 × 232
RoboForex-Prime
0.93 × 3196
ICMarkets-Live16
1.00 × 1
ICMarketsSC-Live33
1.03 × 306
FXChoice-Pro Live
1.09 × 35
Exness-Real28
1.14 × 14
ICMarketsSC-Live25
1.17 × 12
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
1.25 × 12
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
1.33 × 6
AxiTrader-US07-Live
1.35 × 233
ICMarketsSC-Live09
1.35 × 17
32 more...
★ Recommended Broker: RoboForex
★ Recommended Account Type: Live, MT4, ECN 1:500 or Prime 1:300, please use affiliate code pnam
★ Minimum Deposit: USD 500

★ Instruments: Forex

★ Trading Hours: all sessions


★ Thank you very much for your trust
★ Enjoy GENION ★★★★★


No reviews
2025.12.23 22:11
High current drawdown in 32% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 11:59
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.23 10:59
High current drawdown in 31% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.12.16 11:21
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.12.10 17:34
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.27 14:01
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
2025.11.26 19:55
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.11.21 13:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.21 11:14
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 06:49
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.20 04:39
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.19 22:19
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.10 19:43
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.11.05 20:37
Removed warning: High current drawdown indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.11.04 15:10
High current drawdown in 30% indicates the absence of risk limitation
2025.09.19 08:48
Removed warning: No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the recent period
2025.09.17 18:11
No trading activity detected on the Signal's account for the last 6 days
2025.09.17 02:03
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2025.09.04 12:47
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2025.08.25 19:29
Removed warning: Low trading activity - not enough trades detected during the last month
