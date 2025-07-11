- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
113
Profit Trades:
97 (85.84%)
Loss Trades:
16 (14.16%)
Best trade:
163.71 EUR
Worst trade:
-97.63 EUR
Gross Profit:
1 872.01 EUR (24 185 pips)
Gross Loss:
-398.88 EUR (3 639 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (442.25 EUR)
Maximal consecutive profit:
442.25 EUR (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.53
Trading activity:
82.85%
Max deposit load:
13.20%
Latest trade:
1 day ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
4 days
Recovery Factor:
9.45
Long Trades:
69 (61.06%)
Short Trades:
44 (38.94%)
Profit Factor:
4.69
Expected Payoff:
13.04 EUR
Average Profit:
19.30 EUR
Average Loss:
-24.93 EUR
Maximum consecutive losses:
3 (-155.96 EUR)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-155.96 EUR (3)
Monthly growth:
6.37%
Annual Forecast:
77.28%
Algo trading:
0%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 EUR
Maximal:
155.96 EUR (4.65%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
7.52% (155.96 EUR)
By Equity:
37.78% (793.56 EUR)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|GBPUSD
|109
|EURUSD
|4
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|GBPUSD
|1.6K
|EURUSD
|42
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K 2.3K 2.5K 2.8K 3K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|GBPUSD
|19K
|EURUSD
|1.9K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
|
2.5K 5K 7.5K 10K 13K 15K 18K 20K 23K 25K 28K 30K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +163.71 EUR
Worst trade: -98 EUR
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 3
Maximal consecutive profit: +442.25 EUR
Maximal consecutive loss: -155.96 EUR
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "RoboForex-Prime" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
Exness-Real
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live10
|0.00 × 1
|
ICMarkets-Live14
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-Real17
|0.00 × 3
|
FXCL-Main2
|0.00 × 1
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Demo
|0.00 × 1
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 4 Server
|0.20 × 49
|
RoboForex-ECN-3
|0.46 × 197
|
Tickmill-Live04
|0.48 × 554
|
ICMarkets-Live04
|0.50 × 2
|
ICMarketsSC-Live17
|0.50 × 2
|
Tickmill-Live08
|0.53 × 36
|
TitanFX-01
|0.72 × 96
|
AMarkets-Real
|0.84 × 38
|
ICMarketsSC-Live03
|0.89 × 232
|
RoboForex-Prime
|0.93 × 3196
|
ICMarkets-Live16
|1.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsSC-Live33
|1.03 × 306
|
FXChoice-Pro Live
|1.09 × 35
|
Exness-Real28
|1.14 × 14
|
ICMarketsSC-Live25
|1.17 × 12
|
ForexClub-MT4 Market Real 2 Server
|1.25 × 12
|
RoboMarketsLLC-ECN-2
|1.33 × 6
|
AxiTrader-US07-Live
|1.35 × 233
|
ICMarketsSC-Live09
|1.35 × 17
★ Recommended Broker: RoboForex
★ Recommended Account Type: Live, MT4, ECN 1:500 or Prime 1:300, please use affiliate code pnam
★ Minimum Deposit: USD 500
★ Instruments: Forex
★ Trading Hours: all sessions
★ Thank you very much for your trust
★ Enjoy GENION ★★★★★
No reviews